Donald Tusk, the EU apparatchik installed in Poland who just tried to seize total power by sending police units to capture the nation’s constitutional court (and who also invited German forces to assist his coup attempt) posted the above image with the words: “true friendship”.

It was a cloying example of the saccharine baby language these people often cloak their corruption in.

Yes, world leaders can form real friendships between each other if they have closely aligned interests and ideologies. Thatcher and Reagan spring to mind as a glaring example. But the existence of friendship between leaders depends on those leaders being human beings in the first place, a status that some ideologies do not encompass.

Globalist leaders, let us be fully honest here, are inhuman sociopathic monsters. They are empty, soulless creatures who barely exist as sentient life forms. They are interchangeable (Starmer to Burnham, for instance) because they aren’t real individuals.