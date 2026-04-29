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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
4h

Well IF Trump were Hitler, what do you think would be the fate of these gibbering fools? Jeffries, Tlaib, Omar, Kimmel, Colbert, The O'Donnells - Rosie and Nora, etc? All hanging from piano wire in the basement of Gestapo headquarters. Tortured, interrogated, then shot in the head Every last one of them. But how many have met this fate? Exactly NONE. They are all still alive, wealthy and blabbering incessantly. Some dictator. Some king.

And from which side does the violence come? We know that, too. Not from the right. Not one Democrat puke has been shot. NONE. But Trump has been the target three times. Charley is dead. And the pathetic poseur, Luigi, Is lionized and fawned over. This is a sickness. A culture of lying, lunacy and lewdness. The entire Democrat Party needs to be grabbed by the throat and throttled.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
2h

Daniel, Nikki was appointed to the UN, to get her to leave SC. The Lt. Gov was a much better friend. She thought it would boost her to a place on the ticket in 2020.

As to any punishment of the otherside... there is a Grand Jury convened in FL (waste of time to try to get an indictment in 95% Democrat DC). There have been 130 subpoenas issued so far. A bunch should be getting very uncomfortable. They are working on a conspiracy against DJT (Russia, Russia; phone call to Zelensky, j6 etc etc). The whole continuing mess. All the big names are being looked at, in an area that they have a chance of getting indictments. They are using actual process and laws.

Let's hope some of them face justice... it's needed to discourage the left from tempting it again. We also need RICOs against Soros Foundation and Singham. 🤞🤞

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