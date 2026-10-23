Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
3d

"[P]eople who will themselves say 'I admire Hitler.'”

Think about that. A lunatic who led his country to ruin and was willing to sacrifice every last man, woman and child in a gotterdamerung final death play. A pervert who created a party of perverts and who likely had relations with his niece, whom he drove to suicide. A psychotic mass murderer and inveterate liar who plunged the world into darkness. Anyone who admires such a fiend is truly in the throes of their own psychosis and dementia. This should not be difficult.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
3d

I actually read Insurrection Barbie’s post before seeing Daniel’s. And I agree that it is “measured and clinical, and the work has been done in a quite scholarly manner.” I prefer Daniel’s more direct approach, but both are necessary to reach a wider audience. My wife picked up Tucker’s “just asking questions” version of antisemitism much earlier than I did when Carlson was still on Fox. Maybe her having Eli Wiesel as a teacher for Jewish Studies had an influence. And now we are in a very dangerous phase where Islamists are using the New Right and Left as a Trojan Horse to destroy the Western societies.

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