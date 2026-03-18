Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4h

I always harken back to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s in these situations. Sadly the Catholic Church has abandoned so much in the quest of rendering to Caesar. From going along with Covid shutdowns to sopping up tax dollars to bring illegals here without vetting to basically kowtowing to Muslims and commies for climate change

The church is not the pope nor the clergy but us, the people. The former should remember that.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
3h

Is the Pope surrendering Catholics and all other to Islam’s worst branch, Shia in Iran? Is it all for the money, “dirty money”? Or is his faith in G-d so strong that he does not believe that G-d only helps ones who help themselves? I apologize for raising questions as a non Catholic.

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