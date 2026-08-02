Over the course of the time I’ve been politically engaged, and particularly during the last ten years, I’ve had the great good fortune to meet several other patriots, conservatives and nationalists with similar ideas.

Some of you number among them, of course, and all of you are very appreciated as people reading and supporting my work.

One of the people who has spent the most time supporting my efforts is the US doctor and author Dr Randy Bock. Randy is a true US patriot and a funny, decent guy. We agree on many things such as the importance of nationalism and the clear insanity of many progressive, Globalist and leftist positions.

Randy has his own proud record of telling the truth.

Before COVID and all the crimes enacted in the name of public safety and health in 2020, Randy spotted an earlier example of large scale fiction and fraud regarding a declared pandemic. He described this in his book Overturning Zika: The Pandemic That Never Was. While not published until 2022 the book is built on Randy’s much earlier realisation that the story of the Zika ‘pandemic’ was a false one, heavily promoted by medical authorities and international health authorities and institutions in a way that prefigured what happened during COVID. For those rolling their eyes at such a description, I suggest you read Randy’s detailed reasoning and evidence. More recently Randy has tackled the problem of addiction with a radical new approach in a forthcoming book (Withdraw to Freedom), as well as contributing a number of distinguished articles on contemporary politics.

Randy has also been kind enough to interview me more times than anyone else (other contacts who have interviewed me multiple times include the wonderful film-maker Mark Sutherland of the Sutherland Report and the brilliant British statistical and risk analysis expert Professor Norman Fenton). I’ll be posting a review of Norman Fenton’s new book soon.

Here I’d like to share a list of links to my Bock interviews stretching back to 2023. Even the oldest of these remain very relevant today because we discuss western civilisation, the forces destroying our nations, and the evils of progressivism in terms that still apply. It’s also interesting to look back and see where we got things right and wrong as events developed.

One of the things that I’m conscious of myself is that despite giving a good overall framing and knowing the nature of the enemy it could be said that I didn’t fully state or understand just how astonishingly malign the current UK government would be. I certainly warned that these people hate their own population, but probably could have given done more specific predictions of how they would govern as anarcho-tyrannical despots.

There’s also a geniality and friendship in these interviews that can disguise just how bad the situation is. Both Randy and I try to provide some levity and smiles at times, but from 2023 to today (barring Trump’s election victory in 2024 which I hoped for but feared would be prevented) the lunacy and malice of the media, the Establishment and the forces of destruction has only increased.

Anyway, for any of you who want to hear my views and see my face (as disappointing as that experience is) from 2023 to very recently, these links should do that. If any of the links don’t work, search engine enquiries on YouTube featuring these titles, my name and Randy’s name should get you there as well.

I’ll be interested to hear what you guys think and whether my record in these interviews shows consistency and truth. Obviously I think it does, but it’s also for you to judge. All of the links Randy supplied to me are below:

“Daniel Jupp: Post-Brexit Europe -- & the meaning of “Western Civilization”.” (aired April 2023) — On my site · Watch



“Daniel Jupp “Trump’s Challengers; Lawfare’s Anti-Democracy”” (aired August 2023) — On my site · Watch



“Daniel Jupp: Challenging Bill Gates’ Global Dominion in “The Gates of Hell”” (aired November 2023) — On my site · Watch



“Andrew Bridgen MP: A Candid Interview on Vaccine Safety, Media, and Politics” (aired January 2024) — On my site · Watch



“Daniel Jupp: “Populism emerges from the vacuum of anyone listening to the working man.”” (aired March 2024) — On my site · Watch



“Scott McKay, Daniel Jupp: The Marxist Shadows in Education Undermining Society” (aired April 2024) — On my site · Watch



“Daniel Jupp: Orwell’s Dystopic “1984” Unfolds in (once-)Great Britain, 2024” (aired August 2024) — On my site · Watch



“The Stealth Deletion of Andrew Bridgen, MP, an Independent Briton.” (aired September 2024) — On my site · Watch



“Daniel Jupp, Andrew Bridgen: The Fight for Freedom in Post-Pandemic England / UK” (aired September 2024) — On my site · Watch



““The UK is barely united, a shadow of a kingdom.” Daniel Jupp on Cultural Decay” (aired December 2024) — On my site · Watch



“Daniel Jupp, book” (aired February 2025) — On my site · Watch



“Daniel Jupp April 2025” (aired April 2025) — Watch



“Daniel Jupp” (aired January 2026) — On my site · Watch

At a time when we are seeing those who went insane and evil in 2020 doubling down and disgracefully still protecting this man with retarded memes that ignore mountains of evidence:

It’s important that a man like Dr Bock (or other qualified experts like Professor Fenton) who got everything morally and factually RIGHT have our support, so I’d urge people who follow me and haven’t already become aware of Randy’s work to check out his content for themselves too.

Enjoy!