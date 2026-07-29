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Ivan Kinsman's avatar
Ivan Kinsman
10h

A great post showing the realities of what this Burnham administration truly is. I hope to see the Uniparty going down in flames in the 2029 General Election.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
7h

Is Burnham another “sharp as a tack” leader who and his party got elected by magical votes or the majority of UK voters have been by now hypnotized.

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