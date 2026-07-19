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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
2h

It appears to me that the blind hatred that beats in the heart of the left stems from their burning envy of those who have contributed and continue to contribute the finest elements in western Christian culture - art, architecture, music, and civic society treasured and distilled over centuries and so must wantonly destroy and bury all traces of that culture to present and justify their revolutionary base mediocrity, ignorance, and warped ideology to the gullible and brain-washed into accepting their poison, vulgarity, lies, and violent hatred that leads to Charlie Kirk's and Anne Widdecombe's murder, Nolan's films, Obama Library architecture, Mandani's New York, and, soon to be, 'Lord' Sadiq Kahn's Londonistan.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
2h

Maybe I am mind-reading but somehow I see daylight in the relentless bombing of Iran’s infrastructure and moving away from the dependency on the Straits to Iraqi oil may be the starting dot to break China’s funding of the woke movement. I could be wrong but it would be awesome to watch and witness the Odyssey adventure as the ending episode.

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