Back on the 14th March I posted a Substack article titled Its Time to Designate All Soros Organisations as Terrorist Groups. I said “Soros money, and USAID money directed through Soros organisations, has funded all manner of riots, vandalism, public disturbance, political violence and crime.” I pointed out the Soros capture of parts of the US legal system through the funding of Democrat DA’s and judges and the entanglement of the judiciary with Soros affiliates and funding streams. I pointed out how Soros organisations also fund activist groups that encourage or commit crime and violence.

Others, including Elon Musk, have noted that Soros spending has effectively hacked the US judicial system. A foreign billionaire has purchased large parts of the justice system. Musk noted it in relation to electoral fraud and judicial opposition to dealing with electoral integrity. The Democrats import millions of people to tip the electoral scales in their favour, and Soros judges and DA’s allow these imported non citizens to vote while blocking attempts to prevent that system of electoral fraud through identity checks.

But the Soros purchase of DA’s and judges doesn’t just do that, bad as that is. It covers a lot of other ground as well. The Soros organisations only fund people who will be totally committed to Soros aims, which are essentially malign aims intent on the radical destruction of the USA. Those funded by Soros behave in the same way a DA put in place by a Mafia crime family would behave. Their loyalty is to Soros first, the Democrat party second, and America-not at all. The people selected are those who are either ideologically indoctrinated to completely serve Soros interests, or those thoroughly corrupt enough to do anything they are told to do even if it’s outrageously criminal.

It might be easiest to understand just how poisonous Soros influence and purchase of the justice system is if we think about what Soros activist DA’s and Soros linked judges have already done:

These people assist and give legal cover to electoral law being ignored. They do everything they can to block rigorous checks on electoral integrity, and they collude with corrupt politicians to change electoral laws that limit their control of elections. Things like who gets pursued and doesn’t for misuse of campaign funds and breaking electoral funding rules are covered by this area of Soros interference, as well as the corruption of the electoral roll, the supply of routes to voting for non citizens, and even the changes to the electoral process that facilitated 2016 fraud, are all made much easier by Soros DA’s and judges being in place. These people block and dismiss appeals against electoral fraud. Appeals are heard by Soros agents who know the system has been hacked, and want it that way, because they are being paid and funded by the organisations which did it. Soros agents in the justice system and judiciary distort the law to actively pursue populists, Republicans and political opponents both in the political sphere, and ordinary people who in any way obstruct Soros policies in society as a whole. Existing laws are reframed to these ends, while new laws are fashioned to these ends by aligning and also Soros funded politicians. Opposition to Soros policies becomes a green light for judicial persecution and malicious lawfare, whether the person targeted is the President of the United States, a member of his administration, or an ordinary citizen opposing Soros sponsored policies in public comments or protests. Soros agents likewise decriminalise antisocial, violent, and criminal behaviour from the groups Soros favours. Democrats affiliated and Soros affiliated rioters will not be pursued, and will have cases dismissed or never be charged or receive minimal sentencing even if they actually go through a full process of investigation and punishment. Soros DAs will routinely dismiss cases on ideological, racial and partisan grounds, just as readily as they invent cases on the same grounds. Soros agents will enact new sentencing and coordinate with Soros politicians to further decriminalise entire swathes of antisocial crime. Looting and criminal damage, or public defecation, or pickpocketing and store thefts, or outrages against public decency, will all be effectively decriminalised, leading to devastating social consequences and increases in squalor, violence, vandalism, and the kind of ‘political protest’ that is entirely focused on theft, property damage and physical assaults. Soros agents in the justice system will give particular legal protection to violent and destructive activist groups Soros is also funding. Trans, Green, and Hard Left groups will receive this embedded legal favouritism, as will migrants, illegal aliens, ethnic minorities committing crimes, foreign gang and Cartel members, non citizens and particular kinds of socially harmful perversion. Child molesters, for instance, will receive the lightest sentences possible. Soros agents in the justice system and judiciary will use their powers to oppose any and all border protections, ruling that measures to protect America are unlawful and measures to create open borders, no matter what they are, are legal. These agents will firmly be committed to totally open borders, one of the key Soros aims, and will do anything legal or illegal to support mass immigration and prevent border security. Soros agents will of course totally and selectively ignore the Constitution and existing US laws and precedents whenever it suits them, twisting interpretations of the law beyond recognition to do so in exactly the same way a Mafia consigliere or legal representative will look for loopholes or corrupt novelties by which to evade the legal consequences of illegal actions.

Back in my March Substack, I argued that the necessity of designating Soros organisations as terrorist ones lay in their sponsorship of crime and domestic terrorism. At that point the Tesla attacks had already started, and of course various other major examples of domestic terrorism had never been properly acknowledged as such (like the BLM riots. These were sustained for months, were backed by massive funding, and were coordinated and organised. Spontaneous riots do not last for that length of time, and are not met with coordinated political and corporate cheerleading. Extended, engineered rioting with a partisan political terror intent is clearly a form of terrorism).

And I said that the advantage of such a designation was that ALL Soros affiliates would then be open for anti terrorism measures and prosecutions, including all of the corrupt Democrat judges and DA’s waging lawfare against the elected administration.

In just the intervening few months though the urgency of such a designation has increased. It has become very clear that the Soros crime family, while not alone in this, do fund if not the majority of Democrat affiliated domestic terrorism, a proportion so significant that without Soros support many violent groups and mass scale ‘protests’ would disappear. The DOGE exposed, USAID and CIA network of diverted public funding did and does the same as well, through various supposedly benevolent NGOs. But the relationship is a circular one, with Soros organisations receiving large chunks of public funding advocated by Democrats before in turn funding who the next generation of Democrats will be.

In the case of the Tesla attacks, which may not be the most significant crimes of which the Soros organisations are guilty but have included mass property damage, physical assault, terror targeted at innocent civilian drivers and the fire bombing of dealerships, we have now a very clear picture of Soros involvement in domestic terrorism. The following post lays it out very succinctly in relation to one specific individual:

What we see here is each thread of the usual connections. Dylan Adams worked for the Democrats, for Kamala’s VP candidate running mate Tim Walz. Dylan Adams committed property damage intended to punish and terrorise Tesla owners and (with all other such attacks nationwide) cripple the commercial operations of a major company, aiming ultimately to bankrupt that company or severely impact it. Tim Walz has made public statements celebrating the domestic terrorist attacks on Tesla vehicles and declines in Tesla stock (which, unhappily for Walz and Adams, have since been reversed).

Exactly in line with the distortion of the law I describe above as the constant behaviour of Soros affiliates, we find that the person deciding that Dylan Adams will face no charges is also a Soros agent, the almost comically appropriately named Mary Moriarty. Mary, to be fair, is no criminal mastermind, just a standard criminal friendly cog in the Soros crime empire:

But just as the Mafia could not have been dealt with effectively in New York if Guiliani was on their payroll, and wasn’t when prior politicians were in various parts of the US, Soros criminal sponsorship of domestic terrorism is not going to be addressed by people who are through the funding they needed for their campaigns or through personal bribes or family ones controlled by the Soros organisations going to do so.

Eliot Ness would not have been Eliot Ness if he was in Al Capone’s pocket and owed Al Capone favours.

The only difference is that Soros criminality and negative social influence is both ideological and financial, rather than limited to self enrichment alone. In terms of the embedding of corruption and the seizure of the justice system to malign purposes that harm US citizens, that turn US cities into cesspits of violence and crime, and that create social breakdown and political discord threatening the very integrity of the USA with potential end results of the breakup of the USA or Civil War (and at the very least a looming constitutional crisis) Soros influence is far worse, and has resulted in more deaths, than the entire history of the Five Families of the Mafia.

What we see in lunatics scratching cars is but the tip of an iceberg of Soros and Democrat sponsorship of social breakdown and domestic terrorism. These alleged philanthropists have been called philanthropaths due to the often societally insane nature of the causes they support and the hysteria and mass delusion they promote. But it is just as honest and accurate to call all Soros affiliates domestic terrorists.

Judge them by the damage they do, and by the terror, low level to high, their distortions of the law inflict on ordinary American citizens.