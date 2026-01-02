Jupplandia

Bruce Miller
11h

I tend to stand with JD. Tucker should be free to make an ass of himself, just as we (as am I) are free to no longer watch him and financially support his efforts. As far as Shapiro, I find him a grating whiner and don't watch him, either. Levin is shrill but smart and well reasoned. I usually catch his Sunday show. Owen has clearly lost her mind and no rational, sentient person pays her any heed. I support Israel. Should that be a conservative litmus test? No. Why? Israel is a sovereign nation, albeit one with a unique historical claim. The notion that Israel is a wealthy nation that needs no borrowed funds from America is not indefensible. What IS indefensible is the covert and often over anti-Semitism - Jew hatred or contempt - of some on the Right - including Carlson. That, and not support for Israel, should be a litmus test. And for those who would cite my contempt for Islam, I would answer only, that when Islam renounces murder, oppression, jihads and Fatwas, I might see a point. Until then, it is a death cult, not a religion.

Steve
11h

While I haven't been following the kook wing, I suspect they continue because after years of smears as "fascist Nazi bigot racist homotransphobes" for rather milquetoast positions held (at least in lip service) even by Democrats as recently as the 1990s/2000s, and still held by most Americans, I think many have gotten to saying "Who cares?" or even, more dangerously, "Well fine then. You wanna call me that, you deserve to get it good and hard." They've seen trying to do the right thing get undermined at every turn and eventually people will want solutions that work. It's not right but even I have the passing, idle thought some days that maybe the left's smear merchants deserve to REALLY be subjected to the imaginary world they describe and get it good and hard.

My second thought is Tucker was pretty normal on Fox but slowly got crazier once he left. So many of the famous names end up in a weird grift that discredits them and pulls people in the opposite direction. With Tucker especially, being a CIA kid, it feels like just another psyop. I've blocked a couple people on here for being obvious fakes who if you engage with them want to pull you down some crazy rabbit hole. But one of my theories is that if you actually know a name in the public sphere, chances are, they're already compromised into being just another psyop to try to sway the weak minded.

