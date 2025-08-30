Back in the 1980s and at the time of the AIDS crisis (the sexually transmitted disease that really infected the world with Dr Fauci) the established film star Rock Hudson took a part in the fifth season of the TV soap opera Dynasty.

Hudson was a big, but faded, name. Ridiculously handsome in his prime, and able to project a requisite amount of warmth, charm and sophistication, he had a lingering cachet of Golden Age Hollywood about him. His biggest film hits were in the 1960s, but he wasn’t of the intense school of people like Brando or the Hippy Rebel faction of people like Dennis Hopper. He was more a continuation of the studio produced stars of the 1940s and 1950s, immaculately presented, and with personal vices carefully hidden.

By the time of the Dynasty role, that careful hiding had taken its toll. Hudson and his handlers had always hidden the fact that he was gay, and hidden even more strenuously the fact that he liked to indulge in homosexual orgies. To Hollywood insiders close to him, it might have been an open secret, but it was a protected secret too, one which many other stars and the wider public were completely oblivious to. Hudson had been able to portray both smooth and rugged masculinity, the kind of guy in a cocktail suit capable of punching out a lout on behalf of a lady. But the macho smoothie hired for Dynasty was already surprisingly frail, sunken cheeked, with weathered handsome rapidly fading into ill old man.

Because Hudson was dying of AIDS.

“Rock Hudson portrayed Daniel Reece, a wealthy horse breeder and potential love interest for Krystle Carrington (played by Linda Evans), in a recurring role on the prime time soap opera Dynasty from December 1984 to April 1985. He appeared in the show's fifth season, with his character being written out abruptly due to his declining health. Hudson was diagnosed with AIDS in 1984 and kept his illness secret during filming. His performance on the show was affected by his deteriorating health, and he reportedly struggled with scenes requiring intimacy, such as a kissing scene with Evans, due to fear of transmitting the disease, which was poorly understood at the time. He used multiple mouthwashes and gargles to try to disinfect himself, and his closed-mouth kiss left Evans puzzled, though she later learned of his fear and the reason behind his actions. The episode featuring the kiss aired in February 1985. Hudson died from complications related to AIDS on October 2, 1985.”

Hudson, at the age of 59, would be the first well known star to die of AIDS. Controversy surrounded his concealment of his condition from co-stars. Some reports, more critical than the AI summary given above, suggested that as his illness became more obvious co-stars were reluctant to film love scenes with him, and that Hudson may even have given false reassurances about his condition. This was, after all, at a point where the vectors of transmission of AIDS were not entirely clear, and a great deal of paranoia and fear existed regarding the emerging condition.

What was evident though, after his death, was that the longest and most successful part Hudson ever played was the role of Rock Hudson. His entire career had required him, or perhsps in the later stages he only thought it required him, to conceal his sexuality and present as an archetypal heterosexual hero. His private sexual life, always gay, sometimes sordid, was a hidden shame, involving acts and tastes that would destroy his professional persona.

Without wishing to be unduly cruel to the memory of Rock Hudson, the somewhat pathetic final days of desperate concealment occurred to me as an analogy of modern Globalist leadership, perhaps informed by rumours regarding the actual sexuality of figures such as Britain’s Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron. Starmer of course is in the curious position of being the only British Prime Minister in history to have had his home firebombed by angry Ukrainian rent boys, an incident even more curiously of no interest to the British media. Macron exceeds even Gallic flourishes in his tactile approach to fellow male leaders, and has had some very extreme things said about his wife (admittedly from a now very dubious source, the antisemite Candace Owens).

In the modern age, I don’t intend these references to be any kind of attack on gayness. I really don’t care, except to the extent that a concealed sexuality is a security risk and that rent boys fire bombing the PM should be a massive scandal (and isn’t). It’s not being homosexual that is an issue. It’s the combination of extreme versions of homosexuality and their security implications, combined with concealment and dishonesty, that matters (just as a heterosexual leader with a concealed penchant for hooker drug parties would be an issue).

Macron, Starmer and to a lesser extent Germany’s far blander Friedrich Merz have reminded me of the Hudson saga because of the level of disconnect between their public and private identities. But even there we aren’t getting to why the Hudson AIDS saga occurred to me in reaction to modern Globalist leadership and politics. It’s not the personal dishonesty and potential degeneracy of these leaders that matters most, but the body politic under their control and what they have done to their respective nations that matters most.

Macron, Starmer and Merz form the core of the Coalition of the Willing, gathering France, the UK and Germany together as the most bellicose and belligerent nations insisting on support for Ukraine and aggression towards Russia. Macron has insisted that all Europe has a moral responsibility to defeat Russia and achieve Ukrainian victory, and is ready to offer French troops to either achieve that or enforce a supposed peacekeeping mission. Starmer has been equally free and easy in pledging everlasting and apparently unlimited UK support. In March Macron pledged an additional 2 billion US dollars equivalent in French aid to Ukraine, bringing total French spending on Ukraine to over 5 billion. While Macron has been the most sabre rattling western leader insisting on the need to defeat Putin and talking most often about direct military action, France’s financial contributions have been dwarfed by those of Germany:

“As of the end of 2024, Germany has spent approximately €50.5 billion in total assistance to Ukraine since February 2022, according to reports from August 2025. This figure includes €25 billion for housing Ukrainian refugees, €17 billion on weapons supplies and military training, €6.7 billion on civilian aid, and €1.9 billion on direct budgetary support. The German government has also committed to providing over €8 billion annually in bilateral military aid until 2027, with a new pledge of €9 billion per year for Ukraine's support.”

In 2024 a Kiel Institute report was taken up by the Globalist news rag Politico to press for further financial assistance to Ukraine, while noting the already astronomical US and European spending on the conflict:

“As of Jan. 15, European countries have allocated €88.7 billion compared to €66.1 billion for the U.S., according to figures published to coincide with the start of the Munich Security Conference.

In military aid, the U.S. is still ahead, at €43.2 billion, just over €2 billion more than European countries. But the help from Washington is slowing: In the first half of last year, the U.S. was giving an average of €2.8 billion a month, but in the second half of 2023 it was only €470 million a month.”

That was at the start of 2024, when Germany’s contribution was calculated at 17.7 billion in the Politico article. Note the contrast with the previous quote, citing 50.5 billion by the end of 2024. Germany has also been committed to ongoing annual payments totalling billions more. Similarly UK PM Keir Starmer signed his nation up to a 3 billion pounds per year commitment. The UK annual figure was lower than that Germany has pledged, but importantly has no end date attached. Under the brilliant commitment term negotiations that have become characteristic of Starmer leadership, the UKis pledged to provide this support indefinitely. If, in 100 years time, the war is still going on, the UK will still theoretically be paying for it.

How does all this relate to Rock Hudson pretending to be straight and strong, while actuslly being gay and dying…..or does that question answer itself?

It seems to me that the three nations at the core of the Coalition of the Willing so in international politics what Rock Hudson did in the (literal) dying days of his career. They lie outrageously about their own nature, they endanger others to conceal their weakness, and, having destroyed themselves through extreme vices, pretend to represent everything noble, heroic and traditionally masculine. Hudson presented himself as heroic characters, as bold brave men attracted to bold brave women. He had a communicable disease, and risked transferring that while not fully knowing whether he was a risk. Everything about his public persona was a lie. All his alleged strength was a lie. He’d indulged himself in unprotected gay orgies for years and played straight roles throughout.

Now I’m not being a moralist here on that, and certainly not on much more mainstream gay relationships that are loving a committed (interestingly gay men have the lowest divorce rates). What Hudson did that was really morally wrong was the concealment after knowledge of his condition and his own fear that it could be transmitted to co-stars. He just couldn’t give up the stardom for safety, and he just couldn’t be honest about his own declining condition and its dangers. He had to present strength, and he had to pretend.

That’s the devastating link between Macron, Starmer, Merz and Rock Hudson. All of these lesders are liars using Ukraine to present a strength their nations do not possess, and all of them are people whose Globalist vices have acted like a ravaging sexually transmitted disease in the body of the nation state.

Because these are no longer strong, rich and powerful nations. They aren’t nations that can fight Russia. They aren’t nations that can Save Ukraine, if that were even an aim that we should care about. They are no longer free nations. They are no longer powerful nations. They are self destroyed nations tottering about pretending to be strong, and pissing away the last of their declining resources in a whole host of self destructive and self destroying Globalist measures.

They pretend to be the matinee idols of the world stage, the stars of politics, handsome and decent like a young Rock Hudson in a 1960s role. And really they are the old Rock Hudson, dangerous liars, destroyed by their own vices and ready to take down others with them if it will keep them in the spotlight, but with every crime in shadows, one last time.

Because the Coalition of the Willing is actually a Coalition of the Wanking Dead, a circle jerk of political vice and dishonesty.

The nations spurting billions at Ukraine in a masturbatory frenzy of self indulgence and virtue signalling are bankrupt, morally and financially. They aren’t any more free than Russia, and they are considerably more incompetent. More people get imprisoned for thought crimes in the UK than in Russia. In Germany it is illegal to criticise the government or call ministers stupid. In France Macron has on multiple occasions put snipers on the roofs of Paris, and tanks on the streets, as he did against the Yellow Vest protests. In the UK people have died in prison for the crime of calling the government corrupt. The Ukraine regime, of course, is neither democratic nor decent. The borders of France, Germany and the UK are open, and the women, children and innocent native civilians are harmed by imported invaders while their leaders try to crush any mention of it.

Under Globalist leadership, these nations have destroyed themselves. But still they wank away what little is left, a few billion here to Ukraine, a few billion there to Net Zero, a few billion more to foreign aid, and the last 7 billion a year in a spurting dribble of contracts for asylum hotels. All so that a certain class of self hating foreign loving Globalist progressive can feel good about themselves, looking into the eyes of other Globalists as they too wank their nations into non existence.

France, Germany and the UK are all on the verge of begging the IMF for loans to keep them going.

Here is France, strong defender of Ukraine:

Here is Britain, strong defender of Ukraine:

Here is Germany, strong defender of Ukraine:

None of these countries protect their own citizens from invaders, but all demand that their citizens be prepared to fight Russia. None of these countries have any money left for their own citizens, but always find money to give away to foreign wars and imported asylum seekers. None of these countries offer real democracy, freedom and free speech anymore, but run around shouting Democracy while denying it to their own.

In the UK a legal ruling has just agreed with a government submission stating outright that migrants have more rights than citizens and that migrant rights supersede the safety and security of citizens.

These nations are Late Rock Hudson nations. Concealing their vices, dying, and lying all the way.