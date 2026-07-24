Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Casey Jones's avatar
Casey Jones
5m

Is the Right going to learn it has to Fight? Probably not; it cannot even bother showing up at the polls more than once every four years, if that.

Prove me wrong, y'all.

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