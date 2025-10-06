I have previously described the Democrat Party as the most evil political party to hold power anywhere in the western world since 1945. Thanks to mainstream media still to some extent controlling the narrative, and thanks too I think to the greater moderation and reasonableness on the Right, this opinion was probably considered a bit ‘out there’ by others, and might still be disputed by some centrists and the predictable roll-calls of polite, respectable, official and mainstream voices who claim to be on the Right but work for the Left.

That would cover both Lincoln Project types in the US and British Tory Wets. In both cases these self declared ‘moderate Rightists’ are being reduced to an increasingly irrelevant fringe, while my understanding of what the Democrats are looks more and more accurate. Both changes are based on objective reality, a force which neither the Democrats themselves nor polite assistants nominally from the ‘other side of the aisle’ can keep denying forever.

Democrats are making it obvious, again and again, that they have become a death cult. The things they do, the people they endorse, the consequences of their policies, all these are just more and more obviously ripping away the thin concealing gauze of mainstream media assistance and delusional projection that has previously masked the truth.

These people are dangerously nuts, and they are showing us that they are.

And even a lot of people who were asleep, are waking up to that.

First, the evidence on leftwing views correlating with mental health issues is pretty extensive now. It comes from both leftwing and rightwing studies (some seeking to disprove it have even confirmed it, much to their annoyance). As an example, the below refers to percentages of people who themselves confirm mental health problems AND strong political opinions. This isn’t some Far Right academic (if such a thing could even exist in today’s university and research system, anywhere) twisting data to fit a prejudice. It’s leftists themselves describing their fragile mental stability:

What we overwhelmingly see here is that the more leftwing the politics, the more fragile and damaged the mind holding those views is. And we see as well that strongly liberal women are far and away the most mentally unstable people in society, of the demographics described here (I’m sure if Muslim men went to therapy in larger numbers or if trans were included as a seperate category we might find a closer contest).

This sort of thing, of course, is the kind of awkward research result that the Follow the Science types find easy to ignore. But it’s backed up by polling attitudes on a related topic, which is that of support for political violence. It should probably be considered fair to equate high levels of support for political violence with high levels of mental instability. This is in fact a correlation that those trying to constantly excuse certain ideologies from being linked with political violence (ie trying to tell us that radical left political thugs are lone and mentally disturbed actors or that Muslims committing terrorist attacks are better understood as mental health cases rather than killers shaped by Islamic theology) make themselves.

But look at Democrat attitudes to political violence in these terms (as applied by defenders of Islam or defenders of leftism who both say that the repeat presence of killers from their following groups is simply a mental health care issue and not a reflection on those ideologies) and we see that Democrats are definitely more dangerous, in terms of willingness to support and enact political violence, than Republicans are:

The above shows that young ‘liberals’ (deeply illiberal, in traditional terms, but voting Democrat) have become much more violent than young Republicans AND more violent than even their older fellow Democrats. Nearly a third of them support violence to achieve political goals.

There is of course evidence you can find on the other side of this. Do an internet search and you will find lots of charts which seem to show that rightwing violence is much more commonplace than leftwing violence. These were especially prevalent around 2020, but have continued since. I’d say it’s a fair conclusion that these charts and this research was almost entirely conducted by leftist academics building a narrative around the 2020 theft of the election to justify that theft and the whole fake insurrection narrative. Indeed, one of the prime studies used to buttress the idea of greater rightwing violence came from an academic who, it since emerged, is a member of Antifa, which is a bit like a a study on whether Israel is right or wrong being conducted by Hamas.

Leftists will declare that 70% of political violence is rightwing based on this one study, which did things like exclude 9/11 from its analysis (massively reducing Islamic violence death tolls), exclude the BLM riots and other Democrat supported race riots, and categorise all prison gang conflicts as ‘rightwing violence’. Tesla arson attacks were not counted in the study, nor were the previously estimated 500,000 a year racial assaults on white people (but ‘racist stickers’ were counted as rightwing violence). Pro Palestinian attacks on Jews, which have been overwhelmingly left aligned and supported, were classified as ‘rightwing’ violence. A similar study by the Cato Institute used equally absurd methodology to reach its conclusions.

The general division has been that if it’s a biased study with poor methodology, it’s likely to be a leftist operation to distort perception, whereas in instances where it’s direct polling of opinion and honest sharing of the results, those forms of research show greater violence from the Left.

None of this ‘study’ though beats observed objective reality. And if we judge by that, as the Right is inclined to do and as the Left is inclined to avoid, we can see that on rhetoric, on demonisation, on physical assaults, on large scale violence, on arson, on riots and now on assassinations….the violence is overwhelmingly coming from one direction. As is the justification of violence and the celebration of violence.

The two assassination attempts on Trump (both excluded by the Prosecution Project/Economist study authored by Antifa member and self declared violent activist Michael Loedenthal) show this. The Tesla attacks show this. The BLM riots show this. The Brett Kavanaugh assassination attempt shows this. The Steve Scalise attack in 2017 shows this. Even attacks on Democrats show this.

The shooting of Gabrielle Giffords in 2011 for example was by a leftwing attacker:

“The political views of Jared Lee Loughner, the individual who shot Representative Gabrielle Giffords, were described as those of a political radical, with some sources indicating he was left-wing and quite liberal…”

And the killer of the Hortmans, Vance Boelter, often cited by leftists as a Trump supporting evangelical, was not registered with either party and had been given senior political appointments by Democrat Governor and former Kamala presidential running mate Tim Walz. (Boelter is an example of how mainstream media and AI search engines, feeding from and feeding into Democrat dishonesty on political violence, will present an ambiguous figure or even a confirmed leftist as a rightwing killer).

And of course the murder of Charlie Kirk and the response to it show this.

There has been no equivalent rightwing lionisation of an assasination such as we saw with the instant celebrity and worshipful adoration of Luigi Mangione by Democrats after the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

There has been no equivalent rightwing assassination of some leftwing figure comparable with Charlie Kirk’s murder, and there have not been tens of thousands of rightwing accounts and social media posts (let alone rightwing late night TV hosts or rightwing journalists or rightwing podcasters) defending, celebrating, laughing about, joking about and justifying any murder of any innocent leftwing person.

Democrats in their tens of thousands (perhaps millions, certainly into the millions if leftwing voters elsewhere in other nations are counted) showed themselves completely on board and even delighted with Kirk’s murder. They ghoulishly replayed the footage. They cheered it (even, for some present, as it was happening). They spread delusions and lies about it that both minimised the crime and deflected responsibility for the crime. They have argued in multiple ways that Kirk deserved it for having different opinions to them.

There’s no comparable indicator of widespread, deeply engrained, massively extremist attitudes on the Right. The closest one can get to it is perhaps the rightwing alternative influencer media set that has adopted (like their leftist equivalents) hatred of Israel and extremist stances towards Jews. But for the Right as a whole there simply aren’t the pathologies of laughing psychosis we are seeing from large sections of the Democrat base AND from Democrat leaders.

This is the period, I think, where my comments about modern Democrats having become insane and the party itself being evil look fully justified, and justified by what Democrats themselves are doing. Because it’s not some radical fringe. It is not a handful of isolated people, either as killers or as supporters of killers. It’s very widespread and it’s very seriously deranged. Jimmy Kimmel essentially laughed at and dismissed Charlie Kirk’s murder, and then really doubled down on that by pretending that his very warranted (and far too brief) suspension was an assault on free speech. What he did was disgusting and could prejudice a trial in future (what does a legal system do about jurors who have already been brainwashed into thinking a killer was partly or wholly justified?).

Now, we have even more evidence, evidence above and beyond old Pelosi calls to harass Trump officials and above and beyond the support for BLM riots and murders in the first term. We have Democrats running for posts while fantasising to friends about killing the children of their Republican opponents. Worse, it’s not even a scandal for them when that’s exposed. Nobody on their own side tells them to drop out. As Matt Walsh pointed out, the lack of scandal on the left for what Democrat candidate Jay Jones has been expressing shows that these extremist attitudes are standard among Democrats now. That’s why he thinks he can keep running:

This is where we are.

The mask is off. The bipartisan bullshit is over. Reach across the aisle RINO Republicans won’t be trusted an inch by anyone. Not when murders are happening and when vast swathes of the Democrat Party are fine with it, and not when Democrat representatives are fantasising about murdering Republican children. AFTER two assassination attempts on Trump and after Charlie Kirk’s murder.

This is where what I’ve said for years about where the Democrat Party is, has been proven absolutely true. Not ‘divisive rhetoric’ or ‘misinformation’.

Democrats select and elect the kind of people who fantasise about murdering kids. And they deliver the kind of policies and the kind of speech that encourages political violence. There’s a really deep problem with psychosis and violent extremism in that party. It’s not going away unless they are made to face consequences for it, and ones which are a bit more significant than a tight electoral race or a few words of horror and condemnation.

It’s a ‘mainstream’ party that has become a death cult, a textbook extremist outfit doing everything it claims others do, and (as we see in ICE attacks and Portland police responses) prepared to not only fantasise about deaths, but use political power to make them more likely. Both the Antifa gangs and even Democrat run police departments are waging war on the US itself, not just on Donald Trump or Donald Trump policies.

That is the context in which Jay Jones doesn’t need to worry about his private messages being condemned or other Democrats being embarrassed by them. This is their normal.