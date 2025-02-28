You may have noticed how much the most batshit crazy people in the western world today talk about their Empathy. It’s something they talk about even more than their Kindness and their Science.

I’ve always been somewhat confused by their Empathy. It seems to be a force which is invisible at home, but which grows stronger and stronger the further away it gets from anyone it is likely to meet. If you pictured it as a light in the darkness, it would blaze like a sun at 1,000 miles distant, but be the frailest of candles if you are right next to it.