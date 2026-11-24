Rejoining EU would “take back control” Andy Burnham says.

Completely Orwellian. Unelected PM says handing control to Brussels gives more control to voters who voted against Brussels having any control.

Utter fucking scum.

I told everyone that Burnham would be even worse than Starmer. Essentially he’s a Starmer who has already completely gotten away with starving hospital patients to death as the peak point of his career before the Poundshop Putsche that installed him.

There is something about the middle class university educated person who gets into leftist politics and has never had a real job. There is a terrifying robotic emptiness about them, as if they are aliens poorly mimicking human life or as if they were recently created out of spit and masticated cardboard by a mestizo witch in New Orleans.

Above: a newly created Andy Burnham, pictured here with voodoo high priestess Nyombé L’Enfant Zarathae Laveau, EU Commissioner with special responsibility for British Doll Control.

It’s just inconceivable to imagine any of them ever questioning the paltry little few lines of instruction the witch scrawled on paper and bundled into the insides of the doll to serve as what passes as a soul in these entirely artificial creatures.

I don’t even think it’s that someone like Burnham hates us or is just a crook or was just indoctrinated completely at university. It’s more fundamental than that. It’s that they have never encountered anything that made them real people. It’s that their brains are barely formed with any of the things that make us human. It is that they are functioning on a sliver and a shadow and a handful of fourth hand thoughts in a small cardboard box and nothing else exists outside of that box for them. The box has a scrap saying ‘EU good’ or ‘borders racist’ or ‘Net Zero’ and the very concept of questioning the contents of the box is inconceivable for them. Other equally paltry instructions can be slotted in now and then, like a scrap saying ‘Support Ukraine’ but there’s no chain of thought behind any of them.

When dealing with these people, and with the Remainers they represent, there is nothing that you can say, and nothing the EU can do, that breaks the spell if those scrawled instructions. Everything outside the little box either doesn’t exist o4 terrifies them. Everything inside is worthy and good, even a chicken’s foot, a dead frog, and the collected nasal mucous of a blind hermaphrodite. Whatever the spell needs, whatever the witch out in their otherwise completely vacant heads, is natural and good.

They don’t think. They never think. A beetle crawls between the bundled sticks, or a worm slithers out from the mouth, and that is their reflection, that is their dialogue, that is their self awareness.

Tell me what is human in the thought that ‘rejoining the EU takes back control’. Tell me what actual human being can come up with a thought that is so manifestly the opposite of thought.

I value humanity too highly to still consider these people amongst our number. Voodoo dolls have neither personality nor shame.

The witch might have a thought, but the doll doesn’t.