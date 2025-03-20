I’m obviously not the only person who has realised that the values of millions of people in the western world have been inverted. In fact, this recognition has itself become a point so obvious that it is something of a truism. Nevertheless, it bears understanding and requires analysis if we are to deal with the consequences. Here is a good, simple explanation of the phenomenon as applied to modern Democrat attitudes in the US:

To many of us, this list of obviously evil things, things traditionally and widely understood as evil, and their connection to progressive politics is both accurate and obvious.

It is for example objectively true that Democrat politicians knelt for George Floyd and deified George Floyd, while it’s also true that Floyd was a lifelong violent criminal who terrorised his own community, had a long rap sheet of violent crimes to his name, and was such an exemplary role model that he once held a gun to the belly of a pregnant woman. However much the progressive side of politics may wish to ignore these facts, they remain facts. They aren’t slurs or misinformation, they are all real. And real things should provide the context of our moral choices. Similarly the statement that Democrat politicians refused to stand to respect a child with a terminal illness is also a fact.