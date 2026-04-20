For generations now feminism has told us that there is a problem with masculinity. Male qualities like independence, risk taking, problem solving, emotional reservedness and courage have been denigrated and discouraged. Criminal and sociological statistics do of course show that testosterone and male physiology can lead to an increased propensity towards (or simple capacity to inflict) violence. But crude misandry from extreme ‘third wave’ and onwards feminism has tended to pretend that boys and men should be considered entirely worthless, whilst being accompanied by rhetoric which should indicate that malice and violence are not confined to males of the species.

Leading feminist Andrea Dworkin for example stated “Every woman's son is her potential betrayer and also the inevitable rapist or exploiter of another woman.” as if every man becomes a rapist, potentially even of their own mothers. The absurd extremism of that quote is typical of Dworkin’s misandrist generalisations, akin to the ‘All Men Are Rapists’ t-shirts once popular on university campuses. Dworkin would also claim that peace only comes when men and maleness are dead, and that sex and murder are inextricably linked in the male consciousness. Marilyn French said “all men are rapists and that’s all they are”. Robin Morgan encouraged women to “kill your fathers”. Sally Milly Gearhart argued that “the proportion of men must be reduced to and maintained at approximately 10% of the human race”, a proposition that would require mass murder to create and routine abortion of male babies to sustain.

For such feminists, and there are many others, maleness is a sort of aberrant disease to be eliminated in order to create some kind of Amazonian Utopia, and their rhetoric denies all of the positive male qualities and love that society once valued and that equally loving mothers, wives and daughters experience and return. It is easy to suppose that this kind of radical feminism is an academic fringe, but evidence suggests that the feminisation of society (while nowhere near as extreme as these feminists would like) has had multiple damaging impacts.

A new report by the Centre of Social Justice suggests what some of these negative impacts have been. Modern life has seen a rapid retreat of men from the shared public sphere and an equally rapid reduction in the happiness of young boys deprived of male role models. In the Press Release for the report, the CSJ make it very clear that the crisis currently being faced is not one of the crudely misandrist concept of ‘toxic masculinity’, but the exact opposite-boys are suffering and struggling in multiple ways more than girls are, because they are being deprived of positive male role models:

“The disappearance of male role models is creating a generation of unhappy young boys, warns a new report.



Fewer than one in ten men help out in sports and leisure clubs as evidence mounts of a generation of “lost boys” cut adrift from adult society and falling drastically short at school and the workplace.



The alarming findings come from a new report, Lost Boys: Mentors and Role Models, from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).



Its previous study highlighted the way girls are outperforming boys at every level and revealed that the so-called “gender pay gap” has been reversed in recent years.



Against the background of high levels of family breakdown, the CSJ reveals that the retreat of men from volunteering at sports or community organisations further deprives boys of mentors they can respect and seek to emulate.



Polling carried out by Whitestone Insight for the CSJ found that among men aged over 45 only one in 20 are currently involved in a sports club, a figure that plunges to one in 100 in some parts of the country.



CSJ analysis of the UK Household Longitudinal Survey found a sharp decline in well-being among boys. Only one in four (27 per cent) boys aged 10-15 said they were ‘completely happy’ with life – compared with one in three (36 per cent) some 15 years ago.”

The retreat of men from volunteering and engagement with boys perhaps reflects the lack of respect given to the men who do engage in such positive interactions, and the complete collapse of a social awareness that male qualities that can lead to negative outcomes (aggression, violence, rape) can when properly directed and morally instructed in a society confident about what masculinity offers lead to the exact opposite (protection, self-sacrifice, courageous defense of women, or even just sporting excellence).

It’s not just in volunteering where positive male role models are lacking. The 1960s sexual revolution claimed to offer freedom for women and rights for gays, but along with changes that were just has created vast social problems via the decline of marriage, the prevalence of broken homes, and the negative impacts on children derived from growing up without fathers. Roughly 2 million children in the UK live in households without fathers present. In black families and mixed race families the problem is particularly bad, an uncomfortable racial reality that automatically provokes charges of racism whenever anyone tries to address it, but which explains a large part of the appeal of street gang culture for boys desperate for male instruction and mentorship. Gang leaders are well aware of what boys crave and offer a ‘brotherhood’ in crime that substitutes for everything absent from a young recruit’s life.

The Labour government are of course completely ignoring the impact of male absence. The CSJ report also highlights a steep decline in youth centres and facilities, which while being inadequate to replace missing fathers at least provide social outlets and role models that are alternatives to local criminals or online influencers:

“The report says that youth services have been depleted in recent years - with one thousand fewer youth clubs today than there were 15 years ago, and the number of youth workers has fallen by over one third to just 1,662.



The loss of youth spaces has had significant negative repercussions on communities, with youth offending rates rising and GCSE results declining in areas where youth centres have closed.”

In the school system the situation is no better. Just 14% of teachers at nursery and primary level are men. At secondary level its about 30%, but this is where the sharpest decline is coming too. This leaves many boys with no moral or mentoring guidance from men either at home or in education (where they spend the majority of their hours outside the home). Studies have consistently shown that boys deprived of male role models have lower rates of school achievement, higher rates of dropping out of education or leaving it without qualifications, and higher rates of getting drawn into crime, violence and political extremism.

It is however politically impossible for leftwing governments to address these problems, since the social changes that have created them were the ones they championed. Even rightwing governments fail to be honest about just how devastating for the prospects of children divorce and single-parenthood is, since such honesty is always cast as attacking single mothers or of favoring Victorian values that are unrealistic in the modern world. Male absence from teaching is equally something that is difficult to address, and unlikely to have much support from leftist teaching unions.

What Labour have done instead is pivot to a far more convenient doubling down on feminisation. Boys are to be given feminist lectures on misogyny, and a fictional Netflix depiction of a white boy attacking a girl will be used in place of the old moral lessons that were discarded. The truth is that our society used to instruct boys that their maleness wasn’t something to be ashamed of, but something which equipped them to protect and defend others. We taught them fair play through sport. We taught them that a gentleman treats women and girls with respect. We even taught them to love and defend their own country or abstract virtues such as freedom and liberty. It is the Left which swept away all these necessary lessons and it is feminism, perversely, which ultimately enabled feckless fathers to abandon their children and which taught boys that society was against them.

In its attacks on the so-called Manosphere, Labour is addressing a symptom rather than a cause. It’s the absence of men in their lives that can turn boys bad, not the presence. It’s the removal of positive versions of masculinity and positive role models that leaves a space for a gang leader or an Andrew Tate to exploit. It is generations of attacks on masculinity that make obvious charlatan creeps like Tate or Feuntes or social phenomena like incels possible, but the symptomatic reaction is treated as the cause of present male-female disharmony rather than the earlier and far more socially powerful misandry which preceded it. Boys deprived of self worth do become potential recruits for extremists, but the leftist solution is to condemn the recruiters without restoring the sense of worth in boys that they themselves removed.

Telling boys they are born or innately bad or that maleness is toxic only pushes them further towards the wrong choices in life. The damage done by feminism came before the damage done by Tate. And the harms to girls and women today come primarily from an imported Third World rape culture which is particularly strong among the Muslims that the Left and the political mainstream champion and protect, together with the pernicious long term effects introduced by the 1960s sexual revolution and the breakdown of family which removes male protectors from the lives of many children in the first place.

The problems caused by feminisation are not solved by more feminisation, particularly in a political sphere where weak men acting as cultural cuckolds pimping out their native population to foreign rapists now inhabit all the senior positions of authority that aren’t held by rabidly feminist women or by imported Third Worlders. A feminised society elects the kind of people who will submissively give that society up to more determined conquerors while considering themselves virtuous for the betrayal.

Feminists were one of the earliest groups told to hate western civilisation as it was, told that a victim mentality was a noble struggle, and told that natural or unavoidable differences could be ignored without consequence. They were also one of the first groups, via the Suffragettes, to have society accept the argument that a hyper emotional fight for justice excuses and makes acceptable acts of terrorism. Feminists then played a leading role in applying all of these poisonous false lessons to racial and cultural issues, for example through Peggy McIntosh in US academia inventing the absurd magical thinking concept of invisible ‘white privilege’ or via feminist support for violent race hate groups like the Black Panthers or like BLM. Liberal white feminists for example were key defenders, fans and excusers of Eldridge Cleaver, a Black Panther leader who proudly admitted being a rapist:

“Rape was an insurrectionary act. It delighted me that I was defying and trampling upon the white man’s law, upon his system of values, and that I was defying his women.”

Soul on Ice, Cleaver’s book which justifies rape as a reaction to white racism and as a weapon against white society, became a bestseller and the Panthers (who were rapists, bank robbers and violent murders with both black and white victims) are still celebrated by society, as they were for example in a Beyoncé Superbowl half-time show (the 50th anniversary show) on February 7th 2016.

Self declared feminists then and now, helped establish the idea that rapists can be freedom fighters and noble examples, so long as they aren’t white. There’s a direct line between the emotive excuse of violence from the Suffragettes (because their cause is considered noble) to the social amnesia regarding the violence of the Black Panthers of to similar moral obscenities in modern western leftist and progrssive support for the rapists, torturers and murderers of terrorist organisations like Hamas. Prioritisation of emotion and claimed compassion for the ‘oppressed’ over real world harms and proper moral respomse to evil acts links all of these different violent groups AND those today who admire all of them.

All this embrace of real destruction in the name of false compassion takes a mental toll. Liberal women suffused with feminist anti-logic and emotional hysteria are the most enthusiastic supporters of ever more extreme leftist policy, the normalisation of Communist and Marxist ideologies also excused as ‘compassion’ and ‘social justice’, and the welcoming of demographic and cultural Replacement through the combination of open borders, mass migration, and white western women deciding not to have children anymore.

The fact that women are ALSO the victims of these leftist policies of self hate couched as either female emancipation or as respect to others (just as much as western males are) is something which only the TERF portion of feminism has realised, and then only in relation to the issue of mentally unbalanced men pretending to be women. But a harm that will not be acknowledged openly IS acknowledged through anxiety, depression, mental illness and despair as the minds of even those who support all of these negative changes struggle with the gap between their rhetoric and the resulting social chaos. Liberal and leftist women are, in study after study, shown to be the group with the highest rates of mental illness, according to their own descriptions of their mental health.

This is part of why mental health had to be moved from social stigma or clinical issue to badge of courage and mark of pride, again disguised as compassion….when you make that shift, the reality that the attitudes, morals and policies on gender, race, and social arrangement which are currently dominant are functionally insane, preferred by people who are mentally unbalanced, and deeply harmful to everyone is disguised. The policy is preserved at the cost of the psyche, which like female safety or male pride or national cohesion is readily disposed of by the supporters of the false consensus.

And people driven mad by the policy, are of course mad enough to keep voting for the policy, even as it harms them.





