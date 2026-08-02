Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Carl Nelson's avatar
Carl Nelson
3h

I love listening to your British accent, and the fluency with which your express it. (I also enjoy your insights.)

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
5h

I'm a huge fan of you all Daniel. I marched with Andrew during Covid and followed Dr Fentons analysis too.

I will watch Dr Bock Dialogues. Thanks

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