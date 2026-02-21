So the Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 against Trump’s use of tariffs. The following summary gives a fair summation:

“The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Friday, February 20, 2026, that President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping global tariffs without congressional approval.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, stated that IEEPA does not grant the president the power to impose tariffs, emphasizing that the law’s language—specifically the words “regulate” and “importation”—cannot bear the weight of authorizing broad, unilateral tariffs. The court invoked the “major questions” doctrine, noting that Congress must clearly delegate such vast economic powers, especially those affecting the “core congressional power of the purse.”

The ruling struck down key tariffs, including:

The 10% “reciprocal” global tariff on nearly all countries.

The “fentanyl tariffs” targeting imports from China, Canada, and Mexico.

The “Liberation Day” tariffs announced in April 2025.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in a dissent, warned the decision could require the government to refund billions of dollars collected from importers—estimated at over $129 billion as of December 2025—and noted the process would be complex and messy.

In response, President Trump called the ruling “deeply disappointing” and “a disgrace,” vowing to impose a new 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows temporary tariffs for up to 150 days and has never been used for broad global tariffs before.

The U.S. Court of International Trade will now address issues related to tariff refunds, with importers potentially eligible to file protests or lawsuits. The Treasury Department has stated it will refund tariffs if required, though the administration plans to fight refund claims in court.”

This is one of those moments that sees various Trump hating factions delighted. Of course the Left and the Democrats rejoice in any reversal for the Trump administration. We might get a very brief muting of the constant attacks on the Supreme Court for having more Republicans than Democrats, but I doubt it. But there’s also of course the reaction of free trade obsessives of the Establishment Right, who hated tariffs on broader ideological grounds.

The one argument against tariffs that had both legal and moral merit is the one which has apparently swung the verdict against the administration, which is that IEEPA does not give Presidential authority over sweeping tariffs and the following argument that overreach could be applied in similar ways to different issues. During the Supreme Court’s deliberations the example was given of climate change measures being given similar authority under emergency conditions.

There is some obvious merit in a judiciary that can deal with Presidential overreach and in one that equally has sone capacity to remind Congress of its duties and areas of competent authority. The problem with this is that such separation of powers concerns doesn’t address the problem of an overly mighty judiciary constantly interfering in areas of political policy.

The whole Trump overstepped his bounds on tariffs argument rests on ignoring the contextual realities, as does the view that this verdict somehow protects US citizens from Presidential whims with no legal support.

The use of tariffs is not some insane radical novelty, as free trade absolutists pretend. Trump has used them selectively and smartly, always in response to tariffs and trade which already exist to the detriment of the US.

There is a central absurdity in saying that foreign powers may impose tariffs on US goods and manufacturers and for some obscure reason US Presidents are not allowed to respond in kind. Free trade absolutists aren’t what they pretend to be at all. They claim to be horrified by tariffs and certain that tariffs always economically harm everyone, especially consumers at home in the nation using tariffs.

But if this is the case why do they accept the existence of vast tariffs against the US? Why do the same people pretend that the EU, a bloc which calls itself a free trade area but which actuslly a massive tariffs against everyone else area, is somehow legitimate? Why are Canadian tariffs on US goods, or Chinese ones, legitimate and US respomse is not?

Why are we supposed to ignore these realities:

Everyone ELSE is using tariffs against the US. This creates trade injustices and harms US companies. Trump was partly elected to deal with the consequences of these unfair settlements and improve the position for the US. Trump has a clear democratic mandate to deal with this. Economic policy is NOT a judicial concern under any reasonable interpretation of the seperation of powers but a Presidential/administration concern. Trump’s tariffs have been reciprocal ones and often used as threat or temporarily and therefore represent more of a strategic weapon of negotiation in US interests than anything else. Overreach of Presidential power never seems to arise as an issue in any policy area where the same old failed strategies are being pursued. The effective consequence is to shackle the US to accepting trade disparities that are unjust, which is severely detrimental to US companies and U# balance of trade. The ruling opens up the stupid and ridiculous possibility of compensation claims high will have yet more negative impact AND Perhaps the least discussed, but most important point that the Trumpian use of tariffs was WORKING, generating billions in additional income and pushing other nations towards much fairer trade and tariff settlements.

If seperation of powers means anything, it must surely mean a limit on JUDICIAL overreach as well.

And judges deciding against a major plank of an administrations economic policy is simply wrong.

This should not be a matter for ANY court.

If a government steals property, if a government fines arbitrarily, if a government imprisons arbitrarily, fine, these are matters that might well be best resolved in court.

Economic strategy using existing powers is NOT a matter to be resolved in court.

And if it IS, then why no lrgal challenge to the OPPOSITE economic policy?

Why can’t citizens challenge tax increases in court? Why aren’t judges the ultimate authority on THAT?

Why can trade deals that are bad for the US be entered without legal challenge and without judicial oversight….but tactics to renogiate these on more beneficial terms can?

The plain fact is that tariffs are economic policy measures which objectively impinge on the inalienable rights of citizens FAR LESS than a whole host of other normal administrative policy choice the courts never intervene on or challenge.

The courts should not exist as a place to prevent reasonable economic policy choices that won an election. And the practical effect of this ruling is not to prevent Presidential overreach, but to harm or end a policy that was highly effective for the US.

Just look at who us celebrating the most, according to The Hill:

“New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), a frequent critic of President Trump, praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday against the president’s sweeping tariffs as a “critical victory” for the “rule of law and our economy.”

The court struck down most of Trump’s tariffs in a 6-3 decision that found the president’s expanded use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — a law that allows a president to “regulate” international commerce during a declared national emergency — exceeded his authority.”

The Republican dominated Supreme Court handed the US to the disastrous and crooked Biden term by refusing to look at the evidence of fraud in 2020. With this ruling they continue that kind of complicity, by siding with those who simply refuse to accept that different policies on ANYTHING are allowed to win elections and then be followed.