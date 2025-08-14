A few days ago, on the 11th to be precise, President Trump announced that the Washington DC Police were being placed under direct federal control. AI summary describes the action in these terms:

“President Donald Trump has invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to place the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deploy the National Guard, declaring a public safety emergency. This unprecedented move, which began on August 11, 2025, grants the president temporary control for up to 30 days, with the authority to extend it only through congressional approval. Trump announced his intention to seek a "long-term" extension of this federal authority, stating he would ask Congress for a permanent solution to combat crime and homelessness in the capital.

Federal Control of Police: Trump designated Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Terry Cole as the interim federal commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Department, effectively placing the city's police force under federal command. This action marks the first time the Home Rule Act's emergency provision has been used to federalize the D.C. police.

National Guard Deployment: National Guard troops began deploying in larger numbers, with operations transitioning to a 24/7 schedule starting Wednesday night. The deployment, which includes both active and federalized troops, is intended to bolster public safety and assist in law enforcement efforts. As of August 13, over 100 arrests have been made since the crackdown began.

Legal and Political Context: The president's authority to take control for up to 48 hours is immediate, but any extension beyond 30 days requires formal notification to congressional committees and subsequent legislation, a process considered highly unlikely given the current political gridlock. The move has been met with strong opposition from local leaders, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, who called it an "unwarranted" and "manufactured intrusion" on local authority, noting that violent crime in the District is at a 30-year low.”

As is typical with AI summaries, you get a useful condensed list of mainly accurate information, with an inevitably biased p conclusion or punchline. It remains useful for the first bit, but you always have to expect that it will conclude with a lie.

In this case, the lie is obvious, and it is of course the same one being presented in all mainstream media accounts of the policing move and in strident, hysterical and Democrat affiliated reactions to it.

These all consist of two parts, the first being that ‘30 year low in crime’ and the second being shock, horror and exaggeration about what Trump’s move represents, specifically by trying to cast it as a tyrannical measure concentrating power in Trump’s hands and ‘proving’ that he governs as a dictator.

Hence the ‘Hands Off D.C.’ placards and the accompanying bullshit about only tyrants believing in effective policing:

The trouble for Trump haters and the Democrats is that both of these responses were completely predictable, and both of them are completely ineffective as attacks. What both do is pretend that Democrat rule represents sane normality where everything is working wonderfully well and everyone is safe and happy, while Trump rule represents a dangerous and horrifying breach of normality and a lurch into Far Right Fascism and Hitlerian authoritarianism.

And both of these ideas are now well worn, tired and only convincing to the most fanatical and indoctrinated loyalists. The whole He’s a Dictator narrative was the main thrust of both the entire Biden Presidency and the following Kamala campaign, and America realised it was bullshit and voted accordingly, with only the most corrupt and most loyal Democrat voters and regions agreeing with it.

Democrats have been Crying Wolf on Trump being a fascist dictator for nearly a decade now, and even many Democrats are crying out for a better message than that, or even a more believable lie. Trump turned up to court appearances ordered by even the most rabidly prejudiced Democrat judges. He swallowed patently political and themselves criminal actions against him by judges and prosecutors trying to destroy him, and fought them in solely legal and respectable ways no matter how unjust they were. Then after overcoming all of that, he’s acted in his second term completely within the law and within the established powers of the presidency, patiently and laboriously taking each activist judicial case against him through the courts and following court judgements whether they go for him or against him.

Democrat judicial activism has made more people realise that Democrats don’t respect the law or that they see it only as a Stalinist weapon to deploy against their enemies, rather than making people who didn’t already do so see Trump as a criminal. Only hardcore Democrats cite the ‘34 counts’ and talk about Trump as ‘a convicted felon’. Everyone else now recognises these cases as deeply corrupt and deeply partisan and more damaging to their instigators than their chief victim, so much so that the now Trump administration controlled Department of Justice can start picking through all that was done (particularly on Russian collusion bit likely on some other issues as well) to destroy Trump, that was itself illegal. With Russian Collusion evidence showing just how much the whole thing was a constructed conspiracy that the very highest levels of the Democrat Party included Obama fabricated, we now have a context where claims that Trump is weaponising the law ring astonishingly hollow and don’t have the impact those deploying these claims expect.

Most people can see the hypocrisy AND the tired shopworn inaccuracy of it. None of it was sharp enough to strike a killing blow when all the weapons were in Democrat hands, so these blunt, overused tools have no impact at all today.

People laugh at lies that have already lost.

And the thing is just as trying to describe Trump as a tyrant no longer works and renders overblown reactions to the intervention on D.C. policing laughable, so too is it the case that gaslighting people about how safe and well functioning Democrat cities are doesn’t work either.

People know why Democrats have statistics at hand stating that DC crime is at a 30 year low:

Now it might be said that a pro Trump influencer account titled DC Draino is saying what you would expect it to say….only the same distrust of official DC crime statistics which show for instance an alleged 12% drop in homicides is shared by the head of the police Union in DC:

“The head of the DC Police Union, Gregg Pemberton, expressed doubt about the official crime statistics, questioning the reported drop in crime. This skepticism emerged after a commander of MPD’s 3rd District was suspended for allegedly changing crime statistics to minimize serious crimes. President Donald Trump cited these allegations in a news conference, linking them to a broader claim that D.C. crime statistics were being manipulated to make the city appear safer.”

Even more embarrassingly for those pretending that DC was doing great and crime was fine before Trump intervened is the fact that whistleblowers have confirmed that the statistics were routinely manipulated:

The gaslighting on this doesn’t work when you no longer have total control of the media narrative and information flow (when there are MAGA voices with more reach and influence than MSNBC or CNN) and when you don’t even have the corrupt alignment of official and respectable sources like the police union backing up your false claim that everything is peachy.

When that total control of both narrative and instirutions slips, then the dam of lies breaks in ways that cannot be controlled. Democrats got used to fighting a rigged political battle so much that their lies became more and more blatantly obvious. And this was especially true with regard to law and order. As practitioners of anarcho-tyranny they actively pursued increases in crime, disorder and social breakdown, thinking that these things would keep affiliated thug and crime groups happy and useable as outsourced foot soldiers against their enemies, while also leaving ordinary citizens too overwhelmed to organise, resist or even notice where all the chaos was coming from.

And doing this would then be blatantly lied about by a controlled media, and people would just have to accept that the danger and crime all around them was a condition of existence, in the category of weather events or gravity, a thing that ‘just was’.

In a climate where there aren’t alternative media voices and there isn’t a President strongly opposed to engineered breakdowns of sanity and safety, you can indeed release or never catch violent criminals, give a free pass to some gangs and races to do as they please, legalise looting and rioting from favoured groups, and then massage the crime statistics to say your lack of interest in stopping crimes means that crime has gone down.

But none of that works anymore when enough ordinary people have been terrified of walking the streets, have suffered or seen looting, rioting, casual violence and social breakdown, AND when you’re not in exclusive control of the information flow.

In that new reality, your gaslighting doesn’t cover up or hide reality….it just makes it all the more obvious that you are a lying piece of shit complicit in the crime and chaos people are sick of. In how they are seeking to frame Trump’s action and crime in D.C., Democrats are acting as if nothing has changed at all from the days when Trump himself was being illegally persecuted by a corrupt system they totally controlled. The shift in reality that occurs on losing an election still hasn’t registered, nor has the increased determination and experienced skill of the 2nd Trump administration in terms of dealing with Democrat lies generally and with lies on law and order in particular.

Democrats are facing an opponent who had seen all their favoured lies before and knows how to steamroll through them. And they are trying to sell those same old lies (we deliver safety, Trump delivers tyranny) to voters who are also much more switched on. The ‘crime is at a 30 year low’ line and the ‘Trump is a tyrant’ line are both long since factored in and recognised as lies. Selling them now is like trying to introduce a Model T Ford into the car market. It’s like planning your propaganda as if everyone still tunes in to Colbert and thinks like Trevor Noah or Don Lemon.

It’s often said that Democrats keep putting themselves on the wrong side of 80/20 issues. Well crime is the ultimate 80/20 issue. It doesn’t matter of you are black or white or rich or poor, actually wanting more crime is a minority position. Wanting gangs of kids killing each other or mobs attacking people or drive by shootings or rapes on every street is the ultimate luxury belief, the ultimate fuck you to the majority of voters, and lying about how great you’ve made things with insane pro crime and pro disorder policies, telling people who are scared of being raped or murdered that you have made them safer, really is the least believable lie there is.

You can wave whatever massaged and manipulated sheet of statistics you want in peoples faces. It doesn’t matter because they know when they have been beaten up or mugged and they know which streets are dangerous and which neighbourhoods are shitholes in their own town or city. Saying mostly peaceful to a background of flames doesn’t work anymore.

It might be thought that the D.C. move is a risk for the Trump administration. After all, if they take charge and things don’t get better they are there to blame. But the thing is it’s a move that comes very strategically at a point where anarcho-tyranny is obvious and Democrat responsibility for crime only becomes more evident the louder they scream against this move.

If a parent slaps a child out of nowhere that seems unjust and abusive. If a parent smacks a child who had set fire to the house that seems pretty warranted and sensible,

The Democrats set fire to the house. Very obviously, very clearly, everyone other than the very indoctrinated core progressives knows it. So a slap now is the restoration of sanity, it’s Dad protecting everyone. People have forgotten just how popular zero tolerance policing made Rudy Guiliani when he was Mayor of New York. If Trump somehow takes this DC action to other Democrat cities (as is being talked about, despite them not having the special legal status that D.C. has), a big chunk of the populations of those cities will consider themselves rescued. The ones who actually live where it’s bad will consider themselves rescued.

The kind of lies they once relied on are now liabilities exposing that Democrats deliberately delivered crime and danger. And every push back against measures like taking charge of policing or increasing policing will just make Democrat complicity and dishonesty more obvious.

So long as they don’t have total control of the information flow, Democrat anarcho-tyranny, a deliberate and malign increase of crime in order to divide and rule, becomes a burning mark of shame instead of a tool of control.

And that works totally in Trump’s favour and towards a general perception of Trump as a protector of ordinary citizens wherever they live in the US.