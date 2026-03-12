Free speech is an important issue, and has very much been under assault in most western nations that were once liberal democracies that considered the right to express an opinion without fear of government of police action in response to be a key requirement of democracy, accountability and liberty.

Without the right to question the government of the day, all other rights disappear.

But the framing of what is happening in the western world under Globalist governance as a free speech battle somewhat limits the general understanding of how serious the situation is. It also makes it seem like an abstract, divorced issue rather than a concrete consequence of other phenomena.

This is because there have always been some limits on free speech, even in liberal democracies, and indeed even in nations like the US with Constirutional protection of free speech and an attempt in the founding documents of the nstion to prevent US governments curtailing or punishing, directly, what citizens say.

Laws of incitement, support for terrorism, slander, libel and so forth provide sensible limits on what people can say, when what they say becomes a repeated series of threats, intimidations or lies designed to harm the target of such abuse or to unjustly damage their reputation or to provoke attacks and violence against them.

All of these factors can be addressed fairly when the law is framed on the basis of protecting every citizen in the same way. If the law addresses harassment of an individual, and does not concern itself with mind reading the motivations for that behaviour, then equality before the law is retained.

Theoretically, anyone can point to harassment or threat, such as for example a neighbour sending a person death threats through the post or shouting them over a fence after a dispute, and it may be understandable and just at some point for the legal system to intervene.

Dealing with clear death threats and curtailing some free speech there makes both moral and legal sense.

Similarly if newspapers or TV shows or journalists spread statements about a person that are completely false and invented, that go beyond expressions of factual news and into expressions of personal loathing which include outright fictions of a libellous nature, then you need some legal mechanism of redress of those wrongs.

Again though, the only way you can make that mechanism fair and just is to frame the law creating it as a protection of every individual who is a citizen. Then that protection becomes the product of a society offering equal protections within the law that any individual can access.

Citizenship provides the only legal marker that also makes sense in terms of defining some differences in the extent of protection provided, since it is not the duty of a national government to protect the entire world. Foreign nationals might have an equal right to protection against death threats from other individuals, for instance, within your nation, if both are present there, but not to expect the British government to protect their rights elsewhere in the way a British citizen would.

Other than that, equality before the law is based on all the law being framed with regard to individuals, and not with regard to groups.

And this is an aspect of the distortion and corruption of the UK legal system that free speech advocacy can often miss. It is not so much the idea that people should be allowed to say anything that must be defended to possess a free society. There are always sensible limits on that.

It is the idea that the same protections are available to all and are granted to every individual that defines whether your rules on speech, or anything else, are just. Individual equality before the law is more sacred and vital than absolute free speech.