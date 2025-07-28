Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
7hEdited

Think of your high school experience. Colbert was never more than the unfunny geek loser who imagined himself the class comedian while being nothing more than the class clown and butt of ridicule. Glasses, pimples, body odor and a mess of uncoordinated retardation, he was a friend to none; an irritant to all. Boys shunned him and girls recoiled.. While "Stewart" was, at least, the malevolent but occasionally witty. malcontent who sat in the back, bored and angry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6h

Compare Colbert to George Carlin. Carlin could be sarcastic, sometimes mean, always funny. None of that applies to Colbert.

https://youtu.be/kyBH5oNQOS0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture