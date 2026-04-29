Above: Louis XVI, who paid the ultimate price for being a gentle prince, a partial reformer actually seeking to address corrupt interests but faced with psychopathic enemies suffused with revolutionary zeal and unhindered by any of his moderation.

I’ve been thinking about the latest assassination attempt and what it tells us, and I wanted to make a point that is so obvious to us, and so ignored by the other side, that it often doesn’t get expressed at all.

Trump is a moderate.

It sounds odd to say this as if it’s a revelation. We know it’s true. The other side would consider it insane and untrue. So it doesn’t get mentioned anywhere near enough.

Trump is a moderate. The populist Trumpian platform is of necessary reform returning to sane nstional interest, entirely within traditional legal bounds.

The trouble is that normality had already been shattered and the mainstream was already suffused with an unacknowledged extremism and corruption which fought back against any diminution of its controlling parasitism.

Trump was the moderate from the start, because the things the nationalist Right want are natural and sane things.

What this means is that there is, of course, no justification for the level of hatred he receives. Look at the actual record of his two periods in office. What has he actually done?

Enforced existing perfectly reasonable border and immigration laws that are actually a duty of responsible government.

Avoided legal cases against political opponents for a very long time despite repeated crimes from them.

Fully obeyed and followed the legal process even in cases against himself that were breaking the law in pursuit of his imprisonment.

Peacefully challenged a stolen election.

Employed (to his great cost) respectable and Establishment figures when advised to do so.

Demurred, again in error but in a respectable and naive manner, with establishment medical authorities on COVID.

Asked supposed NATO partners to pay a fairer share of the cost.

Defeated a Communist dictator in just 35 minutes.

Opposed an Iranian dictatorship acquiring nuclear weapons.

Pursued negotiations and peace before any military actions are taken.

Tried to end existing wars and de-escalate other conflicts.

Personally criticised people who personally criticise him.

Used tariffs as leverage.

None of these things are extreme or even unusual. When stripped of pearl clutching horror regarding mean tweets, there’s nothing particularly radical about Trump’s behaviour, aims or policies.

Trying to get better trade deals, improve the economy, lower inflation, restore colour blind equality, or get the Iranians not to kill people, is hardly extreme.

An astonishingly vivid illustration of the fact that Trump is actuslly the moderate is found in his appeal to the Iranians not to execute female prisoners who had protested for freedom. The supposed champions of peace and mainstream moral piety don’t even seem to have noticed that Iran rapes and executes innocent women, or care if they have seen it, let alone appealed for their lives.

Yet Trump provokes enormous fury. Because the people offended by the things listed above are the radicalised, the indoctrinated, and the extremists themselves…..that is why limited and traditional and sane things appear monstrous to them.

In the first term, Trump took Establishment Republican advice on who to employ. He employed Bill Barr, who as Attorney General would go on to falsely claim that 2020 had no fraud sufficient to change the result and call claims of fraud ‘bullshit’, thus being one of the most significant blocks to an effective investigation and a critical support for a bi-partisan steal arranged between the Democrats and Trump’s Republican opponents. He also employed John Kelly as WH Chief of Staff, James Mattis as Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper in the same post following the resignation of Mattis, John Bolton as National Security Advisor, Mike Pence as Vice President, Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the UN. All of these Establishment Republicans would sabotage the first term, play leading roles in allowing the theft of 2020, agree with Democrats, falsely support the stolen 2020 election, and personally insult and lie about Trump in ways which were pre-cursors of the false Democrat narratives of fascism and authoritarianism.

Far from being a radical extremist on stepping into office, Trump tried to work with the people who were supposed to represent the mainstream of the Republican Party, and carried on trusting many of them right up until 2020 was stolen with their collusion. This, we should recall, after an already bitter level of internal Republican opposition to his presidential candidacy. He did not remove long entrenched ‘respectable’ bureaucrats and apparatchiks, most notably and notoriously for example Dr Fauci remained in post, and he did not take any measures that were notably authoritarian.

Today, for instance, after 10 years of really criminal conspiracy, slander, ethical violations, legal inventions, outright lies, insubordination, actual confirmed treason (such as General Milley personally contacting his Chinese counterpart to tell him he would disobey orders from his Commander in Chief), active lawlessness, insurrection and fraud of all kinds, none of the authors of these shocking events are in prison, very few have been subject to cases against them, and media of all kinds are able to encourage his murder with very little response.

Every single person who claims that Trump is a fascist and tells the most disgusting lies about him, has been left free to do so. There could hardly be a stronger indication that he is not a fascist, than that found in his very limited responses to the endlessly libellous claim that he is.

So far as RINO and Never Trump opposition is concerned, the legacy media and RINO narrative is the exact opposite of reality.

We are told that these people were all prepared to work with Trump and then to their horror discovered that he was a moron, an authoritarian, a dictator, or has no respect for limits and ‘norms’ and is therefore dangerous. Their argument is that they, and in turn the nation, were betrayed by Trump.

In reality these people opposed the policies Trump had been elected on, acted as internal blocks on those policies as much as they could, committed illegal acts of conspiracy, treason and sabotage of the elected President, and then compounded all that by assisting what was effectively a coup co-ordinated to steal the 2020 election and swiftly ratify it. They betrayed the nation as well as Trump, all while acting as the offended arbiters of what is respectable and good.

Even there though, the reality is that Trump acted in a moderate manner throughout. There was no extreme action from Trump even on J6, but rather clear instructions to be peaceful. What was extreme on that day was engineering a disturbance in order to rush through a false result, and that wasn’t done by Trump. Questioning 2020 was asking for a restoration of democracy after a gigantic fraud, and perfectly legitimate in the face of that fraud. More broadly, through much of the first term while having some key policies that were in Washington DC terms radical, these policies were rather a return to the normal and traditional functions of the State, after a long period of perversion of what the State is and what government is for.

Defending your own borders, for example, has been the most successful and rational Trump policy, and the most bitterly opposed. It’s a basic duty of good governance. And Trump did nothing radical or new. He simply enforced the existing law, and supported the agencies that existed to enforce that law. Democrats had previously said the exact same things he said about the border and about illegal immigration. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton had said these same things about the necessity of borders and of stopping illegal entry. The Left once said the same things about the black market and the use of illegals as cheap labour depressing wages. Republicans had all claimed to be patriots, wrapped themselves in the flag, and Republican Presidents had enforced border and immigration laws in exactly the same way Trump does.

There was absolutely nothing new or radical in Trump’s belief that you defend your borders to protect your existing citizens. It’s actually the very first duty of a government to do this.

Trump is the moderate on borders and immigration following the non-extremist basic principles of good governance. What was new and radical is that Democrats and Republicans who hate him no longer believe they have a duty to defend the borders of the nation. What’s new and radical and extremist is that the political establishment want open borders and mass migration and don’t care if the existing populace are harmed. What’s new and radical is the idea that there is no difference between the citizen and the non citizen or even that the illegal alien, the refugee, the asylum seeker and every non citizen, have superior rights to existing citizens.

Through all of the history of immigration to the US, it was normal to have strict immigration rules, normal to expect arrivals to integrate, normal to distinguish between legal and illegal entry, normal to exclude known undesirables, normal to police and protect your borders, normal to exclude or deport foreign criminals, and normal to prioritise your existing citizens and their safety. Indeed, this has been normal to every nation that has ever existed.

Even ICE, where much of the absurdly alleged ‘proof’ of fascism centres, is a perfectly normal agency doing a traditional and necessary job. The duties it performs existed before its creation and were handled by other versions of the police and border agencies. The President who established ICE was not accused of being a fascist. The Senate, the Congress, prior Presidents including Obama, all said nothing against ICE and all funded both ICE and Homeland Security without a word of protest. Nobody questioned the uniforms ICE wears. Nobody questioned the duties they perform. Nobody followed them or coordinated attacks against them. They were doing the same thing with the same legal remit they possess today. But NOW it’s fascism to enforce long existing and never before questioned immigration laws.

What was radical and extreme was the political establishment shifting to support open borders, Democrat cities proudly announcing they would oppose federal law and federal agencies and harbour illegal alien criminals, the Democrat Party using open borders to inflate their vote and commit electoral fraud, and of course 20 million undocumented, unexamined, unknown persons illegally entering the US with the direct support and encouragement of the Biden Presidency, Democrat controlled authorities, and bodies such as the Catholic Church, the Cato Institute, the Soros Foundations and a network of corrupt NGOs.

By contrast with Trump’s moderation, many of us recognise that the Democrat Party are now extremely dangerous extremists who openly support domestic terrorism, political violence, political tyranny, and any means by which to destroy Trump and MAGA including sponsoring and encouraging assassination attempts. It’s not difficult to discern that the majority of Democrat voters are now indoctrinated, delusional and violent., or that Democrat politicians, media figures, and celebrity supporters are now open advocates of terrorism and murder when not in power, and tyranny and oppression as soon as they are in power.

Normal people likewise recognise that the entire policy and ideology platform which Trump opposes is a radical and extremist one, a set of dangerous policies that do not have majority support or rational basis, which makes opposing them not only moderate, but democratic. Extremist gender ideology, extremist race hate theories, extremist innovations like abortion up to birth or confusion on the differences between men and women or attacks on parental authority or support for child genital mutilation, are the platforms of people claiming that they are more respectable and moderate than Trump, making those claims patently false.

Similarly we recognise that the mainstream media are guilty in the same way, having abandoned ethical reporting, factual accuracy, objectivity, and having encouraged violence through the dissemination of propaganda and demonisation.

When we look at alternative media critics of Trump like Tucker, Candace,Fuentes, Dave Smith, and Alex Jones, all of these are more accurately describable as fascists, Nazis, lunatics or extremists than Trump is. They have been the people backing sharia law, Hamas terrorism, antisemitism, blood libels, enemies of the US, race hate theories, Holocaust denial, and various forms of Communist, Nazi and Islamist rhetoric or logic, not Trump.

It is objectively and verifiably the case that we could point again and again to the general truth, manifested in multiple ways both via his actions and theirs, that Trump is much more moderate than all of his critics, but perhaps two things more than anything else illustrates this reality:

Trump has not ever tried to imprison anyone simply for having a different opinion, and they all have.

Trump has never encouraged their murder, but they have encouraged his.

The difference between their responses and his is the difference between an extremist encouraging murder, and the target of that responding with well-justified insults. It’s the difference between people who have outlined plans to permanently rig elections and already conspired to steal one, and the victim of that theft objecting to it. It’s incitement to murder from them, which is dangerous and criminal, and only exasperated insult from him, which is pretty understandable in the circumstances and an astonishingly mild response given their treatment of him.

So the true reckoning of where we are is this:

Trump and his administrations have tried to do sensible things they were elected to do, which are within the law, which have a democratic mandate, and which have a huge amount of precedent from being the traditional duties of government-protect the borders, use limited military action to confront enemies, negotiate in the interests of your own nation, and uphold the rights and safety and economic wellbeing of your own citizens who take priority over others.

The response has been rioting, looting, murder, officials defying federal law, judicial activism and obstructionism and malfeasance, prosecutorial misconduct, foreign funded continual protest, conspiratorial fraud, the encouragement of domestic terrorism and the deliberate creation of murderous levels of hatred which are built on lies and which result in assasination attempts.

In trying to enact necessary reform through moderate and democratic means, Trump and his government have been described as ‘fascist’ by people who enact radical change through extremist means that are anti-democratic. He is held to standards he has actually kept, by people who say he hasn’t, who break those standards every day in their efforts to destroy him.

When you are faced with an enormous amount of entrenched corruption and try to remove it moderately, you become the target of murder by those who have no such limits. This is why traditionally more monarchs fell when they were mild reformers than when they were slavering tyrants. In this sense, the astonishing LACK of true vindictiveness and true authoritarianism is shown by Trump, makes him if monarchical comparisons are deployed closer to the gentle Louis XVI than to any crowned tyrant.

The danger Trump represents is the opposite of the danger we are told he represents. His great failing is excessive moderation, a reasonableness that largely confines itself to nudging and venting ‘mean tweets’ but doesn’t ever seek to punish, silence or destroy his enemies. We are at the stage now where any genuine chance of preserving the freedom of loyal and patriotic Americans (or anyone in the western world) may depend on someone else possessing the same policies as Trump……and a lot more authoritarian approach regarding enforcing them. Indeed, the media and parties of the Establishment (together with their backers and corrupt networks) are now so extremist and so criminal in their behaviour that it’s hard to see any means of returning the mass of the populace to sanity, without mass arrests of those who have been inciting them to violence.

The Right have seen a huge amount of extremism inflicted on them.

It’s extremism to open the borders of nations to millions of Third World Savages. This is happening in every western nation with only one or two exceptions. No majority has ever voted for it. Nobody has a say on it. It destroys a country. It brings rape, murder, terrorism.

It’s extremism to believe that Communism works and capitalism doesn’t. Communism killed 100 million people, and it’s been completely normalised. It’s taught in universities, colleges, schools.

It’s extremism to genetically mutilate kids or have teachers and State employees seize kids from parents who know what real gender their children are.

It’s extremism to believe that the State has the right to kill off disabled people, old people, depressed people, poor people and call that end of life care.

It’s extremism to take billions or trillions of public spending and pump it into Hard Left causes.

It’s extremism to enact radical changes to energy systems on the basis that you believe apocalyptic nonsense about the planet. It’s extremism that this includes forcing people to pay excessive prices or that you plan to dictate limits on their travel and diet.

There simply have not been any equivalent actions by any populist or patriotic or rightwing government imposed on others in the modern era.

The Left (and the mainstream are the Left) have had none of their rights removed, none of their leaders pursued, and none of their crimes addressed, but are the ones who are consumed with rage and hatred.

The mainstream continually assert that Trump has done dictatorial or unprecedented things that threaten democracy, while their efforts against Trump do that, and their claims that his actions do that are false. Even the extent of their claims-the entire Trump is Hitler delusional lunacy-is a kind of respectable extremism, a sign that Globalist progressives are themselves divorced from reality and divorced from the old standards of normality.

There is no rightwing Net Zero, there is no rightwing assault on genuine free speech. There is no rightwing theft of billions and trillions of spending. There are no rightwing networks of corruption and self enrichment. There are very few genuine Far Right groups, and none of them are government funded or societally endorsed or powerful. There is no rightwing equivalent of DEI, assigning jobs by skin colour. There are no rightwing ESG demands placed on businesses by investment banks. There have been no rightwing riots on the scale of BLM. There is no rightwing censorship and propaganda complex. No rightwing government has enacted an equivalent of Democrat lawfare or Democrat violence. No right wingers supported the breaking of the Nuremberg Code or the general collapse of western respect for individual freedom, choice and liberty.

Institutional extremism from those who oppose all rightwing thought and deed has been unprecedented, not Trump’s rather moderate response to these things.

And of course the vast majority of terrorist groups are firstly Islamic, and secondly left wing.

There no gangs of rightwing Christians mass raping Islamic, or non white, or leftwing children.

There is on every factor, from the extremity and perversity of policies to the use of authoritarian tactics to the worst and most depraved excesses of violence to who is being harmed and who isn’t, no comparison.

Which should make what is happening even more terrifying. Think of the level of hate directed at Trump and his administration not just by nobodies on social media but by leaders of Establishment parties….and then realise that the people expressing that hate haven’t actually been harmed in any real or rational way whatsoever. If they had any remaining normality themselves, they could have simply waited their turn in the electoral cycle for the vote to go their way. Trump himself would have simply served a second term immediately after the first. He’d already be in retirement. His haters worldwide could have simply respected elections and the right of people to pick different policies.

It’s their unprecedented refusal to accept any other policies being voted in at any point that has put us where we are.

Given that, and that all this madness has continually escalated without consequence to them, we are now in a position where a balanced sanity can only be achieved by a Right that is a lot more authoritarian and a lot less moderate than Trump has been.