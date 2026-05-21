Above: The council members for Tower Hamlets in the UK. You aren’t allowed to consider this foreign influence.

I am a very strong opponent of foreign influence. People who have the opposite politics to me claim that this makes me a racist, bigot, xenophobe and various other wicked things.

But they also claim that they are very strong opponents of foreign influence. Many of them are still sure that the Russians control Donald Trump and the Republican Party, although more of them are now even more sure that Israel and the Jews control Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

In the UK they are still sure that the Russians control Nigel Farage and the Reform Party, and ten years ago told us that the Russians were telepathically controlling me with Russian Mind Magic when I voted for Brexit.

Russian Mind Magic seems very similar to Jewish Mind Magic, as both are able to overturn democracy at any moment in any referendum or election that is lost by leftwing parties or parties that the EU and the UN likes.

In Romania for instance, Russian Mind Magic secured a completely unjust election victory for a candidate who, and this was clearly an insane position to adopt, didn’t want Romania to go to war with Russia. Fortunately, for those concerned about foreign interference in the sanctity of Romanian elections, this election was immediately overturned by Romanian judges following the orders of the EU.

For some reason Russian Mind Magic affects Romanian voters but doesn’t affect Romanian judges, who are immune, possibly due to special training in EU sponsored meditation techniques, differently aligned chakras, or special mind protecting fibres in the robes they wear. I thought it might be that horsehair wigs act as Mind Shields, but apparently Romanian judges aren’t as advanced as British ones and haven’t been provided with this vital defence mechanism against foreign mind control aimed at the judiciary.

Thank goodness that the EU, based in Brussels, exerted such strong influence to prevent any foreign influence occurring in Romania, which is not in Brussels, just as they did in Hungary, which is also not in Brussels.

The Jewish Mind Magic of Israel is now a very serious issue. The Jews of Israel are known as the foremost global masters of Mind Magic, which is how they of course completely control the USA, President Trump and the Republican Party, along with their complete traditional control of the global finance system, banking, entertainment, film, TV, mainstream media, Hollywood, pornography, child sex trafficking, and the Eurovision Song Contest.