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Of all the institutions on this planet, surely the Catholic Church must be the one with the longest record of surviving periods of rule by men who fail to rise to the standard of clarity and virtue one would hope to expect from the near-absolute master of Christianity’s first denomination. The Catholic faith has survived Borgia era decadence and nepotism, becoming the plaything of the imperial ambitions of the monarchs of the Holy Roman Empire and France, and centuries of direct entanglement in the wars and affairs of princes, quite frequently with Popes themselves leading armies within Italy. As long ago as the 14th century Boccaccio included a wry little tale of conversion in the Decameron that is relevant here.

In Boccaccio’s story, which begins a little like a traditional joke, a Christian and a Jew are the firmest of friends. The Christian believes his Jewish friend is doomed by his Judaism to suffer in the afterlife, and seeks to convert him. The Jewish friend replies that he will experience Rome, meet with its priests and cardinals, examine the Pope and his behaviour, and decide whether or not to convert on that basis. The Chrisrian is in despair, because he knows that the priesthood in Rome are decadent and vile and display none of the virtues he has asserted for Christianity as a whole. He is sure after witnessing their depravity his friend will refuse to convert. His friend duly returns and tells him that he has witnessed nothing but cruelty, stupidity, malice, selfishness, pride, corruption and venality from the priesthood of Rome, and that it seemed to him that the Pope was the worst of all.

He then astonishes his Christian friend by saying that he will convert…..on the basis that a Church which can survive such immoral leadership must truly be blessed by God:

“To the best of my judgment, your Pastor, and by consequence all that are about him devote all their zeal and ingenuity and subtlety to devise how best and most speedily they may bring the Christian religion to nought and banish it from the world. And because I see that what they so zealously endeavour does not come to pass, but that on the contrary your religion continually grows, and shines more and more clear, therein I seem to discern a very evident token that it, rather than any other, as being more true and holy than any other, has the Holy Spirit for its foundation and support.”

It’s a beautifully constructed little satire on the state of the Holy See and the Catholic Church in the 14th century, and on the uncorrected vices which would eventually lead to the blazing indignation of Martin Luther, the Reformation, and a long series of wars between Catholics and Protestants whose effects are still felt today. And it’s an unusually humane treatment of the awkward witness (and sometimes blamed victim) role of the Jewish people in Christian history too.

I reference that story now with the hopeful message, for Catholics, that their faith has an astonishing ability to survive bad leadership, which is where I turn to the Pontiff presently occupying the position of Vicar of Rome and head of the Catholic Church today, Pope Leo XIV.

Robert Francis Prevost is only the second Pope to have come from the Americas, following his immediate predecessor Pope Francis. The current Pope was born in Chicago, the US Democrat stronghold that invented Machine politics, that remains a byword for Democrat misrule and corruption, and that was the formative stomping ground in the rise of the ‘community activist’ Barack Obama. These connections of origin seem newly relevant, given Pope Leo’s latest comments regarding the Iranian air strikes conducted by the US Trump administration and by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government.

On his appointment I and others warned that Pope Leo would likely follow the example of Pope Francis in being, for want of a kinder description, a ‘Woke Pope’. Like counterparts such as Bishop Budde of the Episcopalian Church, Leo comes from a modern western Church tradition that spans Chrisrian denominations but seems united in subordinating traditional Chrisrian teaching to contemporary political agendas. US, UK, Canadian and other national church hierarchies of the Christian faith have largely identified Christian spiritual guidance with leftist-progressive political causes, invoking Christ’s example and biblical scripture in ways that consistently suggest that to be a good Christian means to be a leftwing voter supporting leftwing causes and policy choices.

In the Catholic context, this has been the case even while leftist-progressive politics has declared abortion to be one of its most sacred articles of faith, in direct contradiction of traditional Catholic doctrine on the sanctity of all human life. Both Pope Francis and Pope Leo have repeatedly urged Catholics to essentially consider progressivism as the political choice of good conscience for Christians, even at a time when progressivism advances abortion to full term in Democrat dominated areas of the US. Just as prominent political Catholics such as Joe Biden seemed able to set aside how important the abortion issue is to their faith while championing a political party that has the exact opposite view, so too have the last two Pope’s seemingly ignored every area where Catholic teaching differs, and has always differed, from classical liberalism, let along from the extreme leftist-progressivism these church figures now cast as the ‘true’ interpretation of Christian instruction.

Pope Leo has consistently made it clear that he interprets Catholicism and Christianity in general as a pacifistic faith, and that he considers all wars as wrong. In his Regina Caela address on May 11th he included a directly political pacifist phrase used by both extreme US isolationists of the Right and by equally extreme US voices of the Left, both of which consider Middle East conflicts to be solely the result of western intervention, Jewish Israeli conspiracy, and aggressive US foreign policy rather than conflicts generated from Islamic terrorism and terrorist sponsorship via Iran. In declaring “No More Wars!” within his speech Pope Leo showed quite blatantly that he either aligns wholly with these people or is ignorant enough to not know who else deploys the same slogan (given Leo’s US origins and long familiarity with US politics such ignorance seems unlikely).

The same speech condemned the Ukraine War, worried about potential war between Pakistan and India, called for a ceasefire in Gaza, and urged “the powerful of the world” to always seek peace through dialogue rather than violence. One thing that can be said for this approach is that it is consistent. Back in 2022 while merely a Bishop, Leo said much the same. But there too we see another consistent feature. When he first condemned the war in Ukraine, the current Pope did so in the exact same manner as leftist-progressives. He didn’t just say that he wished for peace and hoped for peace. He said the war was an “imperialist” attack.

The question then becomes, are Christian and moral reasons for opposing a war (concern about the loss of innocent life, general moral instruction on avoiding violence) simply aligned with a leftist response because they happen to be condemning the same thing, or are people like the Pope reaching their conclusions based on faith in leftism and its rhetoric, which then seeks Chrisrian messages to buttress that initial leftist political take?

It matters whether the Pope decides to condemn a war based on Christianity and its teachings, or whether he decides to condemn a war based on an unrealistic pacifism that extends to all conflicts no matter how just, or whether he decides to condemn a specific war more strongly than any other because, as a leftist, he hates Donald Trump.

If the Pope tells us that ALL war is unchristian and that leaders authorising military actions are bad Christians and not real Christians, and if he focuses that understanding on Donald Trump intervening in Iran, this moves his commentary from the spiritual to the political, and from established Catholic doctrine to modern leftist-progressive activism. It places him exactly where Democrat controlled and funded, leftist activist websites are sitting, many of which simply appropriate Christian and biblical verses selectively as weapons fighting for leftist and even Communist ends.

In his latest commentary Pope Leo fully reveals that his faith, so far as I can see, is not a traditional Chrisrian one. Traditionally, it was the Catholic Church and Catholic scholars who formed the western world’s understanding of what a just war is, long before Enlightenment thinkers also addressed the same issue:

“The Catholic formation of just war theory began with Saint Augustine of Hippo (354–430), who developed a systematic framework in response to the moral challenges of defending the Christian Roman Empire. Augustine argued that war could be morally justified only if it served peace, was waged by legitimate authority, and had a just cause—such as punishing evil or restoring justice after aggression. His ideas were deeply influenced by classical philosophers like Cicero and Saint Ambrose, and later refined by Saint Thomas Aquinas in the 13th century. Aquinas expanded Augustine’s principles into three essential conditions for a just war: legitimate authority, just cause, and right intention. The theory was further codified in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (1992), which outlines four rigorous conditions for legitimate defense by military force: lasting, grave, and certain damage by the aggressor; exhaustion of all peaceful alternatives; serious prospects of success; and proportionality, where the harm caused by war must not exceed the evil it seeks to eliminate. The Church distinguishes between jus ad bellum (justice before war) and jus in bello (justice during war), emphasizing that even a just war must be fought with moral restraint, especially in protecting non-combatants.”

Catholicism therefore defined just war in the Christian world, not the Protestant Reformation or the 18th century Enlightenment, which only expanded on and refined ethical formulations limiting conflict which Catholics had already discussed.

It has however NEVER been Catholic doctrine that ALL wars are unjust, and if that is the position the Pope is now taking, an absolutist pacifist position, then he is contradicting the entire Catholic heritage of ethics on war. Technically, too, he is stating that every prior Pope who blessed a military endeavour, every Pope who called for a Crusade, every Pope who actively campaigned himself, and every lesser clergyman too who took part in any war (such as World War II chaplains, for instance) were bad Christians or non Christians in the same way he thinks that Donald Trump is a bad Christian or a non Christian.

And that isn’t a traditional Catholic position, a just war limit, or a general exhortation towards compassion and peace. It is Christian to worry about civilian casualties and to distinguish between just and unjust conflicts. It is pacifism to condemn all war no matter the circumstances. And it is leftism-progressivism or outright Marxism to condemn all WESTERN action in war, to make your comments based primarily on hatred of Donald Trump, or to describe western wars and interventions as “imperialism” while ignoring the Islamic terrorism that preceded them.

So far as I can tell we do not have a record of strong condemnation of all war from Pope Francis or from Pope Leo applied to wars that do not involve the West, and we did not have that record when wars were entered into by parties and leaders of the Left either. According to repeated search enquiries, there is no public record of Robert Francis Prevost ever condemning any military action, intervention, drone strike, bombing or warfare conducted by any US administration prior to Donald Trump. Barack Obama dropped 92,000 bombs on 7 different countries and there is no record, or no easily obtained public record based on search enquiries, of the current Pope having criticised that.

Here, however, is the same man talking about the current conflict:

“Hours after his address, Pope Leo said in his homily at a Mass during a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Ponte Mammolo, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Rome: “Many of our brothers and sisters today suffer because of violent conflicts, caused by the absurd claim that problems and differences can be resolved with war. Instead, we must tirelessly pursue dialogue for peace.

“Some even claim to involve the name of God in these choices of death,” he continued. “But God cannot be enlisted by darkness. Rather, he always comes to give light, hope and peace to humanity — and it is peace that those who invoke him must seek.”

Pope Leo Condemns “Atrocious Violence” of War on Iran, Calling on Leaders who Launched the War to Heed His Ceasefire Demand, Gary Gately, The Catholic Observer, 16th March 2026.

This moves far beyond a hope for peace and a desire for peace. It describes this conflict, and by very obvious implication US and Israeli actions as well as Iranian ones, as serving darkness, being a ‘choice of death’, and being inimical to the wishes of God and to hope itself. The final line suggests that nobody who supports the US-Israeli actions can find God.

It’s certainly true that Christianity over the centuries has become a peaceful religion, and it is to its credit that it has done so. Christians largely do not fight the religious wars that once devastated Europe and that set Catholic against Protestant, nor do Pope’s now raise the sword in their own hand. But that evolution has always been at the urging of spiritual compassion moderated by a pragmatic Catholic realisation, shared by other Christian denominations, that some wars are just. Most particularly, wars in defence of Christendom itself were considered just, and in those the foe being faced was nearly always a prior version of the Islamic foe faced today in Iran itself and for 47 years prior to that in every place touched by the terrorist proxies Iran was funding.

In his comments on this war, Pope Leo has not once mentioned Islamic terrorism, nor has he condemned the Iranian regime anywhere near as strongly as he has condemned the US administration and the Israeli government. At best he has introduced a Christian heresy that the only way to find and serve Christ is through absolute pacifism, at worst he has distorted Chrisrian teaching to serve and excuse a fundamentalist Islamic foe based on a seeming decision, akin to that of leftist-progressivism generally and of neo-Nazis like Nick Feuntes, of seeing Islam even in its most savage forms as far less of threat than Trumpian western nationalism or Israeli self-defence and US alliance with Israel is.

It should be noticed when an absolute cause for peace is calling for a peace with monsters, or when that call for peace is shared with monsters too.

Because the truth is that both an absolutist pacifist approach through the last 2,000 years of Christian history, and a West hating and blaming approach that saw no possible grounds ever for Western military action being justified, would have seen if advocated by prior Popes the likely extinction of the western world, Christianity as a major religion, and the Catholic faith in particular, long before today. On multiple occasions Christian faith was required to save the West from Islamic conquest, and Pope Leo’s modern progressive leftist politics, however wrapped in a concealing theological cover, would have been the shroud on Christendom’s corpse.