Today I’m going to give you a pill. It’s not the red one or the blue one. It may look like the black one, but it’s not saying ‘give up’.

Welcome to the Bleak Pill. The Bleak Pill tells you that things are very, very bad and that despite Trump being President, despite the UN being in financial trouble, and despite some notable successes we are still losing.

Most particularly, we are losing in the sense that the capacity of the other side to commit crimes and encourage evil, but worse their capacity to make more and more people support evil, isn’t reducing. It’s increasing.

We still have far less control of the narrative than they do.

Millions of people are mad, and getting madder. The people making them insane are still in place, and emboldened.

And we are losing most especially in Minnesota. Which matters perhaps a lot more than Minnesota should.

But the Bleak Pill doesn’t want you to become an incel, or cry about how wicked the world is. The Bleak Pill wants you to understand how there is only way through all this, which is forward, with conviction, and as hard and as unapologetic as you can make it.

So here it is. It tastes a bit of nostalgia for better days, and a bit like when you take a fist or a knee or a blow in your face and taste blood in your mouth but don’t lie down:

40-30 years ago celebrities were largely leftists and the media was biased against conservatives. Universities had student radicals, the staff were nearly all leftwing, and there were people who hated Thatcher and Reagan.

But it still felt limited within sane bounds. The Labour Party in the UK had to face down its extremists to have any hope of getting elected. The portion that loved terrorist groups were a very radical fringe, not the whole party.

Even the radicals of the left at that time could often appear harmlessly eccentric rather than maliciously psychotic. People who called themselves Green were hugging trees and trying to stop woodland being cut down for roads.

It didn’t feel like an election could be won by people who wanted you dead, at least not on the mainland (there were the Troubles, of course).

The UN wasn’t great, and the EU was expensive, undemocratic and absurd, but nor was there the sense then that these instititions might genuinely want to wipe out a portion of mankind, conduct insane experiments either social or medical on us without our consent, or were working towards our ruin with vast schemes that could only harm us.

It still felt that if people backed the IRA or Hamas or the Iranian mullahs or if they hated Jews or if they called white people devils and bloodsucking vampires those wouldn’t be views held by millions of people. It still felt like most people would recoil at such views, and that these views were under more threat and received more disdain than our views.

I look back at the 80s now and it feels like the last period, really, where normality was dominant. There was a lot of destruction before that, don’t get me wrong, but the buildings were still standing. Even if a leftist won, they might cause a recession but they couldn’t do anything worse than that. Nor did we have to talk about the WEF or other sinister organisations determining policy with no mandate to do so.

Its true the 60s had seen social and sexual revolution, and the 70s had seen terrorism both domestic and foreign, but organisations weren’t making you feel like you were living in some dystopia where even your right to step outside could be under threat. Can you imagine the COVID policies in the 80s? It’s impossible to imagine they could have gotten away with it then.

I went through a university with a leftist reputation in the 1990s. The Socialist Workers Party tried to recruit, but they were a joke. Most people ignored them. You’d get the occasionally leftist aside from your lecturers, but unless you took a feminism course it wasn’t a major issue. Even there, it was a long way away from your lecturer being funded by Qatar and telling you that Hamas are wonderful immediately after they had committed a sickening atrocity.

You couldn’t imagine a large number of people celebrating the assasination of a guy who wanted to debate them. I certainly couldn’t imagine millions reacting the way they did to Charlie Kirk’s murder, back then.

If there were vast schemes of impoverishment, wealth transfer, social perversion, outright treason and huge corruption, they couldn’t openly announce them and celebrate them the way they do now. Most didn’t tell you outright that they wanted Communism or they wanted sharia or they wanted your race expunged from the Earth in the name of….anti-racism. Today they do.

Things like the grooming gangs were already operating….but if it had been exposed then, and if it had been clear then that police forces and social workers and governments were all involved, there would have been much more in the way of resignations and prison sentences for those involved. They might have got away with it if it remained hidden….but now they get away with it when it’s not hidden anymore.

Back then, leftists used to complain about the rightwing press, and there was such a thing. The Sun newspaper crowed over the Falklands War victory. Even Newsweek did covers that stirred British pride:

Today, to give a representative example of the change and of what modern media is, here is the UK ‘rightwing’ paper The Telegraph:

This is where Britain has gone from 1982 to 2026. Then, we had a government prepared to fight a war thousands of miles away to defend British territory. And our media largely backed our last fully independent, fully justified war. Today, we have a government that wants to give away the strategically vital Chagos islands, maje us pay for it, and is also funding propaganda telling white people that the countryside should be less white.

Today, every ‘rightwing’ papers say the same things as the leftwing ones. Telegraph disapproval of the anti white strategy of our government doesn’t raise itself above the level of inverted commas.

And it’s similar in the US.

Back in the 1990s Democrat Presidents campaigned on platforms, especially on immigration, very similar to Trump policies today. That was the LEFT, telling us that borders matter and that jobs for citizens matter. Today, they tell us all land is stolen if white people live there, and they tell us the rest of the world owns our countries and we don’t. And if anyone tries to do anything even mildly rightwing, we are told it’s State tyranny by people who also said we should be imprisoned if we didn’t take an experimental gene therapy.

Some of it seems like a movie. Why are mosquitoes being genetically engineered? How is that a real thing? How is research on blocking out the sun a real thing? How are 2030 or 2050 plans to remove all private cars or tell people they are only allowed a certain amount of purchases a year (and no meat in their diet) real? How is it real that these radically insane ideas receive no censure from any official party, while every sentence of a rightwing person is filtered through barriers of offence and bureaucracy and police action where affluent leftist judges can decide that our thoughts require punishment.

How is it that every day people are allowed to express views on white people or Jews or Christians or conservatives, that encourage their murder, that these views are taught in universities (people are paid to present them, people sit in classes listening to them) or presented in blockbuster films and shared by celebrities, but at the same time people are arrested for truthful statements that offend left wing feelings? How is that normal?

We have people simultaneously backing a population where virtually every adult is a terrorist who hates Jews, while at the same time telling millions of ordinary people that they are Nazis for wanting a border. At the same time we now have politicians openly saying they want white people replaced and extinguished, while telling us that it’s a conspiracy theory to believe it is happening.

I’m in my early fifties, and I feel as if I’m living in a world where madness reigns supreme and is completely normalised, a world that even 20 years ago nobody would have believed possible, let alone 40 years ago or a 100 years ago. In the 1980s Thatcher restricted the speech, somewhat, of the IRA (the media found ways round it, an early sign of their loyalties). Today, your speech is more likely to be restricted for criticising actual terrorists than it is for supporting them. Your leaders are borderline terrorists, and your mainstream news channels are, so closely aligned and sympathetic are they to terrorist causes. If you by some miracle get leaders who actually oppose evil, they are relentlessly portrayed as evil.

And in America people engage in terrorism, stirred up by the media and the Democrats quite deliberately, a terrorism that shields and deflects from vast fraud, and all that is cast as heroic and noble protest. Sports teams release statements about the suffering of ‘innocent Minnesotans’ under Trumpist ‘fascism’. Trying to enforce sensible existing laws to protect the country and its actual citizens is everywhere portrayed as vile and evil, while releasing foreign criminals to rape and murder is portrayed as enlightened and good.

Millions of people are on the side of men like Jose Antonio Ibarra, rather than on the side of women like Laken Riley. And these people are utterly convinced that their fight on behalf of foreign rapists or murderers is a fight on behalf of justice and kindness. Leaders of other western nations are just as idiotic and morally perverse as these US Democrat voters. Globalists from Canada to Britain and throughout Western Europe prefer Communist China and its total lack of freedom, it’s death camps for dissidents, it’s harvesting of organs from living prisoners, it’s social credit system, to Donald Trump’s honesty about their sins and errors.

From 2016 onwards the fact that we are living in nations controlled by networks of parasitic and malign corruption, far more malign than our old complaints about the EU, has been obvious. The plans to reduce us to permanent serfdom or remove us altogether have become more and more blatant. The pure evil of the media has been constant and boldly ascendant, even when we win elections (despite their efforts). BLM showed that billions of dollars worth of property damage could be portrayed as good, that more than twenty deaths could be portrayed as good, that obvious racial hatred could be portrayed as its opposite, and that a lifelong vile scumbag could be portrayed as a Saint. The efforts against Brexit showed that ordinary people were not supposed to ever escape the networks that had been established, and not supposed to exercise a different choice. The theft of the 2020 US election was obvious, coordinated, and tyrannical, and we are still gaslit that the thing was legitimate and the crime was in noticing that it wasn’t.

Nobody has been punished for COVID. A quiet genocide of complete respectability was conducted, and is still considered by many to have been a thing that saved lives, whereas the word Genocide is used when a nation dares to defend itself from the most savage, animalistic and brutal terrorists on the planet. Moral inversion is the principle quality of our era, closely followed by corruption and hypocrisy. As I’ve aged I’ve come to understand too that settled ‘liberal’ policies on things like abortion are in fact part of an ideology that favours death over life, convenience over natural decency, and sins over virtues.

The glorification of terrorists and criminals, the preference for total anarchy and evil from some groups and ever increasing censorship, oppression and crininalisation of the LEAST violent and dangerous people (principally white conservatives) is the inevitable end point of a revolution in morality that started long ago, but only in recent years has been both fully dominant and moved to the outright phase of violent revolutionary action to overthrow any government it doesn’t like. Somewhat ironically, the push back via Trump can be characterised as extreme precisely because it hasn’t been, which has left a ‘revolutionary mainstream’ in charge of Blue States and in charge of NGOs and charities and in charge of the mainstream media.

Even the churches which should be the strongest voices raised against contemporary evils, are often the loudest chorus singing hymns of praise to outright depravities, and are progressive revolutionaries in line with all the rest. Moral inversion is such that communists and Islamists have the support of Christian churches, far more than Christian patriots do.

This is a depressing read, I know, but it has to be said. We are still being dominated by people who hate us. Trump’s personal strength and courage in risking death for his country, which shouldn’t be forgotten, has generally been allied with policy strength abroad or when facing foreign leaders who are false friends. He’s been excellent on taking measures to counteract China. But telling Europeans they are freeloaders or they are denying free speech, while true, isn’t sufficient. He’s been excellent on the border and stopping further invasion, and he knows the right thing on deportation and its necessity.

But he’s weak on the fact that Minnesota is an insurgency. He’s weak on the fact that organisations like CAIR shouldn’t be allowed to exist, and on the fact that you have to arrest and punish not only those involved in domestic terrorism against ICE, but Democrat leaders and journalists creating that terrorism. If you avoid full force because you fear further escalation, you GET ESCALATION ANYWAY, on their revolutionary terms. Letting them control the narrative via a terrorist-affiliate media can’t be sustained. Letting Democrat politicians and influencers encourage terrorism can’t be sustained.

You either enact more force than Trump seems prepared to, or you settle down to the reality that nobody will ever be allowed to defend borders or prioritise their own citizens or deal with real crime again, that no populist, conservative, or patriotic governance can exist.

You either start striking more firmly at the roots of evil, which yes includes cutting off the money but MUST also include cutting off the lies, or you have lost. Not a midterm. Not an election. But the ability for any election to ever make a difference. Because if the lies are still allowed to operate as they have been, soon we get to a place where none of the other evils can ever be dealt with.

This matters to the rest of us, outside America, because America is where a push back started, where a government is there that isn’t malign, and where there are a very large number of sane people. But if the US can’t end progressive insanity, corruption and crime, nowhere can.

To be honest I used to want another Thatcher or Reagan. Then I saw that Trump was the only one standing up for ordinary people. I’ve not lost my respect for him, but the situation even with him in power is so dire throughout the western world that right now I think it needs a Bukele or even a Pinochet. Like most people on the Right I’ve always wanted freedom, but freedom that allows communists, globalists and Islamists to operate as they are operating now is the certain path to the end of freedom for the rest of us.

That is the quandary.

It looks more and more, to me at least, that their force is only beaten by much greater force, applied without giving a damn about the squeals.