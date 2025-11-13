Many of the people who follow my writing, as well as many of the people I follow or agree with, are Populists. I don’t always describe myself as a populist. I’m also an English nationalist. That matters to me and I’ll describe myself that way quite often. I’m also a strong admirer and supporter of Trump and MAGA, so as much as anyone who isn’t American can do so, and as long as it doesn’t contradict my loyalty to England, I’d be proud to call myself MAGA. And, too, I support Jews and Israel and would view being called a Zionist in a similar way to being called MAGA. Both are alliances I find natural and would be proud to be associated with.

I’m not a Christian except culturally, but I believe in the importance of Christianity to Western Civilisation, so that too is something I’d happily be associated with. The leftist use of “Christian nationalist” as an insult or as a marker of extremism seems nonsensical to me. A little while ago, pretty much everyone in a Christian nation was a Christian nationalist. What’s wrong with being a Christian? What’s wrong with being a nationalist? Neither of these things are wrong, therefore being both of these things isn’t wrong either (notice how Tucker Carlson has started using Christian Zionist exactly the way leftists use Christian Nationalist).

From the above we can see that a lot of political labels can be attached to a person, even a person with very strong and simple loyalties. Here, I just want to focus on Populism. Political or cultural labels will both be adopted by people who want to explain themselves and their loyalties, and will be put on them as tags or markers by their enemies. All of these names are both flags to be raised, and red flags to those who hate you and want you to be hated.

With populism the standard dictionary style definition reads like this:

“….populism, political program or movement that champions, or claims to champion, the common person, usually by favourable contrast with a real or perceived elite or establishment. Populism usually combineselements of the left and the right, opposing large business and financial interests but also frequently being hostile to established liberal, socialist, and labour parties.

The term populism can designate either democratic or authoritarianmovements. Populism is typically critical of political representation and anything that mediates the relation between the people and their leader or government. In its most democratic form, populism seeks to defend the interests and maximize the power of ordinary citizens, through reform rather than revolution. In the United States the term was applied to the program of the Populist Movement, which gave rise to the Populist, or People’s, Party in 1892. Many of the party’s demands were later adopted as laws or constitutional amendments (e.g., a progressive tax system). The populist demand for direct democracy through popular initiatives and referenda also become a reality in a number of U.S. states.

In its contemporary understanding, however, populism is most often associated with an authoritarian form of politics. Populist politics, following this definition, revolve around charismatic leaders who appeal to and claim to embody the will of the people in order to consolidate their own power. In this personalized form of politics, political partieslose their importance, and elections serve to confirm the leader’s authority rather than reflect the different allegiances of the people. Some forms of authoritarian populism have been characterized by extreme nationalism, racism, conspiracy mongering, and scapegoating of marginalized groups, each of which served to consolidate the leader’s power, to distract public attention from the leader’s failures, or to conceal from the people the nature of the leader’s rule or the real causes of economic or social problems.”

The above is from the Encyclopaedia Britannica definition of Populism, and it’s clear that we immediately face severe problems of political bias in this supposed objective definition. Historically, both historians and political parties applied the term populism to leftwing movements. Peasant and working class complaints or representative groups created to address the needs of the common man were populist. The Left always claimed to be for the common man, therefore these movements must be considered leftwing. Such historical definition of course remains totally blind to whether or not the claims of the Left to champion the poor, the unheard, the average person or the common citizen were ever accurate ones, or merely exploitative and manipulative claims designed to harness popular discontent to achieve revolutionary purposes. Note how both that early populism was leftwing AND that it was sincere, benign and beneficial is baked into the description the Encyclopaedia provides of these early movements. There’s no worrying about whether the concerns of the working man were being used nefariously by charismatic bad actors.

Now note the difference in the final paragraph, though, which deals with contemporary populism. Today, Populism is applied to the Right, and to many rightwing reactions to Globalist, progressive and ‘liberal’ (often highly illiberal in practice) policies and positions. Note how when it’s talking about rightwing populism in modern times all these other far more negative associations are drawn in. Now, listening to and caring about or reflecting the concerns of the common man or the general populace is a dangerous thing to do. It’s an authoritarian form of politics. Listening to ordinary people, somehow, has become anti-democratic, and presumably ignoring them more ‘democratic’. It’s only when the Common Man opposes elite policy choices in the modern era that such opposition becomes something sinister, dangerous and wicked. Then the stirring speech becomes Hitlerian demagoguery, and the common ties and sympathies that ask for some respect and acknowledgement become a roll call of leftist-progressive bogeymen and horrors:

“nationalism, racism, conspiracy mongering, and scapegoating of marginalized groups, each of which served to consolidate the leader’s power, to distract public attention from the leader’s failures, or to conceal from the people the nature of the leader’s rule or the real causes of economic or social problems.”

All of this framing of contemporary populism is of course incredibly biased, while purporting to be objective encyclopaedia description. It’s pure leftist cant and screed, a propagandistic statement of loathing, rather than balanced definition. What it does is establish that when populism (talking about the difference between common or average interest and elite interest, or focusing on the needs of a neglected majority with less power and wealth than a ruling class possesses) was serving leftist parties and much broader leftist goals (including sometimes violent revolutionary ones) then it was safe, worthy and good. But when those leftist attitudes and parties, and all their revolutionary baggage and all their ‘charismatic leaders’ have actually won, when they have captured the institutions, reached an accommodation with business and corporate interests, and now have themselves become the elite or at the very least got the elite to beck their ideas both financially and politically…..then criticism of the elite suddenly becomes dangerous and malign.

It’s the false argument posed by images like this:

As leftist progressive views have become more extreme, damaging and inimical to the interests of the average citizen, but at the same time more and more engrained in the worldview of the ruling class, democratic rejection of these attitudes and policies is recast as anti-democratic, while conspiratorial and criminal efforts to prevent populist victories are ‘bolstering Democracy’ and of course ‘making sure every vote is counted’. Under Globalism, we have seen the word Democracy invoked in exactly the same way a Communist invokes The People-as an abstract banner beneath which the power of a revolutionary cell, a clique, or an elite that refuses to acknowledge itself as such, is enforced.

This formulation is founded on ignoring the way Leftism in many ways won the control over institutions and attitudes that in its very last phases has been described as the Culture Wars. It’s based on pretending that a rightwing populism listening to ordinary people and prioritising them is malign, but that the same thing was noble when leftists were not in charge of society, and suddenly became evil when leftists were in charge of society. The encyclopaedia entry is completely blind to the fact that the differences it describes between early (leftwing) and contemporary (rightwing) populism are not, as it assumes, based on modern populism and rightwing views being innately evil….but due to the people writing the entry serving and representing the ‘new’ elite interests of a now socially leftist Establishment.

They made that march through the institutions, they reached that point where they controlled the education system, and in paricular they got to the point where their ideas on social revolution and a radical break with traditional industry, morality, gender and identity were all being pushed by corporations and billionaires….and that’s when they decided that representing the views of the common man was an authoritarian kind of politics and that populism was a malign and dangerous movement. What had helped them advance as a constant claim (caring about and representing ordinary people) must now be cast as a terrifying evil (since they had become the Establishment and betrayed all of the promises they made to the common man in getting there).

The self blindness shown in the Encyclopaedia entry on populism is a now defining feature of modern leftism (earlier extreme leftism was somewhat more cynically and knowingly conscious of its own breathtaking hypocrisies. This is not the case so much today).

Lenin might have known precisely what he was by doing with double standards and a gaping void between claimed utopian vision and a grubby immorality getting there, but many contemporary leftists are utterly sincere in their insane pathologies and self contradictions. There are for example many clearly extreme leftists who consider themselves above the fray Centrists, or still think that they are inheritors of classical liberalism. Globalists in particular are of this persuasion, and probably all do genuinely consider themselves the voices of moderation, restraint and consensus while they mandate experiments, pursue the radical agenda of climate apocalypse, or strip western civilisation of the automatic respect for individual liberty it worked so hard to acquire. In relation to the points made above, a central blindness is found not just in willingness to endorse violence and harm in the name of tolerance and kindness but also in the great extent to which the Left remains blind to the fact that they won the culture war a long time ago, that they became and are the Establishment and have been so regardless of what colour rosette wins an election.

Their fixed and immutable categories of victim and oppressor simply cannot accept that they have been the ones aligning with and being the elite, that they have controlled the purse strings of public finance, or that they sit at the top of every institution. Their self-image as rebels and non conformists, as romantic outsiders and champions of the poor, remains in place no matter how many board rooms they sit in or how many police officers enforce their ideological demands. Even as they write their prejudices into dictionaries and encyclopaedias, they would firmly resist the notion that they, rather than a rightwing plutocrat or cop, are now and have been for some time, ‘The Man’.

What, then, can we rescue from this biased description that we recognise in ourselves? Once we set aside the bullshit attempts to frame rightwing populism as the abuse of minorities or a stepping stone to Nazism, what is left?

The Common Man and The Malign Elite

Many of the worst ideas function by reductive, simplistic and unchanging binaries, and ironically this is particularly the case with leftist thinking even while it now rejects those binary divisions that make excellent political sense (citizen/non-citizen), excellent social sense (innocent/guilty, non-criminal/criminal) and excellent and rationally unavoidable biological sense (male/female). Their own reductive binaries replace the ones that work and are real, the ones that appear in objective reality are replaced by the ones that are solely described in imaginary theory.

One of the things the encyclopaedia gets right is that populism does believe in a binary difference between the common man, the average citizen, and the ruling class. And in this it might seem like we are getting the same victim/oppressor narratibe we get from leftism, or the same both theoretical and visceral loathing of wealth, capitalism, disparities of wealth, inheritance and the like that we get from Communism and its successors. But for me there is a fundamental difference in how populism approaches the problem of social hierarchy and the injustices that may flow from the existence of different classes possessing different degrees of wealth, power and influence.

The Theory based version which started with the French Revolution and continued with Marx and is seen today in Democrat rhetoric about the 1%, about Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire, or about Trump being a billionaire is this:

The People are an abstract category, and The Party is their sole agent and representative. The Party manifests the will of the People, who remain a somewhat nebulous thing, excellent as a slogan, but troublesome as a reality. The Elite are also an abstract category, but one The Party can define and redone at will. What’s important is that The Party are morally sanctioned and (by the historic determinism Communists believe in) sanctioned by History and Progress, in any action which transfers, by force, the possessions, property and power of the Elite to ‘the people’ (but, in actuality, to the Party and its leadership). At no point are either any constituent members of The People or any constituent members of The Elite recognised as individual human beings. They aren’t that. They are useful categories, one to harnessed, and one to be crushed, the process of which transfers all power and possession (including possession over the fate and lives of everyone) to the State, to The Party.

Now this theoretical formulation solves disparity, poverty, inequality only in its mind, in its theoretical imaginings, since 1. Economies functioning without incentive do badly and oppose human nature and 2. You’ve not eliminated an elite at all, you’ve concentrated power in a new elite, even more unjustly than whatever existed before that, but it’s just that the new elite wear Party uniforms and issue slogans about The People (who they simultaneously oppress and exploit far more than they were oppressed and exploited even by old aristocracies). What is delivered is predictable economic collapse, a more general poverty, and of course death camps, torture cells and the like because the whole thing requires enormous force and is only sustained by enormous force. You’ve replaced a free exchange of goods to mutual benefit that can create large disparities of outcome, with a forced seizure of goods that will create mass murder and a much more uniform and pervasive kind of tyranny and suffering in which elites still exist, but are called Comrade, Commissar and Chairman.

How is populism different from this, if populism also sees the interests of the Common Man and the interests of a wealthy Elite as a binary division? Well, it differs because in populism these are not fixed categories. Populists are still judging the individual members of each group as individuals. Nobody is considered permanently in one camp or the other since the populist actually wants social mobility between the two. He wants routes for the poor to become rich independently, not by forced seizure by a Party that never actually then transfers the bulk of what’s seized to the common man anyway. He’s wise to the fact that The Party serves The Party, and that its invocation of The People means nothing when property rights and individual liberty no longer exist. The Populist, far from being the witless dupe of demagogues as the left aligned definitions would assert, knows himself and others as individuals more than as mere theoretical groups. He is innately suspicious of the claims of The Party to represent him as it assigns itself the right to do anything.

It’s on that kind of basis thar a populist opposes a Party or an Elite. Not on the instruction of Theory, but by the evidence of the senses. Not because some category or label or abstract political treatise tells him to-but because his life is getting worse, his city is more dangerous, his finances are more perilous, and he sees others enriching themselves from the planned destruction of his life and his civilisation. The Populist doesn’t object to having less than others if that seems like a natural outcome of different lives. He doesn’t detest the idea of inheritance. He doesn’t despise people just because they are rich. He has no problem with disparity and he’s actually quite scornful of easy promises, polirical bribes, and policies he has seen previously fail.

What he objects to is not someone else being rich, but rich people using that wealth to purposely make him poorer still. He objects to the ladder being kicked away. He objects to a new population being imported to depress his wages. Hr objects to Theory that causes hardship. He doesn’t object to someone else being able to dine in better restaurants than he can dine in. He objects to that same person telling him not to eat meat at all, or to eat worms. It’s not disparity that offends, but tyranny. It’s not Wealth he objects to, but wealth used for the purposes of treason, or wealth acquired by crime and conspiracy. In other words, the populist doesn’t resent the elite automatically, he resents them when they have actually harmed and betrayed him. He expects some basic level of shared loyalty from the elite, some sense that they respect his right to own and prosper and improve his life, his right to vote for whoever he pleases, his right to decide whether he takes a vaccine or not, his right to a different opinion and his right to live his life with a minimum of State interference and a minimum expectation of State competence.

No elite has anything to fear from a populist, until the elite has made the populist fear them.

With a Communist, Revolutionary violence and murder inevitably follows from listening to and fulfilling their demands. With a Populist, revolutionary violence and murder follows from NOT listening to and NOT accommodating their rational and reasonable expectations of freedom, opportunity and sovereignty.

Populist reactions to individual members of an elite are not fixed by category, they vary on how that member of the elite behaves towards them. The leftist will tell you that Trump or someone like him is popular with the working class because the working class are uneducated, stupid, bigoted and easily duped. They will tell you that the working class vote against their own interests. They will tell you that the working class are seduced by charismatic leaders who give them hate filled speeches….through all this one gets a sense of just how much the average leftist despises The People and the Common Man he still claims to champion, how much he views them as children to be ordered about or as sub-normal Neanderthals who may be praised as an abstract but are rather disgusting in person.

But modern rightwing populist leaders are not loved by the working class because they gave angry speeches the working class are too stupid to recognise as manipulative bigotry. They are loved because they actually listened when nobody else was listening. They are loved because they haven’t betrayed ordinary citizens and they aren’t following an abstract theory that ruins and bankrupts the country. They are loved because they don’t tell the working class that they should shut up about their children being raped. They are loved because they don’t call the working class racists and because they don’t see the average citizen as stained with ancestral sins by the white hating hypocrisies of what is taught at universities, they are loved because they want decent jobs returned from China, and because populist leaders want to do, by definition, the things that are POPULAR with the average majority.

Every time a very rich person, a member of the elite, has bothered to meet the common man and speak for him, this simple and democratic accord has become politically powerful even though it strains against and is hated by all of the institutions and all of the Establishment interests of the leftist-progressive ruling class (which then pump billions into constant propaganda demonising the member of the elite who dares to side with the Average Joe).

If the very rich simply enjoy their wealth, the populist has no issue with them. If the very rich use their wealth to do the things that protect and help and are popular, the populist likes them. And if the very rich use their wealth to attack ordinary people, to enact policies that harm them and to prioritise others above them, then the populist dislikes that member of the elite. It’s really that simple. Any elite, individual or entire institution, will get from the populist what they deliver to the populist-hate and scorn and demonisation will be returned. These things don’t start with the populist or with his leaders. They start with the fact that progressive leftism betrays ordinary people and hates the white majority in western nations.

Neither the populist nor his leaders call for harm to ‘marginalised groups’ unless the individuals involved are genuinely malign, criminal and dangerous, they call for an end to harms inflicted on the existing majority, including through the importation of dangerous people and two tier, ideologically driven, fundamentally unjust policies that continually punish the majority. And so far as the elite are concerned, or capitalism and wealth is concerned, populists do not demand or expect wealth seizure or equality or equity imposed by force. They simply ask that those who have been more fortunate don’t spend their money in treasonous ways or spend their time attacking the nation, flag, culture, identity, race, safety and prospects of the majority.

These differences constitute a good starting point for understanding what populism is and how biased mainstream (that is leftist-progressive) definitions of it are. There are of course many more constituent elements to discuss. Patriotism, belief in the nation state, belief in specific national identities, the defence of western civilisation and a respect for objective reality all go, too, into what constitutes rightwing populism. But fundamentally it is a defensive and reactive (calling any reaction to leftist evil reactionary and making that a pejorative is standard leftist distortion of language. Morally, the word reactionary merely proves that in any battle between Left and Right, the Left got violent first) response to the radical and dangerous changes enacted by the Establishment Left and the supine cowardice, complicity and uselessness of an older Establishment Right that refused to fight against such changes. Populism is a counter revolution that has shown enormous restraint and a desire to avoid violence on the part of the working class and the street level supporters of populism (and indeed similar restraint from its leaders while under the strain of vast levels of demonisation, provocation and violence from the other side).

I intend to address the other aspects of populism in a future article, but hopefully this serves as an introductory counterpoint to the kind of description of it given by those who are threatened by its existence.