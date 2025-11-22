Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
13h

Funny that all those who deride Trump as beyond stupid are SO stupid themselves, that they are unable to see the smart guy he actually is. Add to that, that he gets things done is not what people expect of politicians these days; and that seems to really piss people off. The gulf between Trump and our personality disordered spinless creep of a PM is wider than the Atlantic ocean.

MUFA

Make the

UK

Free

Again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jupplandia and others
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
13h

Trump is definitely Marmite, people hate him or love him to the extreme.

The West is lucky to have him a Giant among pygmies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture