I am of the opinion that the first duty of a nation state is the protection of its land from foreign conquest and its people from foreign rule.

A government that betrays this duty is not fit to rule.

In fact a government that deliberately betrays this duty is a treasonous government which has signalled its disdain for its own people.

This applies wherever people have a legitimate claim to call themselves British.

One of the ironies of a colonial legacy of course, and especially the legacy of the greatest Empire the world has ever seen constructed by a tiny nation at the edge of Europe, is that a multitude of different peoples, over a huge portion of thr globe, were once proudly keen to call themselves British subjects.

Today we and our enrmies, both at home and abroad, pretend that the story of our Empire was one of brutal conquest, of cruel mistreatment, of racial supremacism and of callous and rapacious exploitation.

That’s the historical understanding of a moron, but it is the now standard historical understanding, the one taught by virtually every lesson and every textbook, and the one held by many of the millions of people from former colonies and their descendants now living in Britain. It’s even the understanding held by our current government.

It is considered axiomatic that the British Empire was solely evil, and the modern progressive, leftist and Globalist seems to think it was uniquely or especially evil, worthy of far more condemnation than they will ever give to other empires of the past, other races on the planet, or modern peoples and nations with the possible exception of Jews and Israel.

The very few remaining possessions in distant parts of the world that Britain still possesses are, by this thinking, embarrassments. They are markers of shame. The average middle class university educated buffoon (whose class forms the vast bulk of our political and media professionals) can’t get shot of our tiny remaining overseas territories quick enough.

This of course is part of the student level politics reasoning behind the current governments absurd, pitiful, abject and disastrous efforts to hand the Chagos Islands over to Mauririus, a nation with no real territorial claims there at all. It is a leftist truism that the Empire was bad and is a thing to be deeply ashamed of, and that giving away what’s left of it must therefore be noble (whether that’s a chunk of land, a stretch of ocean, or gathered artefacts sitting in the British Museum).

Nor should the current governments desire to give these remnants of old power away surprise anyone. After all, the British ruling class in the post-colonial era are the masters of giving things away. They invented the Welfare State and the National Health Service, two socialist disasters based on the premise that the purpose of government is to take away as much as possible from the taxpayer to give away as much as possible to everyone else.

And they embarked to on the long project of giving away, not just former colonies to often harsher rule than the British one had been, but the homeland too, which was given away by the simple expedient of inviting the entire world in, beginning with arrivals from former colonies.

One might describe the last 80 years as a period in which every British government and the entire British Establishment embarked on a bizarre, self destructive policy of colonial atonement, in which even the very idea of things like ‘the English’ must be given away, and in which one’s respectability and social status increasingly depended on hating your ancestors and unravelling and despising their every achievement.

But all this faces a living indictment more startling than the objections of an English nationalist like me. Because what had been forgotten in all the revised histories and all the pious anti colonial cant was this: lots of people in the colonies actually liked being part of the Empire, and even the first wave immigrants to Britain itself didn’t generally feel the bitterness and hate towards Britain that every leftist does today.

There were actually millions of people around the world sad to see the Empire go, who had experienced an imperial education before self loathing and Marxist understandings were commonplace, and who retained affection for the thing they were told to despise. In the few scraps left, it is these voices, which still exist, which most expose and explode the anti colonial and anti imperial narratives that were originally invented by the Bolsheviks when talking about Tsarist Russia, then applied worldwide by them in propaganda and language that still dominates leftist rhetoric and thinking across the globe.

Take the Chagossians reaction to the ‘virtuous’ self punishing and self loathing deal Keir Starmer signed with Mauritius. It’s a fascinating one. Clearly, wrongs were done to these people under colonial rule. But more wrongs were done to them by the Mauritians. The Chagossians condemnation letter regarding the Mauritian deal is a fascinating one because of just how clear it is on this point and on the moral betrayal as well as strategic and financial stupidity of Britain handing subjects over to foreign rule and paying Mauririus to lease back land you have just (with no need to do so) given them. Here is the letter from Chagossian lesders returning to the Chagos islands:

What this letter makes clear is devastating not just regarding the betrayal of the first duty of government that Keir Starmer has engaged in, but also to the entire false system of pieties on imperialism and colonialism.

We are British and will remain so. Many Chagossians served in the British Armed Forces-I did proudly. We hold British passports. We pay British taxes. We live in British towns…..we want to remain subjects of the Brirish crown, loyal to His Majesty King Charles III.

So here is the legacy of Empire, in the words of the Chagossians. Not shame, but pride. Not bitterness, but loyalty. Not the giving away of land, but the insistence on its ownership.

What a contrast to the modern, metropolitan, Globalist smugness and dinner party consensus, lawyerly treasons of Keir Starmer, which manage to be both abjectly servile to anything and everyone who isn’t British, while being high-handed, patrician and cruel to everyone who is.

What a contrast with the indoctrinated portion of the white English who have been taught to hate their ancestors.

What a contrast with the shallow, ignorant, angry Marxist reading of colonial history and colonial status.

And what a contrast with second and third generation immigrants living in the UK who can do little except tell us how much they hate us, how much our culture and history offends them, and how much we must apologise for or change in England itself when they demand it.

Because it turns out that as far as the Chagossians are concerned it is assertive and colonial Britain thar offers them pride and hope, while it is a woke and Globalist Britain that delivers betrayal and despair.

Much as is the case for the white working class.