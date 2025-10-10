While we need plans of action and response, I still think it’s useful to give a broad landscape description of the threats facing western civilisation and the enemies (internal and external) it faces.

In the first image below we have one of the magnificent artistic products of the western world, one I considered somewhat apt given that it is of a figure trapped within a net and struggling to extricate themselves.

This is the position western civilisation itself often seems to be in. Yet this magnificent creation, carved from a single block of marble, is a reminder of that which we could once achieve.

Western genius has never been equalled elsewhere, which we should remember at a time when we are told to hate ourselves and surrender our nations even by, often especially by, our own leaders.

Western Civilisation

The central target of all of the malign groups and policies active today. Western civilisation is Classical Antiquity (the legacy of Greece and Rome) combined with Judeo-Christian religious heritage. It has a 2,500 year history from its Greek origins, and a longer history than that from its Christian and Biblical 2,000 year history which encompasses prior and inherited Jewish history as a key influence and reference. Through Antiquity the West was the nations formed by Greeks and Romans, through the Dark Ages and Medieval period the nations formed in Europe and composing the bulk of Christendom constituted the West, and from European colonialism onwards successor states with European majorities regardless of geographic location (the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) have been included in any understanding of ‘the Western World’.