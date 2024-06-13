Children are innocent and require the protection and guidance provided by adults who care about them. The elderly are often frail and physically vulnerable and have earned our respect and good treatment.

These were once accepted truisms and basic standards of civilization. On the basis of recognizing the unique value and vulnerabilities of both the very young and the very old, we understood that both required a certain kind of care, a certain kind of carefulness, we do not need to apply in the same way to the majority of adults.

Perhaps it is long past time to talk about how these basic moral codes have been utterly shattered. Because in contemporary and supposedly civilized western societies children and the elderly are not just the most vulnerable to the natural conditions of their age group. They aren’t even the most vulnerable, by physical frailty, in terms of abuse by individual sadists, perverts and abusers, although far too much of that goes on with far too little effective prevention and punishment.

Children and the elderly are most at risk from the insane policies of modern governments, from policies distorted by sick contemporary ideology or vast bureaucratic incompetence. And they are most at risk when governments adopt medical and health policies which will harm them, supposedly in the name of their protection.

Children and the elderly are the most likely to be targeted by medical interventions that are much more about corporate profit or State incompetence and malign intent, and the least likely to be able to resist such harmful measures. That’s part of why we used to be taught a moral code prioritizing their protection.

Lots of policies today deliberately break that moral code. COVID policies certainly did so in relation to children. And the guilty parties have been trying to hide how many children are dead because of the policies they supported.

It’s been widely reported in alternative media and popular Substack pages today that new research by VAERS analyst Albert Benavides, presented in a joint paper with evolutionary biologist Herve Seligmann, finds a consistent ‘error’ of the under-reporting of child mortality and serious harm caused by the COVID vaccines when given to children. Benavides found that many cases of child mortality, reported in VAERS as caused by or swiftly following COVID vaccinations, are listed as having an unknown age category. These cases are then never counted as child mortality, as child deaths linked to the ‘vaccines’.

Benavides himself was able, with the kind of research a genuinely care and protection focused officialdom would conduct (but curiously does not) to confirm the ages of the victims of COVID harms and the number of them that applied to children. Official VAERS data lists (as of May 31st 2024) 197 child deaths following COVID-19 vaccination. By investigating more fully the 30% of VAERS claims that had an unknown in place of a confirmed age, finding the ones that referred to children, and collecting that evidence together Benavides was able to confirm the following:

“There are approximately 418 properly documented deaths in children below age 18. There are an additional approximate 120 kid deaths where the summary narrative states “child, infant, neonate, baby”….the current total is about 538 [child deaths]..”

What this immediately shows then is that 341 child deaths from COVID vaccines are hidden in the way the VAERS claims are officially reported. That’s due to a total lack of official interest in digging deeper or correcting those unknown age categories to accurately reflect the facts. People like Benavides have to do the work that official bodies don’t want to do.

For the official mainsteam, both the medical establishment/governmental apparatus and the legacy media, these child deaths do no represent grotesque and avoidable personal tragedies, the loss of completely innocent lives, and their own failure to respect and protect these vulnerable children. They aren’t horrific cases of children dying unnecessarily, screaming, crying, terrified and suffering. They are just excusable and deliberately lowered numbers that can be dismissed as ‘well every medicine has side effects’ or by asking us to compare these numbers with the vast number of doses of the harmful experiment of novel mRNA vaccines that were issued.

It’s apparently OK for 197 (actually 538) children to die in agony and for their families to be grieving deaths that, without COVID vaccines and COVID policies, would never have happened.

But the correct response, the response that might have come when the corporate interests in the pharmaceutical industry profiting from the sale of these treatments had less influence and entanglement with the authorities deciding these treatments were needed and the watchdogs supposedly confirming these treatments were safe and effective, would have been to put in place far better measures than VAERS to detect these cases, and then to swiftly respond to these cases by recalling the products that were killing children.

That’s how previous vaccines were treated. In 1976 the Swine Flu Vaccine was recalled after it was confirmed that it increased the risk of Guillain-Barrié Syndrome (a condition also linked to COVID vaccines). Polio vaccines have been withdrawn after a much smaller number of confirmed deaths than those existing even by VAERS self-reporting of COVID vaccine deaths. The CDC lists as a very basic summary of the history of vaccine recalls 10 major incidents where, in the past, traditional vaccines (not the entirely experimental and novel gene therapies of mRNA vaccines) were withdrawn from the market or where harmful vaccines were recognized by the authorities as a huge public scandal.

But in the case of the COVID vaccines harms have not been investigated and the entire system of monitoring harms was seemingly selected to be as useless as possible in detecting the true number of cases (exactly as would be the case if a huge profit opportunity was the motivation for the mass vaccinations rather than public health…perish the thought!). And even worse, by using VAERS as the basis and dismissing the ‘unknown’ age category responses, what we got was a form of tallying of harms and deaths which inherently missed the vast majority of deaths AND especially missed the deaths in the age group we have the greatest moral imperative to protect from harm.

Self-reporting systems of monitoring of harm like VAERS are far less effective in detecting and accurately identifying causes of harm than medical experts actually looking for causal links as cases occur (and of course far less safe than bothering with the kind of long term studies that should occur before any new medicine is authorized for use, and didn’t occur with novel COVID treatments).

The thing is, the medical establishment and the governments involved all knew how bad this type of monitoring system is for detecting harm. A Harvard study from 2011 concluded that only 1% of harms are detected by a VAERS type system. Other critics of self-monitoring responses have suggested they pick up about 10% of real cases. At their very best 90% of the people harmed or killed (or their reporting relatives) won’t be in a position ordinarily to look at the harm and know what caused it. How much are those figure altered even more when those people are receiving a barrage of 24/7 propaganda telling them that the thing they think might be the cause, could not possibly be the cause, and that if they insist its the cause, they are selfish, amoral, tinfoil hat wearing conspiracy theorists? Might that kind of propaganda, backed by the full authority of the State and the full reach of the media, have made a VAERS type system even less effective as identifying harms caused by an officially promoted product than it normally is?

It’s hard to think, given the other propaganda going on and the vast profits involved, that a bad system for detecting the cause of deaths, a system that would massively under-report deaths caused by the vaccines, was accidentally selected as the only type of monitoring to take place. And its hard to think that experts were unaware that not looking at the unknown age category in more detail would especially disguise child mortality rates (the most emotive and the most moral argument against a harmful vaccine its possible to find).

The system of counting covered up child deaths. Do you think that was accidental? I don’t.

Benavides and Seligmann obviously don’t think so either. Having looked at those unknown categories and compared them with other data that does show the ages involved, they found that more of the unknowns were children than would be proportionate for population. If the death or the harm occurred to a child, it was more likely to be put in the unknown category than if the death or the harm occurred to an adult:

“Seligmann analyzed the missing age fields with properly documented summary narratives and has quantified that the younger age cohorts have a higher propensity for missing age than the adults…Those missing ages do not seem organic, especially for the children…[they are]…dare I say it, hidden…If the age is properly documented in the summary narrative, why wouldn’t a managerial decision be made to ethically update an empty age field and correct the submitter’s oversight?

It is my expert opinion as a former HMO claims auditor, proper age may have been populated in the age field upon submission, but in the minutiae of the adjudication process, the age field data element was deleted or disappeared.”

It’s hard to emphasize how damning this is.

It’s not a matter merely of numbers, although why shouldn’t ONE unnecessary agonized child death with no other possible cause be sufficient to class a policy as wrong and a product as dangerous? It’s not JUST that the now detected 538 deaths may actually thanks to the flaws of a VAERS approach to monitoring represent just the observable tip of 5,380 deaths or 53,800 deaths.

Its likely that NONE of the numbers we ever get now, from official figures that are designed to lie or EVEN from alternative and independent analysts doing their very best to apply better and more honest methodology to figures that officialdom has distorted, will be as accurate as they could have been with proper, honest monitoring from the start by proper, honest watchdogs looking for harm and ready to protect the public from harm. There’s been so much distortion of the data and loss of data over time that true accuracy may never come.

Off the top of my head I can think of innumerable problems regarding getting true figures now. What’s the criteria of exposing a VAERS vaccine death hidden at the time of COVID and then differentiating that from all the excess deaths that have followed the vaccines? How many deaths occurred 6 months later, or will occur in 6 years time, that were caused by the harmful vaccines and which nobody ever links to the vaccines? We can’t quantify a genuine unknown. But if these treatments ARE dangerous (which they are) and if people can die without they or anyone else thinking the vaccine was the cause (which they can) then over time we are going to have more and more of these vaccine deaths explained as something else and never counted in the tally of deaths caused by the vaccines.

We can’t really use numbers alone as our argument against what was done. But we can draw moral conclusions from this latest evidence that child deaths were deliberately disguised and the data and monitoring systems deliberately designed to hide child deaths.

We know what the kind of person, individually, who kills a child and then hides that is called. We know too what the kind of government or medical establishment which kills children and hides that should be called, too.

We know, even if have thankfully never seen it or experienced it ourselves, how horrific it must be to be the parent of a five year old boy experiencing crippling abdominal pain before dying. We know, we must know, that giving that child an unnecessary treatment that caused his death, a treatment his age category did not need to protect them from COVID and a treatment that likely offered no significant protection from COVID anyway, was evil.

And we know trying to hide these deaths and their cause is evil too.

The authorities now state that some of the VAERS claims (that is, the details of the cases and the real people linked to them) are non-contactable and non-verifiable. So they are quietly dumping these cases from consideration at all. Even the reduced numbers found by VAER are reduced further by effectively hand waving them away with a ‘oh we can’t confirm these now’. Are we supposed to believe that children die in agony in a modern hospital with nobody knowing or recording the child’s name, and that family members submit a VAERS claim without their details being as known to the receiving authorities as the direct victims identity is? Data protection and privacy is not the reason for saying these details are unverifiable. That would only explain saying you won’t share them, not saying they don’t exist.

Children’s Health Defense, in an article by Michael Nevradakis (used as one of the sources of this article) states this:

“Several other “unknown age” reports captured by Benavides have been subsequently deleted from VAERS or their written summaries have been removed.”

You authorize a novel experiment that isn’t actually needed. You make the manufacturers legally immune from any harms. You rush their experiment through trials that exclude both long term harm studies and effective efficacy studies. You ignore signs of harm in what little trials you do conduct. You exaggerate the danger of a virus and try to force people to take the novel experiment. You exaggerate and lie about the safety and efficacy of your novel gene therapy. You lie even about whether it’s a vaccine. You insist it be supplied to an age group that isn’t at risk from COVID. You pick a system of monitoring harms that will miss at least 90% of deaths and harms. On top of that you hide child deaths in an unknown age category.

Children die because you have done this.

Then you delete data about those child deaths.

What kind of society, what kind of government, what kind of medical authority, what kind of monster, does all that?

Ours. Our kind of monster. Our companies, our governments, our medical authorities, our doctors.

They did it.