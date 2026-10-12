The Ukraine War has been ongoing now for at least four years, seven months and two weeks, as of today, if you are talking about the events since the Russian decision to launch what they called a special military operation in 2022. You can of course also accurately put the conflict in a much broader timeframe, going back to at least 2014.

For once, a Wikipedia entry gives a clear comment on this:

“The Russo-Ukrainian war began in February 2014 and is ongoing. Following Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, Russia occupied Crimea and annexed it from Ukraine. It then supported Russian separatist armed groups who started a war in the eastern Donbas regionagainst Ukraine's military. In 2018, Ukraine declared the region to be occupied by Russia.[10]The first eight years of conflict also involved naval incidents and cyberwarfare. In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and began occupying more of the country, starting the current phase of the war, the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. The war has resulted in a refugee crisis and hundreds of thousands of deaths.”

So there is really a fundamental disagreement on even the true origin point of the conflict.

Those who completely accept pro Ukrainian and anti Russian framing of the conflict, which includes pretty much the entire western political Establishment outside the US and Hungary, date the conflict to the 2022 Russian invasion.

Putin, and many other Russians, do not limit the origin of the conflict even to 2014. For them, the origin of the conflict also lies in centuries of connection between Russia and Ukraine. The West dismisses that long continuity argument as irrelevant, partly because the West is led by people who have no respect towards or knowledge of their own history, let alone the complex hisrory of Russia. Western globalists are appalled and horrified by any concept of an ancestral homeland and specific peoples having innate claims to land, except perhaps when such claims are advanced by Native American tribes, aboriginal Australians, or the Māori in New Zealand, or indeed by western Ukrainians who wanted to join the EU and sever all their historic and economic links with Russia (as opposed to eastern Ukrainians who did not).

Those who wish to press a pro Russian and anti Ukrainian framing of the conflict, which includes a broad range of disparate alternative voices, recognise that a lower level of conflict had been ongoing from 2014 and the Euromaidan protests that led to the ousting of Ukraine’s elected President of the time, Viktor Yanukovych. Yanukovych had been legitimately elected. Popular uprising is a legitimate means of removing a tyrant, and a far less legitimate means of removing a non-tyrant. When a populist uprising is controlled or coordinated or funded from abroad to remove a legitimately elected government, it becomes a completely illegitimate colour revolution.

This distinction between understanding the conflict as beginning in 2022 and understanding it as beginning in 2014 is not just a difference in opinion regarding chronology. The chronology is vital because the origin point also shows the point at which we can judge responsibility for the war. If you think of it as a new war that emerges in 2022 Russian responsibility and guilt is obvious. They chose to invade a sovereign country on their border. But if you do acknowledge that the conflict actually begins in 2014, the Russian invasion is a response to a situation that already exists. There may then be a range of justifications for the invasion of 2022, with the true responsibility for the conflict lying with either the Ukrainians who ousted Yanukovych through a popular uprising (rather than a legitimate electoral defeat) or with foreign sponsors of that Revolution.

Now it is true that pro Russians are going to push a narrative that justifies the 2022 invasion, but it is also true that the argument that 2014 is the more accurate beginning of this war can be made by people who are pragmatically recognising when the conditions of the conflict are set, when the violence actually starts, rather than simply being pro Russian or anti Ukrainian. It is an established fact that 14,000 people died (on both sides) in fighting between 2014 and 2022 and that the Russians supported eastern Ukrainians who started to fight as separatists who wished for their oblasts to join Russia, while the Ukrainian government in Kiev, run by western Ukrainians who already hated Russia, took a series of measures against these seperatists which included oppressive restrictions of the Russian language, the Russian Orthodox Church, and military actions including the shelling of civilian areas and actual atrocities like the burning alive of up to 48 Union members deemed to be pro Russian at the Trade Unions House in Odessa on May 2nd 2014.

In a typically grim example of semantic excusatory bias, Western fact checkers (following the example of investigations by the Council of Europe and the 2 May Group) will tell you that the massacre of these pro Russian Union members was ‘accidental’ since most died of carbon monoxide poisoning and their exit was blocked by barricades rather than sealed. The argument is that there was no intent to kill them all when Ukrainian activists threw Molotov cocktails at a building they probably knew their victims couldn’t exit.

How does this all relate to Trump?

Well under both origin dates Trump is absent from a position of power. The 2014 Euromaidan protests (and the Odessa Trade Union House massacre) occur before the start of Trump’s first term and took place in the middle of Barack Obama’s second term. The 2022 Russian invasion comes in the middle of Joe Biden’s term following the stolen US election of 2020. These are significant in that they mean that Trump bears no responsibility whatsoever for the war, even in the somewhat abstract sense of the events occurring ‘on his watch’. Both origin dates for the war occur under Democrat Presidents virulently opposed to and contemptuous of Donald Trump.

US decision making in both instances is not under Trump’s control.

Now here is where we get into the truly murky territory which leans much more towards US and western responsibility or partial responsibility for the war.

Under the Obama administration, the US heavily interfered in Ukraine, both politically and commercially. Obama gave Joe Biden responsibility for Ukraine policy. At the same time a number of both Democrat and Republican senior politicians had their own children and family members assuming board positions in companies heavily investing in Ukraine or taking board positions or consultancy fees from Ukrainian companies and Ukrainian billionaires.

The Hunter Biden Burisma contacts are well known and confirmed even by those who dismiss other connections. While Biden was VP with a portfolio responsibility for US Ukraine policy, Hunter was paid at least 4 million dollars by Burisma. Biden Snr was present for multiple calls Hunter had with Ukrainian and other foreign parties who paid him fees, and Hunter invoked threats involving his father’s political clout when disputing payment amounts or demanding payments. Hunter was a Burisma Holdings board member between 2014-2019, a position he obtained with no relevant business experience and no energy industry experience or expertise.

The Senate HSGAC/Finance Joint Report of 2020 stated that Hunter Biden’s Burisma position interfered with US Ukraine policy, was a clear conflict of interest for Joe Biden, and found that internal concerns had been raised by George Kent (Deputy Chief of Mission, Kyiv) and Amos Hochstein (State Dept) that were “ignored.” FOIA documents released in 2024 showed Hunter asking the US ambassador in Rome to lobby the Italian government to obtain contracts for Burisma in Italy. Further whistleblower documents included Burisma company emails where Burisma executives discussed leveraging Hunter’s political connections, the primary one of those of course being his influence on his father. But these connections extended to other leading politicians-just one week after Hunter’s Burisma appointment was announced, John Kerry’s former Senate chief of staff David Leiter was also hired as a Burisma lobbyist.

Other Kerry connections seem to have had an early sense that these Ukrainian business affairs could end up damaging them. Christopher Heinz was both Hunter Biden’s business partner and John Kerry’s stepson. On May 13th 2014 when the Hunter Burisma appointment was publicly announced, Christopher Heinz sent an email to Kerry's top aides Matt Summers and David Wade:

"Apparently Devon and Hunter both joined the board of Burisma and a press release went out today... there was no investment by our firm in their company."

This email is cited by Kerry defenders and fact checker organisations as proof positive that corrupt Ukrainian ties were restricted to the Biden family and that Hunter stands as a lone exception to generally high standards of probity and honesty in US political and business links with Ukraine. But why in 2014 would Heinz be declaring such an immediate disconnect between himself and the activities of his business partner, unless he knew those activities to be corrupt and was seeking to provide evidence of his own innocence? In these circumstances, if they were all honest and not connected to such corruption, why didn’t Kerry’s stepson and aides report Hunter’s activities as suspicious?

Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jnr was in the same term on the board of the US energy company Viscoil. Fact checkers (Reuters, PolitiFact, Snopes, USA Today, FactCheck.org) all state “No evidence of any Ukrainian business connection.” regarding Viscoil and Paul Pelosi Jnr. Actually, though, Paul Pelosi Jnr travelled to Ukraine in 2017 to discuss business opportunities with Ukrainian government officials. Viscoil was registered in Escondido, California but a 2010 register of its managers includes Sergey Sorokin. AI search enquiry returns this on the mysterious Sorokin:

“He was a Moscow-based Russian who held President roles at two Viscoil subsidiaries and Member roles at the parent LLC and a related entity, all incorporated 2009–2010 and all now inactive. Beyond the corporate filings and the National File reporting, his identity and background are not further documented in publicly accessible sources….

National File (Jan 2020, by Patrick Howley) states that Viscoil was “registered to a Moscow-based Russian named Sergey Sorokin” and that LinkedIn records show Viscoil “employed Russians to establish contacts with government officials and key players in the oil and gas industry” and to cultivate “a network of prominent contacts including politicians, allowing company’s emergence into high-level political arena.”

This Viscoil history mirrors the political history of US relations with Russia. In the Yeltsin era western business interests scrambled to engage with Russia, which meant buying up mismanaged but potentially vastly profitable energy infrastructure and resources previously controlled by the Communist State. Both Western companies and Russian oligarchs accurately saw huge potential in State run energy infrastructure that could be converted to private companies, run much more efficiently, and transformed from failed Soviet decline to modern enterprise success. In the Putin era Russian oligarchs were pushed out if rivals to or unaffiliated with Putin, and Putin successfully addressed both Soviet era mismanagement and Yeltsin era oligarch corruption. This is not to say that corruption disappeared, but it was removed if damaging to both Putin’s rule and the Russian economy. The kind of corruption that continued under Putin had to be the kind that gave Putin continued control and share of profits, not the kind that actually destroyed infrastructure or transferred all wealth generated outside of Russia.

This meant too that Putin had to address foreign interests investing in Russia and its former satellites like Ukraine while those interests had to address him. In the first Obama term that meeting was (on the surface) friendly. The early Obama administration and the US political and business elite courted Putin, assuming the game could continue the way it had under Yeltsin (Western companies would come in, grab Russian assets and resources cheaply, pay off Putin in the minimal way that satisfied Yeltsin, Russia would be screwed over, but they could do whatever they pleased and praise the Russian leader as a man “with whom we can do business”).

But Putin didn’t want all the wealth that Russian resources could generate going abroad any more than he wanted it all going to a few oligarchs who spent it abroad. Being an actual nationalist, he wanted it spread in Russia itself raising prosperity and showing Russians the benefits of his rule. He might be an autocrat prepared to have rivals murdered, but he’s also a nationalist who wants Russian interests, including general Russian prosperity, protected. This is the level on which Trump (or any other nationalist who wants similar things for their own country) can deal with him and understand him better than Globalists can.

Nationalists are not asset strippers, within their own nation or sphere of interest. They are asset developers who want a broad long term benefit to their nation that ordinary people will feel as much as they do. Globalists asset strip wherever they rule, regardless of the consequences, and only ever want power for their own sake or development and business for their own profit. National prosperity means nothing to them compared to personal opportunity to profit and increase their power (thus, if there is an immediate 3% extra profit for them personally in an action that say transfers manufacturing abroad, it’s the 3% extra that they pursue).

In 2010 there were still some lingering attempts to entangle Russia ‘peacefully’ in Globalist asset stripping frauds. By 2014 this courtship phase had very definitively ended and the Obama administration had transferred courtship to a more malleable Ukraine where a corrupt and compliant government run by ‘pro Western’ Ukrainian oligarchs would jointly asset strip Ukraine with western companies, bring Ukraine into the EU and NATO, and use Ukraine as a soft underbelly for globalist assaults on Russia, whether those would be corporate or military in nature.

Putin understood this intent. He understood the security threat Ukrainian alignment with Globalist asset strippers meant, and he understood that the false courtship had now been replaced by incitement of trouble on Russia’s border.

He understood this because he knew that in 2014 the Obama administration had a key role in engineering the revolution that removed Yevtushenko. Key US politicians were present in Ukraine. The ‘soft coercion’ of Biden as VP demanding the removal of a Ukrainian public prosecutor pursuing Burisma corruption as the price for one billion dollars in US aid had its covert power counterpart, and that covert power was the line of US politicians visiting Ukraine to seed the 2014 revolution with USAID and CIA funding.

In September 2013 Bill and Hillary Clinton attended the Yalta European Strategy Conference in Yalta, Crimea — hosted by oligarch Victor Pinchuk at Livadia Palace.

In Dec 5, Dec 10–11 and at least two more trips in 2013 Victoria Nuland (Obamas‘s Assistant Secretary of State) visited Maidan and met with opposition leaders Vitali Klitschko, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Oleh Tyahnybok, as well as meeting Yanukovych in person. Nuland distributed cookies to anti Yanukovych protestors while plotting his removal with opposition figures and while momey was being distributed to fund a colour revolution.

Nuland of course would also be recorded discussing which Ukrainian leaders she would install or accept like a person deciding which pizza topping to go for (the leaked Nuland-Pyatt phone call with Geoffrey Pyatt, US ambassador to Ukraine, in late January 2014 a couple of weeks before Yanukovych was removed from power). That call us one of the primary evidential confirmations of the extent of US interference in the events leading up to the colour revolution.

On December 14th 2013 Senator John McCain flew into Kyiv, met opposition leaders, Foreign Minister Kozhara, Metropolitan Vladimir, and oligarchs. McCain addressed protesters on Maidaan, stating “We are here to support your just cause." That evening, McCain and Murphy were invited to Yanukovych's presidential palace at 8 p.m. Presumably Yanukovych was desperately trying to persuade US interlopers like McCain to help limit or reduce the protests while they were in the process of escalating them. Senator Chris Murphy joined McCain a day later. Vice President Biden was in communication with these colleagues as well as with Ukrainian opposition figures at least nine times by phone at the height of the crisis.

On February 1st John Kerry met and had discussions with Ukrainian opposition leaders (Poroshenko, Klitschko, Yatsenyuk) at the Munich Security Conference.

The protests continued growing, and by mid-February 2014, with US funding and Ukrainian oligarch funding (as well as the ground level engagement of Neo-Nazi brigades and militias against the Yanukovych government) were ready for a tipping point violent event. That came between February 18th-20th when anti and pro government forces clashed. On the 18th and 19th a total of 26 people died in these clashes, counting both sides. Western media portrayed this as Yanukovych’s government killing protestors. On the 20th shooting escalated with the ‘Maidan massacre’ as fifty protestors and seventeen police died. On the 21st Yanukovych agreed a snap election, and on the 22nd the Ukrainian Parliament voted for his immediate expulsion. On the same day he fled the country.

The 20th February Maidan Massacre

That 20th February massacre we were told was a case of Berkut government police officers firing on the anti government crowd. The immediately installed new government declared through its Interior Ministry that 12 Berkut riot police were guilty and that Internal Troops of the Omega Unit (government snipers) had also opened fire. In April the BBC declared “It is clear that firearms were used by government security forces…” leading with that statement to confirm the official Ukrainian position.

Only it was, contextually, a lie.

The initial shooting came from areas controlled by the Maidan anti-government protestors (Hotel Ukraina, Music Conservatory).

A 2023 Ukrainian trial confirmed that at least 10 of 49 killed protesters and 115 of 172 wounded were shot from these Maidan-controlled locations.

The same trial found no Russian agent involvement. This, remember, was a Ukrainian trial.

In a 2016 documentary, a Maidan ‘Vikings’ militia protestor admitted he killed two police officers early on the morning of the massacre, which would have been the earliest or among the earliest of the shots fired that day.

The evidence from the 2023 trial and Ivan Katchanovski's peer-reviewed work analysing the events is that the police initially showed restraint, then returned fire after several of their colleagues had already been hit.

The most likely scenario for the deaths on February 20th 2014 that removed the elected government of Ukraine that had tried to negotiate a largely neutral position between Russia and the West is this:

The shooting was started by neo-Nazi Ukrainian snipers firing both on Maidan protestors (their own side) and the police from Maidan controlled positions. This was deliberately done to provoke a scale of bloodshed that would cause the Yanukovych government to fall.

The background of that is that the Obama administration were funding and directly helping to coordinate and escalate the protests to this point, with multiple people on the ground coordinating that, and were deliberately provoking a colour revolution including through this interference.

If you take the 2014 origin point as reasonable given the removal of an elected government and 14,000 deaths beginning at that point, and if you acknowledge the very likely engineered nature of the Maidan massacre on the 20th February 2014, then really your understanding of who is responsible for the Ukraine War must also alter.

With a 2014 origin point, the war was started by the Obama administration.

They interfered in a sovereign nation. They pushed for EU and NATO membership, knowing that both but particularly the second were vehemently opposed by Russia and seen as red lines. They built a network of western business interests in Ukraine that were not normal, legal, trade or investment arrangements and that took advantage of Ukraine’s internal corruption.

The Biolabs

Between 2008-2014, Black and Veatch, Metabiota, CH2M Hill, Raytheon, Holtek-Ukraine (American CEO), all built biolabs in Ukraine. Metabiota conducted chemical weapons adjacent research on Ebola and Anthrax in Ukraine, as well as labs in Ukraine conducting gain of function research very similar to the work done at the Wuhan Institute responsible for COVID. Coincidentally, the same year as the Maidan protests and the ousting of a more cautious Ukrainian government, this company got their largest defence contract for work in Ukraine. Black & Veatch alone built 12 Ukraine biolabs between 2009-2012.

When Russian forces in the early days following their direct military intervention discovered proof of Western biolabs weapons research in Ukraine, we were told it was Russian disinformation and propaganda. Actually the people saying that knew perfectly well that both private US companies with defence contracts and the US government had funded and built huge number of biolabs in Ukraine. When outgoing US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released declassified documents on June 12, 2026, these confirmed US government funding for 120+ biolabs in 30+ countries, including 40+ in Ukraine.

The Defence Threat Reduction Agency of the Department of Defence was the primary funder of biolabs in Ukraine. It invested over 200 million dollars of taxpayers money supporting 46 laboratories, diagnostic sites and health facilities in the country. The Naval Medical Research Center, the CDC, USDA and the State Department were all involved with biolabs in Ukraine.

We were told this was Russian propaganda. It was policy and funding throughout the Obama terms. The Mechnikov Anti-Plague Research Institute in Odessa, the Central Reference Library in Kyiv, the Lviv Research Institute of Epidemiology & Hygiene, and the Kherson, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, and Kharkiv diagnostic labs were just part of a broad biolab US operation far more extensive than Dr Fauci’s and US corporate funding of gain of function at Wuhan.

We are told that this was all safe, peaceful and preventative in nature:

“The labs studied Category A bioterrorism agents (anthrax, plague, tularemia) — the same pathogens used in historical biological weapons programs

They conducted gain-of-function research (enhancing pathogen properties)

They worked on aerosol transmission and cross-border spread mechanisms (per Russian-presented project documents “U-P-1” and “U-P-2”)

The DTRA program was explicitly a military (DoD) program, not a civilian health program

The DNI documents confirm the research was done “on behalf of and in collaboration with the US Army “

Metabiota (linked to Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca) was doing work on anthrax, tularemia, and Ebola in Ukraine.”

A least 12 of the labs carried out human research.

The DTRA said that they “assisted the Ukrainian government in converting former Soviet biological weapons (BW) research facilities to support peaceful and safe biological detection and diagnostic [capabilities]."

And who was again implicated in dirty commercial deals with these biolabs?

Rosemont Seneca Partners was a lead Metabiota investor in 2014 as Metabiota, through Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca advocacy and Joe Biden connections, gained access to the kind of decision making level that secures the military contracts under which Metabiota built and controlled labs in Ukraine.

Obama Administration Guilt

They sent senior political figure to interfere in ongoing protests and to escalate those towards the fall of an elected government. They supplied through USAID and the CIA funding and support for an oligarch backed coup which became a colour revolution. They built potentially dangerous biolabs offering a direct security threat on Russia’s borders commensurate with the threat that NATO membership and western nukes placed in Ukraine would pose.

All of these things contributed to the Russian decision to militarily intervene in 2022, which may well have never occurred without these earlier interventions and particularly without the colour revolution of 2014.

Russian Guilt

None of the above denies that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Russia militarily entered the territory of a sovereign nation. It is true that this is something that militaristic dictatorships do, and it is true that Putin governs Russia in a dictatorial or at least highly autocratic fashion. Russian security and intelligence services are prepared to kill people in extrajudicial ways through assassinations, and Putin is prepared to imprison or kill leading opponents or people he perceives as threats to Russia.

Yet this factual and logical recognition of the nature of the Russian regime does not require us to pick a side between it and Ukraine, since Zelensky’s Ukraine has many of the same features. Every Ukrainian government since 2014 has lacked democratic legitimacy because the government of 2014 was decided by a foreign backed colour revolution. Zelensky has used the existence of the war to deny Ukrainian elections and is long past his elected term. Ukrainians have been as guilty as Russians of endangering civilians, and of breaking peace agreements and accords, including the Minsk Accords prior to the 2022 invasion. Ukraine’s deep corruption is what made it attractive to Obama administration era and Globalist asset strippers.

There is little moral difference between either side. Nor is there much between either of them and our Globalist politicians, except perhaps that ours might ask the UN to rubber stamp an invasion before commencing one.

What we can truthfully say is not that Russia or Putin are solely responsible for this war, but that they are responsible for a very significant escalation of it. Direct military intervention in 2022, while provoked, ensured a much more profound level of death and destruction, turning a bitter dispute with 14,000 deaths into a larger war with hundreds of thousands of deaths.

This is not a small thing, and it is something that even those aware of the events of 2014 should acknowledge.

It’s something I fully acknowledge.

Western Guilt After 2022.

Even here though, even if you dismiss the corruption, both Western and Ukrainian, even if you don’t know that European leaders admitted that the Minsk Accords were a sham the West never intended to honour, even if you think 2014 is not relevant, Russian history in Ukraine is not relevant, and it’s just a clear case of invasion in 2022 for which the invader bears sole responsibility…..

Who do we assign guilt to for the continuance of the war, and therefore most of the casualties of the war? The Ukrainians for fighting in a disastrous war they can’t win? Zelensky for refusing peace talks? The Biden administration for mishandling Russian moves towards invasion? The Russians for their refusal to give up and go home?

Surely the key fact here is that in 2022, the same year the special military operation or Russian invasion started, there was an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the war. Both Russian and Ukrainian sources have confirmed this. Both sides had agreed the terms of a cessation of the war. Whether that would have held, we don’t know.

It seems to me that guilt and responsibility comes in three flavours: guilt for starting the war, guilt for escalating the war, and guilt for extending the length of the war.

What we do know is that the Istanbul agreement was an early chance to end the war and both sides seemed agreed on it. That agreement would have saved years of conflict and hundreds of thousands of lives.

And Joe Biden’s administration ordered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fly to Ukraine and stop this peace deal. Which is what he did. He flew to Ukraine, met with Zelensky, and Zelensky then rejected the deal he had previously agreed. The war continued because of that intervention, and the war has continued because of a constant flow of financing, resourcing and military supply from Western nations to Ukraine.

If the war escalates beyond Ukraine, Western nations bear responsibility for that by making sure that the war continued and by constantly increasing our level of interference in Ukraine and our direct supply of weapons and technology Ukraine has used to strike deep into Russia.

Western nations, too, have seemed determined to reject attempts at peace or resolution of the conflict. European nations that can’t even defend themselves and don’t even want to defend their own borders, talk of direct war with Russia the way virgins talk about the prospect of losing their virginity. There is an anticipatory glee in it that is terrifying.

Once again, Trump and his administration emerge from this as the least guilty side that can be found. Unlike Obama, Nuland, McCain and the Obama era CIA they did not engineer the war. Unlike Biden and Johnson, they have not extended the war. Unlike Putin and Zelensky, they aren’t participants in the war who have escalated and continued it. Unlike Macron, Starmer, Burnham and EU leaders they have not imagined that they can keep funding one side of the war without some consequence to that. Alone, they have sincerely advocated and worked towards an end of the war.

For this exceptionally rare sanity, they have been denounced as overly friendly towards or even controlled by Putin.

But the Trump position is not as mysterious or sinister as that.

The Trump position is always that military actions should be brief, that peace is much better for prosperity, and that US prosperity comes from sustainable trade and investment systems rather than one-sided trade imbalances, constant war, or Globalist asset stripping. Trump would rather have peace and balanced and beneficial trade wherever he can get it, and will fight only when that’s a security necessity (as with Iran). He doesn’t see war as a means of enriching himself, he sees it ultimately as a stupid waste that can only be excused by immediate security gains. And he applies this thinking to other people’s wars as well as his own.

They are now applying pressure on Zelensky to force an end to the war. This is not working for Russia. It is working for peace and an end to the most pointlessly protracted and corruptly created war in Europe since the end of World War Two.