One of the big centre pieces of the Burnham regime is the now openly declared desire to fully rejoin the EU.

The government has already reversed several aspects of Brexit, which was itself a partial rather than full implementation of the vote to Leave.

In the 2016 referendum we were given a clear binary choice.

Fully Remain, which everyone knew meant we would continue with all future EU integration and generations would be denied any further say on it.

Or fully Leave, which meant removing ourselves from all EU power, all EU payments, all EU law and all EU alignment.

There was no middle ground on the ballot. The polirical establishment didn’t want a middle ground option there, because they were confident they would win.

They were confident because they rigged the vote.

In every way imaginable, that vote was rigged to return a vote to Remain in the EU.