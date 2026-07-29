The Manchester Messiah is here!

A poll says that Labour now lead Reform by 4 points. Another says they are neck and neck.

Leftists are wetting themselves with excitement.

They are all pushing the line that the country suddenly loves Labour because of Andy the miracle worker.

Of course, Andy hasn’t worked any miracles.

His policies and announcements so far are empty tired rehashes of Obama waffle (the talk about hope), pathetic gestures (the one day a week office in Manchester) that cost momey for no benefit, and a few small bribes (one sensible tax change).

All the mad policies that made Starmer hated are continuing. Net Zero isn’t ditched. He was burbling on about Britain’s unending support for Ukraine the other day. He’s released a few clips that hardly anyone in the country has watched, but which come across like spoofs.

He’s boasted about solving impossible tasks that everyone said couldn’t be achieved…..like Manchester bus fares.

The truth is he’s pathetic. Just as much of a charisma bypass and an intellect black hole as Starmer was.

So is there a Burnham bounce?

Well,polling is used to push opinion. And the propaganda campaign is obvious…..but….

Most of the general public don’t actually follow politics. Most of the young ones are the dumbest generation in history, and most of the old ones still think the BBC is giving them the truth.

Starmer was hated. Starmer is gone. The majority don’t really remember Burnham and what a cunt he is.

So yes, there’s a bounce. And the constant media attacks on Reform have an effect with the BBC watching normies too.

But none of the actual problems are solved. All of the destructive policies are still there. Burnham is as much a robot as Starmer was, and the economy and the migrant invasion are still going to get worse.

Burnham has avoided any mention of immigration. He’s already offered new bribes to Muslims. The sponsorship plan will see a new immigration wave.

Some of those Labour lost to the Greens have returned. The Green surge has had a fall. That means this Labour leader is going to be even more insane and it tells you where the Burnham Bounce is coming from.

It will take people a bit of time to catch up on that and realise that they are still being ground into the dust.

This is a test though. It’s a test of just how stupid and blind and easily manipulated the public are. If Labour can turn round their fortunes and make it stick, if for example the Bounce isn’t just a honeymoon period blip and becomes a sustained Labour recovery…..then Britain really is finished, and it will have been finished not just by the corruption of the system, not just by the globalist and Deep State actions against real change, and not just by our political and media class being absolute traitors.

It will have been finished by our own extreme apathy, stupidity and gullibility.

Because the thing is none of this is actually good propaganda, competent management, or fresh ideas. It’s another reach into the bargain bin offerings of the UK political class where every installed and presented leader is just as empty, worthless, talentless and treasonous as the one before.

The same policies continue. The same destruction continues.

And an electorate that can’t spot that Burnham is exactly the same void of a person, the same shit-out turd of a person from the stinking arse of our satanically malign Beast of a system, is an electorate that may well deserve the horrors we are experiencing.

If they can plaster on a trembling smile from a weird little nerd, and just one month without a fresh kick in the balls….and that’s enough, well, then, do we actually deserve to be successful, safe and free any more?

Operation Hexagon is there to show us what Andy is. His response to Muslim child rape gangs was to order Greater Manchester Police to go after whistleblowers. And he votes against a national enquiry. He now says there’s a national enquiry because of him. This is standard Burnham shamelessness.

His own hilariously inept promotion is there to view. His record of covering up hospital scandals where people died of thirst and neglect in corridors is there to see. Anyone who spends a minute actually listening and actually knowing this man’s record would be aware that he’s just as vile and just as guilty as Starmer.

But have we lost the ability, collectively and as a nation, to even know what an empty, soulless evil is anymore, while it devours us?

Is our apathy and ignorance that profound, like the drug addict slumped on a sofa in a squalid drug den, dying, who thinks a different hand putting the poison in his veins must be the hand of a friend?