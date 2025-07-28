When it was announced that the least funny show in the history of television was being cancelled, Democrats predictably did what Democrats do: they stamped their feet, they launched themselves into angry toddleresque tantrums, they wept, they wailed, they got Very Offended and they told everyone else that the sky was falling in and that Donald Trump is a dictator.

It’s a predictable routine. Both their side and our side always know when it is coming and what it will look like.

It comes every single time they suffer even the slightest of reversals, no matter how warranted or self inflicted, and it comes loud, proud and insufferably stupid.

And it always looks like exactly what it is too: the most deluded, spoilt and selfish full grown Children Who Never Grew Up throwing an entitled paddy that the universe doesn’t automatically give them everything they demand.

A spoilt child never learns, and each and every one of these people have been spoilt for their entire lives.

In the vast majority of cases the kind of voter who watches Colbert and somehow persuades themselves that he is funny, relevant and talented (let alone a vital component of ‘Our Democracy’) is a person who has grown old without growing up, because growing up involves maturing, accepting responsibilities and learning that you aren’t the centre of the universe. It turns out that adulthood is not and has never been just a thing that happens at a certain date.

Adulthood is a thing that happens with a certain change, and the change that takes place is that a person gradually realises that Not Everything is About You. Think of the things that really define adulthood:

Taking individual responsibility for your own actions and errors (which is impossible if you believe the State should do everything and society is always to blame for your troubles).

Understanding that you exist in a society where you have duties and boundaries on your behaviour that define you as a civilised grown up far more than whatever ideology you’ve had printed on a T shirt (which is impossible if you define yourself solely by what you demand from others and never by what you owe them).

Getting and keeping a job, which is both the means by which you show self sufficiency and competence, AND the means by which you contribute meaningfully to your country and fellow citizens (which is impossible to really do if your job is not one you earn and seek, but one simply handed to for having the ‘correct’ ideology and the right contacts).

Raising a family and looking after them, putting your authority above that of your children, but equally putting their life and protection above the value of your own life and being willing to sacrifice and strive on their behalf.

None of these features of adulthood apply to Colbert, of course, and none of them apply to Colbert fans.

These are in the main people who have never had to strive for anything. They are people who have never become comoetent adults in any meaningful sense. One of the really great ironies of the affluent progressive or left-winger is that they constantly talk about privilege and advantage and unfairness and entitlement, but are seemingly unaware that these things, which they apply to others, apply almost exclusively to them.

They will tell you that white people are born with innate privileges derived from race, because everyone they personally know is privileged by wealth.

They will tell you that men assume that they rule the universe and can order women around, and then tell you that they are ordering women to accept men in their changing rooms and that’s a good thing.

They will tell you that white people steal from and oppress others, while they steal public funds for their own private projects and prejudices.

If we look at the Colbert Was Canned and it’s So Unfair hysteria we see several negative things at once about the kind of demographic that Colbert represents.

We see the tantrum tactics and the sheer spoilt childishness of it all. Adults don’t cry and rage to this extent about a TV show they like being cancelled. It doesn’t seem to register with them that the networks don’t have an innate and eternal requirement to supply what they alone (and a small number of other hysterics) demand.

We see thar these people haven’t got the faintest clue about the value of money and basic economics because it doesn’t register with them that a show costing 100 million dollars a year for a minimal audience of 1 million people out of a population of 342 million people is not a good return or a sound economic footing for a TV network to rely on. Late night talk shows used to be the cash cow of TV stations. Colbert was losing 40 million dollars a year and that doesn’t register in the least with him or with his supporters.

Such simple economics are of course far beyond the understanding of those who believe in Luxury Turbo Communism, the new, improved, Palestine friendly and Elite Champagne Quaffing Communism of people who have become fabulously wealthy individually in corrupt and entitled ways while constantly advocating policies that impoverish everyone else.

These people genuinely believe that 1. Networks (just like their view of the federal government or spending generally) have an inexhaustible budget that never has to take account of losses and 2. All the budget has to go on the things they like no matter how unpopular or destructive that choice is overall.

With this in mind, it’s probably best not to even think of Colbert as a human being who got paid a huge salary to do something he’s rubbish at. The proper understanding of both Colbert and his show is to see both as a kind of disastrous recent Jaguar car ad stretched over decades of being repellently shit rather than just a single ad season. Colbert was that Jaguar ad posing as comedy, but benefitted from the fact that for decades networks were plugged straight into a Globalist Progressive propaganda network run by people more concerned about ideological compliance than popular or commercial appeal:

(Above: A typical Colbert audience panel).

There’s genuine horror and bemusement in the Colbert fanbase and of course from Colbert himself that his show can be canned. But what does that suggest most of all about the group, above and beyond the godawful, unappealing and talentless content of the show and what that says about their taste and judgement. More than anything the sheer bewilderment and horror tells us how rare, how impossible and how unfamiliar a reversal is to these people.

They can’t cope with it. They can’t deal with it. Things aren’t supposed to be this way. They are supposed to get exactly what they want, always and immediately.

Life has been Easy Street. They have never had to confront opposing opinions on a fair or even playing field. Hell, they have never even had to live without their opinions getting vast and automatic corporate and governmental support. Not being able to impose on others strikes them as being imposed on themselves.

We want an endless unfunny cycle of Trump bashing feeding our prejudices and stroking our sense of superiority. What do you mean we have to pay for it?! how DARE you! What do you mean it has to generate enough viewers to generate enough ad revenue to make the cost of the show commercially viable?! How DARE you!?

These are people who think there is some innate moral requirement on others, including on people who have very different politics, to keep paying for and supplying the propaganda that Colbert fans demand. Even Trump and MAGA are supposed to want to fund the propaganda thar constantly attacks them, and if they don’t, that must mean they are tyrants.

Because of course these people also don’t have the slightest understanding of what Democracy is or what Tyranny is. They are genuinely stupid and arrogant enough to seriously suppose that Democracy is defined not by whether people have a choice and a say in who they vote for and what policies are followed, but in people NOT having a choice when it comes to Democrat aligned propaganda.

Society MUST fund our show, one way or another, either by the kind of direct State subsidy that went to Hard Left NPR, or by it somehow being illegal for a network to cancel Colbert when he’s losing them 40 million dollars a year and employing 200 people for less reach and less popularity than most successful podcasts achieve with far smaller budgets.

There can be few things more entitled than saying to the side of politics you have relentless silenced, slandered, smeared, sneered at and demonised that they are wicked tyrants if they don’t keep paying for that slander and that abuse of them, by you:

None of us can dispute of course that mega rich supposed comics who haven’t been funny for 30 years but who have been paid vast amounts (Colbert 20 million a year, Stewart around 30 million a year at his peak) are experts on fear and compliance, which is exactly what they have delivered and demanded for most of their careers. These people have been the mocking censors who ridicule all non aligned views, and the network bullies who for decades promised that anyone with a hint of Republican about them would be pilloried and destroyed without the slightest regard for whether any of the sneers were accurate.

The truth is that media tyranny never comes in the form of governments refusing to fund criticism of them. It always comes in the form of governments and privileged groups demanding that others subsidise and consume the propaganda those entitled demanding voices control. Propaganda is content like Colbert’s that people can’t escape and aren’t allowed to escape. It’s not a network finally pulling the plug on biased unfunny shit that most people don’t want.

It would be evidence of tyranny then if Colbert’s show could continue forever, whilst wildly unpopular with the general public as a whole and whilst pushing nothing but one very narrow viewpoint composed of the prejudices of the powerful. Even before you look at the content and its dishonesty and bias, its general unpopularity is that which a Regime voice earns, not that which a Rebel voice builds.

But the Stewart reaction that Colbert going represents tyranny is consistent with the general inverted understanding of the affluent Democrat class that Colbert represents, this total misconception of themselves as brave rebels speaking truth to power. Colbert never did anything of the sort, of course. This was a man who was consistently the voicepiece, the Darth Vader voice box with a Beta Male cadence, of unaccountable power, never moreso than when he was the Dancing Vaccine Pimp for the legally immune to prosecution drug pusher authority of Pfizer and Moderna and AstraZenica.

Rebels don’t dance around with people dressed as vaccine syringes during the most corrupt and evil and authoritarian medical scandal from western authorities in human history:

Actual rebels, those demanding real science with caution and safeguards rather than Scientism with utterly fucking weird skit pieces that combined the frantic camp of a gay cabaret with the medical ethics of the kind of camp where Mengele would blend in just fine, were the people Colbert took bundles of cash home for sneering at.

This is a man who took a vast salary in return for trying to pretend that a Death Jab which kills people was pure happiness in a tube. Other than running guns to Hamas or African warlords it’s hard to imagine a profession with less claim to true morality than that of Democrat affiliated TV host active during the COVID years. The only consolation for the rest of us was that the people most likely to be harmed were other sneering Democrats. Everything Colbert did was speaking lies on behalf of power, the exact opposite of how he and other Democrat voices represent themselves.

Fierunate,y, I am not alone in knowing exactly what Colbert is and what he really represents. The following summation seems a little overly mild and fair to me, but does give a good general sense of the man himself:

And for far too long this Democrat toadie strode across late night television, or rather minced, with the exact same unearned sense of self importance that wafts around B or C list celebrities dressed as shiny chromium vaginas in Met Ball appearances.

Much to the disgust of the most entitled people on the planet, it simply isn’t the case that anyone else has to support this, pay for it, or protect it. Colbert was not a cultural asset or a comedy icon. He wasn’t on a par with Jay Leno, let alone Johnny Carson. He wasn’t important. He was more a symbolic absurdity, a Regime hood ornament or a garden gnome with a TV show. And in comedy terms we aren’t talking leftwing at the same level as a Joe Rogan, let alone leftwing at the comedy level of a Bill Hicks or a Richard Pryer or a George Carlin.

Norm MacDonald could get more comedy in a glance than Colbert delivered in 10 seasons. 20 other writers and a 100 million budget could not make this man even passably competent at his job, if his job was making everyone laugh. But to be fair Colbert always knew that was the pretender e of what his job was, and not the reality. He wasn’t on a there as a different kind of censor, not a funny kind of critic.

Personally, underneath all the smarm and money, he was a mediocre nothing, not much more notable than a urinating rodent, and as the representative of a type….well, smarter Democrats (if such a thing exists) should want him gone too.

He batted relentlessly for them. And never once hit a home run.