There’s controversy in the US following the State Department under Marco Rubio producing a report titled Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism. The report lists 40 US based leaders and organisations that the authors identify as Communists. These figures and organisations are said to be Communist and influenced by or linked to the Communist regime in Cuba.

Of greatest concern to the enemies of the administration is that for the first time in decades people with real political power are identifying those who are Communists on a black list. This would immediately recall McCarthyism. What’s really interesting is that the report itself pre-empts the criticism by citing the example of Senator McCarthy approvingly and suggesting that harsh anti-Communist methods could and should be repeated against Communists today:

"The American left’s growing disillusionment with the Soviet project was simultaneously accompanied by harsh government crackdowns against its domestic institutional organs — blacklists, McCarthy-era investigations and prosecutions, and a slate of anti-communist laws at both the state and federal levels. These measures proved highly effective: they dismembered the Communist Party USA, shattered its front groups, and drove its ideology to the fringes of American political life."

In other words the Left were previously forced to abandon Communism, or at least row back on their most extreme Communist positions, through the activities of McCarthy and the Senate Committee on Government Operations and its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations from 1953 to 1954m which he chaired.

Even as a matter merely of rhetoric, this is a significant development. Even acknowledging that blacklisting and direct action against Communist individuals and groups can be “highly effective” is a watershed moment.

Since 1954 and his fall from power and influence, no Republican administration has praised McCarthy. It was President Eisenhower who destroyed McCarthy. Eisenhower privately detested McCarthy and organised the ‘hidden hand’ campaign that tarnished him. While calling McCarthy’s use of aggressive public hearings and black lists “reprehensible’, the President himself organised a dirty tricks covert campaign to discredit McCarthy.

“The White House employed surrogates to leak damaging information, specifically regarding McCarthy’s chief aide Roy Cohn pressuring the Army for special favors for G. David Schine.

This maneuvering directly triggered the televised Army-McCarthy hearings, which exposed McCarthy’s bullying tactics to the public and eroded his support.

The formal end of McCarthy’s power came through a censure resolution introduced and championed by fellow Republicans:

Senator Ralph Flanders (R-VT) introduced the resolution to censure McCarthy, stating his conduct was “contrary to senatorial traditions.”

Senator Arthur Watkins (R-UT) chaired the bipartisan select committee that investigated the charges and unanimously recommended censure.

Senator Margaret Chase Smith (R-ME) was an early and vocal critic, having signed the “Declaration of Conscience” against McCarthyism years prior.”

Following this, McCarthy’s remsining time in the Senate saw him cutting a pathetic figure, routinely snubbed and appallingly treated by fellow Republicans.

Communists did not destroy him. Republicans did.

And ever since the USA, the history books, and the whole world has accepted a leftist framed understanding of the period. In this vision of what happened, Communists were simply innocent Americans unfairly treated by a paranoid and megalomaniac grand-stander (McCarthy) and by a traditional 1950s America that wasn’t free or moral but simply an authoritarian right-wing nightmare.

McCarthy’s name came to mean ‘witch-bunt’ and ‘show-trial’, and no Republicans contested this gross misrepresentation. Millions learned that opposing Communism was a threat and a crime, rather than Communism itself being these things.

I’ve long considered the destruction of McCarthy one of the key moments that built the terrible madness that seizes the West today. It wasn’t a triumph of freedom over authoritarianism. It wasn’t a story of innocents being persecuted by a maniac.

It was a story of the official Right serving the interests of the Left, a role they have taken on again and again ever since. This and the UK Conservative destruction of Enoch Powell represent the two pivotal moments where the Right not only stopped fighting, but served the other side by cutting down accurate, prescient and wise champions.

We would not have hundreds of millions of pounds being spent by giant corporations to give Communist messages today, or imported foreign born or foreign descended migrants loyal to Communist or Muslim culrure and not our own ruling great cities like New York and London, without the Right itself destroying McCarthy and destroying Powell.

Ever since, the Right has been shamed into accepting Communism and accepting foreign conquest via mass immigration and has not opposed either of these massively destructive forces.

It matters thar this misplaced sense of shame is not held by the Trump administration. It matters that they will honestly identify Communists and will rehabilitate the reputation of McCarthy. This signals a major shift. It signals a recognition that the Right cannot keep being afraid of being called names and cannot keep avoiding confrontation.

The real test though is in action.

Is the adninistration prepared to take action against Communists when the label can be accurately applied to major corporations and to much of the administrative class and the entirety of the media class? Is it prepared to tackle the funding and dissemination of Communist ideas through education and entertainment channels?

What will it actually do to the 40 individuals and orgsnisations it has listed in the report?

Because naming them may represent honesty, but it doesn’t deliver salvation. To resolve the real injustice, to lay McCarthy’s unquiet spirit to rest, requires the real justice of not just knowing he was right, but doing something about it.