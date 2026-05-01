Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
1h

Great article Daniel. I have a wealthy friend who, until his recent voluntary retirement was an executive in the Shell oil company. He is a committed socialist and an ardent believer in man-made climate change. Some time ago, he told me that Shell was shifting from 'expensive' oil extraction to investing in 'Green technologies'. For a historic oil drilling/producing company in an oil hungry world, it seemed crazy to me until I realised that Shell was receiving large government subsidies to invest in windmills etc. To me, that's fertilizer for the seeds of Fascism.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
1h

It all begins and ends w one simple question: what is or should be the role of government. Just need to apply the K.I.S.S. principle in answering

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