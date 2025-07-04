Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Barry Lederman, “normie”
13hEdited

Excellent and realistic analysis of the BBB. I still have trouble reconciling Elon’s opposition to it as a libertarian; the others I can accept since they have been like that. I continue to value Elon’s immense contributions to our world. It bothers me that he practiced what it is the most important aspect of the BBB - increasing debt for the right causes to stimulate growth. His companies would not survive without it.

Dagny
9h

Fantastic overview! There have been so many views and opposing views from my conservative friends and family on BBB during which I had an intuitive feeling that they were all focused on the wrong things. You have masterfully put into words what I couldn't. We must immediately fix the crises we've inherited from Biden that are right in front of us, and then later deal with the outlandish debt. Thank you!

