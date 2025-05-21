A friend of mine today shared a very interesting set of comments from the cartoonist Scott Adams, who has just announced that he has terminal cancer. Adams of course is the creator of the Dilbert cartoons, which expertly and hilariously satirised modern office work and corporate culture. Adams later got into trouble for applying the same satirical lens to modern unquestionable shibboleths like DEI and, even more controversially, black crime figures and racism FROM black communities (you are only supposed to notice racism TO black communities).

The comments Adams gave in this instance were not about DEI or black crime figures. They were about the ‘secrets of success’, the ways to maximise your chances of doing well. Adams pointed out that being the very best at something is a tough ask. You can become successful by aiming that high, but your chances of being Tiger Woods or Rory McElroy are actually quite low, as are even your chances of being a top level footballer, actor, singer or musician. Far fewer than 1% of people aiming for these kinds of success achieve it, so at the very least you need to be in the top 1% of natural talent to get there (unless there’s some other total fluke or total corruption backing your ascent, a point Adams doesn’t address).

Adams referred to his own success as an alternative path. He talked about stacked or tiered talents, and those being more effective for a larger number of people than an intense focus on just one skill. His idea is that if you can be in the top 25% of more than one skill, that’s a very good way of being successful. You don’t have to be the world’s best in one thing, but simply very good at two or more things. Adams for instance said that he can draw, but is no great artist, but also is funny. He’s in the top 25% in both skills, though very different to the top 1%. But that combination made him successful, especially when a third skill (experience of the business world) was added to the first two. It’s that triple combination that gave him his topic, the skill to use that topic in a unique way, and a product that nobody else was selling.