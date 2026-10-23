Above: Nick Fuentes deploys Catholic imagery and has a Catholic background and has professed admiration for Hitler. He and Tucker Carlson had a virtual bromance during interviews where they agreed with each other on how detestable Israel is. Astonishingly, Hitler admirer Fuentes now thinks Tucker has gone too far. How insane is the point you have reached when a Hitler admirer is telling you to slow down a little?

In my usual fashion, I’m going to wade directly into the most controversial waters here. Usually that means I’m going to say something unpleasant and true about Islam. Today it means looking at things that are unpleasant and true in the intersection of Catholicism and politics.

The prompt for this is an interesting but somewhat overly detailed essay by Insurrection Barbie discussing Tucker Carlson and antisemitism. That article is up on the IB Substack now, if you wanted to look at it as well.

The tone of that article is measured and clinical, and the work has been done in a quite scholarly manner. Insurrection Barbie looked at 50 Tucker Carlson podcasts and interviews and traced standard features that appear in all of them. She talks about these features being centred on the idea that the US and the West has been infiltrated, captured and misdirected by shadowy malign forces of foreign origin, and business, finance, banking and politics are controlled by a secret cabal.

This is of course the standard template of every conspiracy theory. In most cases, those who hate Jews will at some point explain who the shadowy foreign forces are, and will offer some version of: and it’s da Joos. Insurrection Barbie is overly polite and circumspect in her description of how much this template applies to Tucker Carlson. She describes the template as if it might stile be open to debate whether Tucker thinks all bad things come from Jews and whether Tucker is saying the shadowy cabal are the Jews.

I don’t think Tucker’s hatred of Jews is a matter of debate anymore. I don’t think it’s well enough disguised to claim it might not be there. And this is where the scholarly tone fails. This is where Insurrection Barbie’s attempt to parse all this in a very rational and objective style fails.

It’s true that Tucker has at least the level of animal cunning that a predator in the wild might have in approaching their target in a round about way. Wolves and jackals will try to conceal their scent, will approach from angles where the wind will not carry warning of their approach. This is the analogy we should think of when we look at the fact that Tucker never directly says “I hate the Jews”. It’s also the way we should understand Tucker’s framing of everything he does as “just asking questions” and the defence of those questions being “why don’t you want those questions asked? Who is controlling you when you object to those questions?”.

Tucker works by implication rather than statement, but the direction of travel, the thing being implied, is always the same. Tucker doesn’t himself directly announce “The Jews control the world” and the “Jews are evil”. He says “powerful forces, hidden forces are directing this. I don’t think anyone can deny that anymore” and he follows that up with a discussion of AIPAC or Israel. Tucker doesn’t say “I am a Nazi”, he just interviews, again and again, people who hate Israel, people who are pro Palestinian, people who deny the Holocaust, people who say Churchill was the chief villain of World War Two and Churchill was controlled by Jewish financiers, and people who will themselves say “I admire Hitler”. And in the course of those interviews Tucker will say in response things like “that’s so true”, “I never looked at it that way but once you do it’s so obvious”, “we have to ask these questions any why don’t THEY want these questions asked?”.

Tucker doesn’t need to say it. Tucker platforms those who say it, continually insinuates it in every discussion he has, and eagerly agrees when it is said by others. He chooses to almost exclusively discuss “these questions that we should be asking, shouldn’t we?” with people who very clearly do just hate Jews, and then he tells all of his listeners and viewers that the person who openly admires Hitler (Nick Feuntes for example) is incredibly talented, important, interesting and doing great work, or the persom that denies the Holocaust and says Churchill was controlled by Jews (Darryl Cooper for instance) is the greatest living historian in the US.

The pattern isn’t exactly difficult to discern, and scholarly parsing of exact phrasing to admit that Tucker never actually says “I am a Nazi who hates Jews” rather misses the tsunami wave of insinuation that is glaringly obvious in its direction of travel. It all smashes on the Jewish shore, and not by accident.

So here is where we need to look at the Catholic element of this.

In her lengthy essay Insurrection Barbie draws what I’d say is a very accurate comparison between Tucker Carlson and Father Charles Coughlin. For those unfamiliar with this figure, here is an AI summary of his history which I consider, from my own knowledge, an accurate one:

“Father Charles Coughlin (1891–1979) was a Canadian-American Catholic priest and media personality known as the “Radio Priest“ who utilized radio broadcasts to reach up to 30 million listeners during the 1930s. Initially a strong supporter of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal, Coughlin became a harsh critic after FDR failed to implement radical monetary reforms, leading Coughlin to found the National Union for Social Justice and the Union Party to challenge the administration.

His rhetoric shifted from economic populism to virulent antisemitism and pro-fascist views, including false claims that Jewish bankers controlled the global economy and communism. He published the newspaper Social Justice, which reprinted the antisemitic forgery The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and organized the Christian Front, a militant group that harassed Jewish communities.

Due to his increasingly extreme views, opposition to U.S. entry into World War II, and incitement of religious strife, major networks dropped his broadcasts and the Catholic Church ordered him to cease non-religious public speaking in 1942. Coughlin spent his remaining years as a parish priest, retiring in 1966 and dying in 1979, leaving a legacy as one of America’s first major media demagogues.”

Insurrection Barbie distinguishes somewhat between what Tucker Carlson has said so far and what Father Coughlin said during his period of influence and notoriety. But as I point out above, that distinction really is a false one based on Tucker’s sly rhetorical techniques, preference for insinuation and platforming above direct statement, and framing of everything he does as asking honest questions that others want to prevent people from asking. Insurrection Barbie has identified a historic analogy of what Tucker is and where his thinking leads, but has erred in describing her realisation as a warning of where things can go if the ‘logic’ continues……rather than recognising that Tucker is very much already occupying that end point.

There are multiple elements of the Coughlin trajectory that map onto what has been called the Woke Right, a group of people who once claimed alignment with MAGA and Trump but who split from that alignment on the basis of various professed disillusionments with the Trump 2nd term admimistration. Tucker sits within a whole nest of influencers and alternative media commentators, as well as political figures, who mirror in their rejection of Trump Coughlin’s turn away from Roosevelt:

“Initially a strong supporter of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal, Coughlin became a harsh critic after FDR failed to implement radical monetary reforms….”

There’s a direct comparison here for example to be made with figures like Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, and Marjorie Taylor Green, the brief political MAGA affiliates sheered away by the supposed failure of the Trump administration to control national debt, reduce spending, and initiate genuine financial reforms. All of these can be legitimate small government rightwing points. But all of them can also be, and very much have been in Massie’s case and Marjorie Taylor Green’s case, tangled up in Jew hating financial tropes and Jew hating US isolationism. That curdled mix of different political strands that end up uniting on the belief that US financial woes and military actions are the fault of the Jews is very analogous with Coughlin.

So what can we honestly say about the Catholic element of these things? It’s easiest I think if I bullet point my understanding of the Catholic and religious aspects of these political arguments and of the poison of antisemitism. Bullet pointing in this fashion allows a broader understanding than Insurrection Barbie’s close and detailed essay provides (we are drawing back a little to look at the bigger picture) and also allows more blunt honesty than her piece provides.

Tucker Carlson is not from a Catholic background. He is an Episcopalian (US Anglican Protestant) who describes himself as a “cradle Episcopalian”. He has been strongly critical of woke elements in the Episcopalian Church, stating it is “not even a Christian religion” anymore, but he still remains officially an Episcopalian himself. His wife is according to Carlson “strongly religious” and she is the daughter of an Episcopalian Reverend.

Tucker Carlson is however far more positive about Catholicism than Protestantism in his statements. He’s repeatedly described himself as admiring and respecting Catholicism more than other Christian denominations. He’s called himself “as pro-Catholic as anyone could be” and said his “closest friends are Catholic — they’re the most fervent, sincere, on-target Christians I know.” In an interview with Cardinal Gerhard Müller he stated that he was “interested” in the Catholic Church in a way that suggested he was contemplating conversion.

The strongest historical figure comparable to Carlson is, as Insurrection Barbie correctly notes, Father Charles Coughlin, who was of course Catholic. Coughlin had the same wide reach, showed the same trajectory of disillusionment with the President of the day, began with the same alleged economic and isolationist principles opposing foreign military intervention and the same transition from supporting an administration to attacking it on the basis of Jew hating conspiracy theories.

Chrisrian antisemitism clearly begins when all Christians were united within the Catholic Church. There is a very long history of Catholic hatred of Jews. Whether it’s been greater than Protestant hatred of Jews is historically debatable, but it has been less explicit and less constant, especially in the modern era, compared to Islamic hatred of Jews.

Historically, US isolationism’s most organised and consistent voices were Catholic. Father Coughlin was not alone. Father John A. O’Brien was also prominent and a member of the 1930s and 1940s movement to keep the US out of any European war. Joseph P.Kennedy Snr was also prominent in the isolationist movement that wished to maintain peace with Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.

Irish Americans have a history of conflict with Jews, from street gang ethnically determined criminal wars to Irish American prominence in foreign policy isolationism that effectively condoned Nazi Germany. There’s Irish Anerican strains of Jew hatred and British hatred that both feed into race based financial conspiracy theories that are resurgent today. This mirrors Irish historic neutrality in World War Two, Irish narratives of World War Two as a financial system war, and Irish antisemitism both in support for Nazi Germany and modern Irish support for the Palestinians.

In contrast to Catholic antisemitism and conspiratorial thinking, there is a US Evangelical Protestant tradition of respect for Jews. The Evangelical Protestant position has been very influential on Republican politics, while the Catholic tradition has generally been far more influential on Democrat Politics (Kennedy family, Biden family etc). US Evangelicals generally believe that God’s covenant with Israel and the Jews still holds, so they respect US alliance with Israel as consistent with Biblical teachings and perceive Israel as part of a Judeo-Christian kinship defending itself against Islamic aggression.

The battle between an Israel friendly Right in the US and a Woke Right of Jew hating conspiracy theories is therefore not just a battle between interventionism and isolationism, but an internal Christian argument on how Christians should view Israel and by implication Jews:

“The doctrine is dispensationalism. Its core tenet is a strict Israel–Church distinction: God’s covenant promises (Abrahamic, Davidic, New) were made to the ethnic nation of Israel and remain in force, awaiting future literal fulfillment — the Church did not replace Israel.

The opposing view, that the Church did supersede Israel as God’s covenant people, is called supersessionism (or replacement theology). That was the mainstream Christian position for most of church history; dispensationalism emerged in 19th-century England and became dominant in American evangelicalism in the 20th century.

This is the theological backbone behind most evangelical support for the modern State of Israel — if God’s covenant with Israel is still operative, then Israel’s national existence and territorial promises are seen as biblically guaranteed.”

This fissure between a Protestant Evangelical view of Israel as endorsed by God and a general Catholic view as that contradicting God’s endorsement of the Catholic Church, together with the Catholic susceptibility towards isolationist arguments regarding banking and finance cabals, served as a classic split within the West that the enemies of the West could widen and exploit, following standard KGB demoralisation techniques.

Turning a segment of people who still view themselves as the Right against Israel and against Trump and against Evangelicals, of course ultimately serves the interests not of a general Christian revival or even a Catholic specific revival, and certainly not of the USA or the Right, but does serve the interests of the Democrat Party, foreign enemies of the US wishing to remove Trump and divide MAGA, and Islam.

Russian figures like Aleksandr Dugin have had a direct influence on the emergence of the Woke Right and the alleged Catholic Resurgence involved in it. Tucker Carlson met and interviewed Dugin in early 2024. Dugin frames his Russian propaganda as a return to muscular Christianity, exactly the same framing which has appealed to Catholics in the anti-Jewish Woke Right and to young men adopting Catholic imagery and rhetoric while rejecting the Evangelical alternative.

The framing of Catholicism as anti woke and anti Jewish, as an escape from supposed Israeli Jewish control of both Christian Evangelicals and Trump, is pressed by multiple figures in alternative media and the Woke Right, all of whom are Catholics, including Nick Fuentes (open admirer of Hitler and one of the most obvious indicators of Carlson’s transition to full Nazism), Candace Owens, Carrie Prejean Boller, Steve Bannon, Sohrab Amari (editor of UnHerd) and E. Michael Jones (editor of Culture Wars). All of these figures are Catholics who have been highly critical of Trump, highly critical of Israel, and increasingly apologists for if not outright supporters of Hard Left economic arguments, Democrat Party figures and stances, and Islam. All of them have in recent years adopted positions consistent with conspiratorial thinking but opposite to many of their original positions claimed several years ago.

There are certain different ideological trends that often seem to entangle with each other and rise at the same time. Both historically and today these trends are: anti-capitalism and Communism, Nazism, isolationism, and broader antisemitism. These all tend to arise in the same periods and all share the same conspiratorial rhetoric.

With Catholics of the Woke Right generally, as with Tucker Carlson particularly, there are factors which can complicate an understanding of how malign they have become. The primary one that does so is not Tucker’s disguising rhetorical technique of claiming to only be asking questions, since I think the essential dishonesty there can quickly be grasped when we recognise that the questions are always insinuating and malign ones leading towards the facile stupidity of ‘it’s da Joos’.

The problem of recognising this whole movement as evil derives from the fact that many of the origin points of their insanely false conclusions are correct, and were correct when they were using them to reach different conclusions.

For example, the idea that there are powerful institutional, financial, corporate and governmental interests, lobbies and groups that serve foreign interests or malign purposes and that have collectively stolen our money, made our lives worse, reduced our economies, harmed our way of life, made the world less safe, become more and more unaccountable, have less and less connection with the interests of the average citizen, don’t like us, don’t protect us, and don’t serve us…..is true.

That realisation alone is not a conspiracy theory.

And what’s more it’s blindingly, obviously true to such an extent that I could turn to virtually any institution you can think of today and show you how it is true. I don’t even need to point to Joe Biden’s border policy, or Angela Merkel’s, or Emmanuel Macron’s, or Boris Johnson’s, or the EU’s Schengen Agreement.

I could just as easily point to my local library being full of books that tell children and adults to hate white people, or my local swimming pool having Muslim only sessions, or my local museum having progressive political commentaries on slavery added to every exhibit.

The ideas that something is very wrong and that this is everywhere and that the people in charge are doing destructive things that make my life worse and that groups other than the one I’m in are making money out of this…….is not the conspiracy theory.

Those ideas are statements of what is now obvious, and seeds of truth that can be verified by simply being above the age of 10 and possessed of a pair of eyes.

The conspiracy theory part comes when you go from that realisation of what is objectively true to the Jews are doing it. The conspiracy theory comes when you say white people are doing it. The conspiracy theory comes when you say this is the fault of capitalism or when you say Islam is actually better than this.

It is not the origin point of recognising that corrupt interests exist or recognising that living standards have declined or recognising that vast sums have been stolen that makes a conspiracy theory a conspiracy theory. It’s the false attribution of blame, the false string of connections and assumptions, the reductive discovery of a single incorrect author of these woes and the total inability to recognise that your conclusion is fucking retarded…..THAT is what makes conspiracy theory more than a CIA invented term for an opinion the powers that be are trying to smear.

There is nothing wrong with asking questions, and everything wrong with asking stupid questions and supplying stupid answers.

There seems to be a greater Catholic propensity for reaching the stupid conclusions that are obviously false, even when the original complaint has a seed of truth to it. Catholic history (especially Irish-American Catholic history) has shown, and is still showing, a greater tendency towards it’s the Jews or (just as ludicrously) it’s the Brits and this was the only split that demoralisation masters could deploy to bring Jew hatred back into the Right of politics in the US, turn accurate criticism of wokeness and leftism into inaccurate alliance with wokeness and leftism, and serve the purpose of trying to break MAGA and the legacy of MAGA.

Many of the things that represent the origin points are true. Wars are generally better avoided. Government spending levels are insane. Nations should put their own interests and domestic interests before foreign interests. Governments should prioritise domestic prosperity and security over foreign affairs. The size of the State should be reduced. People should ask questions. There are malign forces reducing and endangering Western nations.

The stupidity comes from thinking that much of this is hidden, and from thinking this is controlled by Jews, or that this controls Donald Trump.

Most people know next to nothing about the Atlantic Council, but it isn’t exactly hidden.

The UN has a rather large building in New York.

The EU has some pretty big buildings they meet in too.

None of them say nice things about Israel or Donald Trump. None of them are staffed exclusively by Jews.

All of them are key players in the policy choices harming and impoverishing the West.

Hidden interests aren’t that hidden if you choose to actually look. George Soros, whose genetic Jewishness would be concentrated on by Woke Right Catholics or by other conspiracy theorists but who actually worked for the Nazis and hates Israel, is not exactly a hidden figure, nor is his son. Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, BlackRock, the 95% of US lobbyists that aren’t AIPAC, CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, the UK’s Fabian Society….the malign conspirators are frequently in or around government but aren’t all that secret.

The worst and most destructive things done have been in the public domain. They can’t be done anywhere else. You could be told an awful lot of lies on COVID, and have facts covered up, but you can’t cover up that the measures that were taken publicly. That’s why we have psy-ops to persuade people that very public insanities and corruptions are sane and honest. People notice wars, and things that cost trillions, and national balance sheets that show trillions in debt. People maybe didn’t know how many insane things USAID was funding….but they should have known enough to realise quite a long time ago how it was used as a CIA slush fund, how it funded colour revolutions, and how it might be a good idea to close it down.

So I don’t object to the seeds of Catholic discontent or even to the general starting point of ‘conspiracy theory’ in the idea that some or a lot of bad things have deliberate origins.

I don’t even object to the idea that a Catholic resurgence could be a very good thing. The general starting point that muscular Christianity can be a route out of leftism, wokeness, weakness, Cultural self betrayal and decline…..all that CAN make a lot of sense. We have actually seen it making a lot of sense in the Trump administration. I love Pete Hegseth’s brand of muscular Christianity.

Pete Hegseth though isn’t a Catholic. Any Christian can access a non-Woke version of Christianity. Any Christian can be a Christian Warrior. They just need to reject the Bidhop Budde version and any denomination that goes woke. It’s also notable that the people saying Catholicism offers the home of real tradition, real sacraments, real firm values that would stand as a bulwark against Communism and extreme leftism and for real moral decency have singularly failed to notice what the last two Popes have been, as well as Catholic accommodation of Nazism in Germany, and Catholic priestly controversies on pedophilia and the abuse of children.

The Catholic Church doesn’t have an impeccable (or infallible) moral record.

It’s here though this I should finally come to explaining my own background and how it relates to this article, and hopefully to confirm that the article is not intended as a Catholic bashing exercise.

I’m an English atheist and a cultural Chrisrian. That means I’m nominally Anglican (there are of course English Catholics, but most of us are Anglican). Historically, we were a nation that went Protestant during the Reformation. For the English, our great passions over the choice between Catholic and Protestant were primarily significant in the Tudor Age, and largely resolved by the Elizabethan Settlement. Anti-Catholic legislation persisted (especially involving the Monarchy) but the kind of passion in this seen in Ireland and Northern Ireland or even in Scotland didn’t hold to the same degree in England.

Most English people of English descent aren’t religious, don’t attend churches regularly, and don’t ever think much about whether someone is Catholic or Protestant. The general secular English position is to view all firm religious belief as somewhat exotic. The English don’t hate Catholics and haven’t been taught to hate Catholics. The same applies to Judaism-we generally don’t encounter it much, we generally never thought about it much, and the historic instances of prejudice and hate existed but a deep, passionate, overwhelming hate would be alien to most of us. It was there in some of the upper class, and Jew hatred has certainly risen in the UK again, but it is very heavily concentrated in the upper class and in university educated, very leftist individuals.

The combination of Catholic and Jew hating just doesn’t have a large demographic footprint in England, while the combination of rightwing and Catholic hating is also rare. On this particular topic I’d say I’m fairly typical, and for me it is only of minor curiosity distinction whether a church or a worshipper is Catholic or Protestant, and there was nothing in my background that ever told me to hate Jews or Catholics at all.

This disinterest and lack of hate, though, is not reciprocated. The football team in England with the strongest Irish Catholic connections is Liverpool. Liverpool fans sing about not being English, boo the national anthem, and Liverpool is a very leftist city. The militant Labour tendency was very strong in Liverpool, and along with university towns like Bristol or Brighton, the leftism and anti-English sentiment has strongly united with hatred of Israel and support for Palestinians. In Scotland the links between leftism, hatred of England, hatred of Israel, and support for terrorism against Brits or Jews are all evident in Celtic FC and it’s fanbase, who frequently chant in favour of the IRA or in favour of Hamas and hold up Palestinian flags.

The vast majority of English people do not hate Catholics or the Irish, but a very large number of Catholics and the Irish (or their descendants) hate the English.

Despite that truth, the purpose here is not to denigrate Catholicism. If I did start observing Chrisrian religion closely, I’d be a High Church Protestant or a close to Catholicism Protestant, and the antiquity and beauty of Catholic ritual appeals to me aesthetically and emotionally as a traditionalist. The purpose is to acknowledge three things:

There is a Catholic dimension in the assault on MAGA, Trump and Evangelical Christianity where many of those doing this are Catholics or, like Tucker, more admiring of Catholicism than any other form of Christianity.

The enemies of Western civilisation have made many of this group pro Islam and anti any form of Christianity that sees Israel and Judaism as much more our allies than Islam.

This process hasn’t been accidental and has fed on traditional US, Irish American Catholic isolationism, US Catholic closeness to Hard Left economic ideas, and US Catholic histories of antisemitism and Anglophobia.

The Woke Right and the Catholic Resurgance forces are linked. I would respect and admire a Catholic Resurgance (alongside any other Christian revival) that wanted to save the Western world from Islamic conquest, foreign enemies , and internal self-hatred and decline. When people professing to be Catholic use Catholic imagery for the purposes of tearing the Right apart, spreading hatred of Jews, and aligning with Islamic conquest and against Donald Trump, then clearly that is a form of alleged Catholicism (and alleged Rightwing thinking) that we must recognise as actually leftist, actually evil, and of no benefit to Christians or patriots whatsoever.