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Peter Lindsay's avatar
Peter Lindsay
Oct 12

I contend that the origin was in 2008, being the year of the provocation which started the warwagon rolling, in the same way that Hitler's invasion of Czechoslovakia in March 1939 was the provocation which started WW2. I refer to the NATO Bucharest Summit in April 2008, when President Bush publicly declared that "NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia is in the interest of our organization" and lobbied hard to grant Ukraine a Membership Action Plan. That sent a final and unequivocal signal to Putin that the US and NATO had not just broken the promise it made in 1991 not to move the NATO boundary eastwards, but now wished to move the boundary to within just a few hundred miles of Moscow. The esteemed US diplomat George Kennan had said in1997 in the New York Times that "expanding NATO would be the most fateful error of American foreign policy in the entire post-Cold War era."

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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
Oct 12Edited

“…. partly because the West is led by people who have no respect towards or knowledge of their own history, let alone the complex history of Russia.”

And herein lies one of the major problems with the West, especially for younger generations. Substitute the word “Russia” for the complex history of “the World” or even “(insert country of choice)” and it’s not just the people who lead our countries, it’s the general population. Our lack of knowledge of history and our lack of understanding the impact of such ignorance is what has lead us to where we are today. Ukraine is just one example of this; the rise of the Islamic and Communistic takeover is another. In this instance, ignorance is NOT bliss, it’s deadly.

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