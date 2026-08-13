Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Aug 13

Here’s a great post of Professor Fenton describing the “probability fallacy” of the UN IPCC’s claim of 95% certainty that most of the global warming of the last century was due to human activity. In fact the 95% figure has no scientific backing seems to have been plucked out of thin air. He recounts how a professor who drafted the fallacious script Fenton was obliged to speak in his BBC programme admitted afterwards that “we all have to lie for the greater good”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kkjFySmA90.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jupplandia and others
Norman Fenton's avatar
Norman Fenton
Aug 13

Daniel: thank you for this amazing review and for the interview

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture