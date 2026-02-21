Jupplandia

2h

There is a clear attempt on both sides of the Atlantic to remove power from politicians who have been voted in by the public, and place that power in the hands of a judiciary, appointed by unelected technocrats.

Of course the US Supreme Court is a different beast to our paper copy, (and even with this ruling I think it remains a better court than the British version) but the broader direction of travel is the same.

Jim McCubbin
3h

In order to MAGA there have to be methods of circumventing the malicious actions of the selfish actors who put bashing the POTUS before Making AGA and considering the great number of good people who trusted their vote to be respected and valued as befitting the proud and loyal Citizens of The United States of America.

TDS is a mind-numbing affliction which appears to rot the reasoning faculty allowing sophistry to prevail with mesmerising venal verbiage obscuring the sneering malice behind it all.

Why do I cringe each time I read the name of justice john roberts (lower case fittingly essential)?

