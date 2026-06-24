Ten years ago the British people voted to leave the European Union. The referendum vote was the largest democratic exercise on a single issue in UK history. Brexit had the largest mandate in British history. It beat the 17.3 million votes cast for the Conservatives in the 1931 general election, which previously held the record for the highest vote total for any single option in the UK.

No government in UK history has ever had a mandate as large or the support of as many British citizens as the decision to leave the EU had. But the result was being denied and undermined even as it was achieved.

17.4 million voters were given little time to celebrate their victory.

On the very might of the result, it began. Remain voices described it as a very close vote. 52% to 48% was described as a knife edge. The country was evenly split. The fact that more people had voted for Brexit than for ANY government in UK history was brushed aside. Look how close the vote was! Just 4% difference. That’s hardly anything. Let’s call it 50-50. Is it really fair on such a close vote to force people to accept the result?

The wheedling, anti democratic hypocrisy and sophistry didn’t allow Leave voters a single night of triumph. Work was immediately underway to pretend that the margin of victory was slight, and therefore Remain voices should for some reason dominate how Brexit proceeded. None of them admitted that the 4% gap represented Leave obtaining 1,269,501 more votes than Remain. The ‘close call’ was a difference of well over 1 and a quarter million voters. The biggest mandate in UK history was treated as if it were a council election result where one candidate got 20 more votes than the next and a recount was required to check the outcome.