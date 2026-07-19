Above: Grima Wormtongue directs a stunning masterpiece celebrating the culture of Rohan.

There are so many elements of progressivism, wokeness and Cultural Marxism that are despicable that it’s hard to explain sometimes why it is so vile. There are simply too many options available for answering that question.

The hypocrisy is of course overwhelming.

The self blindness is terrifying.

The political violence and thuggery is despicable.

The psychological projection is rampant.

The distortion of language and its meanings is revoltingly cynical.

The nihilism and the fanaticism are both bound to create cruelty and sadism.

And the corruption and theft enacted is beyond measure.

But for me the thing I hate most is the combination of this entire worldview being enormously ignorant, stupid and founded on the elimination of knowledge, the desecration of wisdom, and the barbarian contempt for thought….while utterly convinced that they are smarter, wiser and more knowledgeable than anyone else, that really sits at the heart of what makes progressivism so disgusting.

It is that these people know nothing, and are nothing, and cannot create or think or produce anything of worth themselves, while sneering at, mocking and detesting anything of worth created before they existed.

All of their creative efforts are anti-creative and entirely parasitic. All of their thoughts are denuded of thought.

They are orcs who think themselves scholars. People who have learned to be stupid and call it genius. People who come from comfort and leisure and are trained to be barbarians.

Their art is what an orc would produce. Scratches and defecations on statues they have smashed. They are repelled by beauty and enchanted by filth. If a work diminishes Man, they adore it. If a work elevates the soul, they truly detest it. Old Masters bore them, and soaring cathedrals evoke their sneers.

But give them an empty canvas, or a fraudulent con, or a puffed and inflated piece of nothing that expresses only the same few paltry shreds of embittered slogans that constitute their withered conscience…..and they grin and caper in delight like monkeys excited by a rape.

It’s the orcishness of it that earns my loathing most of all.

That these filth smeared ignorant know nothings consider themselves the Wise.

Ps the civilisational murder-suicide note that is the Odyssey has had a 121 million dollar opening weekend. 3rd highest of the year. Slightly dented by its abject absurdity but not much.

Millions pay their money to eat shit that those feeding to them deliberately designed to be shit.

Our culture is so utterly degraded and perverted that ‘Conservative’ publications are urging people to watch this and most watching it aren’t even capable of understanding why it is travesty.

The orcs are smiling.