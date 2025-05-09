Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robird's avatar
Robird
1h

Insightful analysis and wonderfully written. Undoubtedly as per the Clausewitz formulation, violence is politics by other means. Reason is a weak master and must be enforced by either mild violence ( shunning, cancel culture,legal fines, imprisonment) or more accelerated aggression. Reason can be subjective and individual, violence is objective and universal. The thin shell of a society must be maintained by constant and continuous low level aggression/punishment of transgressions, or it will devolve into civil war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
John Le Sueur's avatar
John Le Sueur
2h

One of Jupp's best yet. This is a must read for anyone remotely interested in politics. The brief but very important history here, reveals the truism, history repeats itself. And as for the French.... they have much to answer for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture