Dom Jolly posted a video of himself walking through London’s Chinatown looking around saying ‘it looks like China’ and ‘an Englishman is horrified by the change in his country’.

It’s intended as a mockery of those clips where real English people show just how bad parts of London and other cities have become thanks to mass immigration.

There’s several things worth saying about it, which is the first time in recorded history that there has been anything, let alone several things, worth saying about Dom Jolly.

For those who were blissfully unaware of the dire status of the British comedy circuit and British comedy TV shows about 20 years ago, Jolly is a privately educated rich boy, nominally English but born abroad to very wealthy parents with a private business. He’s so non English in all his attitudes I always assumed he was a liberal Canadian.