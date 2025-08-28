I want to address something that is pretty obvious but rarely gets mentioned.

Classical liberalism and centrism have totally failed. But centrism rarely gets criticised for that failure. Liberalism contains within itself all the seeds of its own destruction and gives birth to its replacement by a version of fanaticism that still uses its language, suborns its institutions, claims its ideals…but is utterly malign and evil.

That has been the process in every western liberal democracy.

Now we can discuss this on two different but related levels.

The first, immediate level is one of electoral process. This is the smaller level of understanding. But the issue here is the idea that ‘elections are won in the middle’. The belief is that centrism is the absence of extremism. The centre is more rational than left or right wing politics, and people know that. People themselves are considered predisposed to rationality and moderation, and this supposedly exists in the middle. Centrism is like the perfect porridge in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, neither too hot nor too cold, but just right. Most people know that, so if you want to win you have to move to the centre and appear more reasonable and moderate by doing so.

That’s where elections are decided.

Now even just as a strategy to get votes, this concept is bullshit. The idea that elections are won in the middle is a fantasy. Parties that declare themselves as centrist actually fare worse than parties that declare themselves as being leftwing or rightwing. Indeed, they traditionally form the completely ineffective third party option in two party systems, picking up the votes of outsiders, disgruntled rebels, protest voters and kooks. In the US, the libertarians have had this role. In the UK, the Liberal Democrats have had this role. Both have claimed to be more rational and moderate than the main parties, and both have never effectively challenged the main parties.