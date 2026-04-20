Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
1hEdited

It never ceases to amaze me that matriarchal control is actually a death cult. This would seem so counterintuitive given the fact that women produce and nurture humans. I teach at a progressive university and try to insinuate some common sense, but it's a lost cause. They seem to truly believe that producing human life is the seventh circle of hell and that they shouldn't be 'forced' to do so. There is basically no cognizance of cause and effect in these people.

This is the subject of my book in progress, A Requiem for the Patriarchy. Men create life, and women produce it. Now they are killing off the life that men create / created in the name of "justice."

I was a child in the 60s, the last gasp of 'patriarchy' so I know where we were and where we're going. Even as early as the 80s when I was in my 20s, the system of getting married and starting a family had been destroyed so that you didn't know what you were doing or where you were going when you 'dated.' More than feminism (though that certainly is a cause) the Pill and abortion on demand (along with no-fault divorce) brought this on. Most of the men I had to choose from in the 80s were already damaged by their parents' divorces and/or were stuck in Peter Pan mode. If they didn't have to do what their fathers had done -- provide for a wife and five kids -- they sure as hell weren't going to do it.

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1h

I include “The Age of Lost Boys” as another example of Marxist subversion destroying society. It was a brilliant step for it to indoctrinate women first knowing that women were more likely to exhibit suicidal empathy. And the dominoes started falling.

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