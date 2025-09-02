Yesterday the New York Times (swiftly followed by Forbes, Axios, The Hill and the rest of legacy media) released a statement from former FBI Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s family declaring that Robert Mueller has had Parkinson’s Disease for 4 years. The House Oversight Committee which had been due to question Mueller on the Epstein case withdrew its subpoena request for his appearance and testimony in light of his medical condition.

AI Summary describes the situation as follows:

“Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a condition his family revealed to The New York Times in a statement released on Sunday, September 1, 2025. He was diagnosed in the summer of 2021 and retired from the practice of law at the end of that year, having taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022 before fully retiring at the end of 2022. The diagnosis has significantly impacted his health, with recent reports indicating he has experienced difficulty speaking and mobility issues, which prevented him from complying with a congressional subpoena to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the summer of 2021 .

He retired from the practice of law at the end of 2021 and fully retired from public life by the end of 2022 after teaching at his law school alma mater.

His health issues, including speech and mobility difficulties , led the House Oversight Committee to withdraw its subpoena for him to testify on the Epstein investigation.

The committee cited his health as the reason for the withdrawal, confirming that he is unable to testify.”

The AI summary of course builds in two assumptions in its discussion of these facts. The first assumption, found in every aspect of the summary, is that the Mueller Investigation was a non controversial, non corrupt, honest investigation which can be blandly described without reference to the sordid, shoddy, partisan hackery of the whole thing and without having to reference recent revelations (all the information Tulsi Gabbard has released) now definitively proving beyond any reasonable doubt that the Mueller inquiry was itself part of a RICO style anti Trump conspiracy based on ‘evidence’ everyone involved knew to be false.

We know now for instance that the top levels of the CIA, FBI and Obama administration had been briefed on the fake nature of the Steele Dossier, the first and most fundamental piece of ‘evidence’ starting the chain of anti Trump actions that became the Russian Collusion Hoax. We know that Russian Collusion was a Hillary campaign invention. We know that there was zero real links between Russia and Trump to investigate. The Mueller Report itself could not reference any firm or real proof of anything nefarious between Trump and Russia and had to conclude that no such proof existed. At the time conflicts of interest applicable to both Mueller and many other anti Trump FBI agents were obvious and exposed, but the investigation proceeded.

The Tulsi document releases though have firmed up our understanding of just how malign and corrupt everything leading to Mueller’s appointment and investigation really was. They prove categorically that an investigation was launched by evidence the investigators knew to be concocted and false, and they prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Obama, Brennan, Clapper and others in the outgoing administration and the intel agencies were investigating, prosecuting, and pursuing people on the basis of a lie they knew was a lie. General Flynn was investigated, charged and imprisoned on the basis of the same lies. Multiple Trump associates were similarly punished for supposed crimes only prosecuted following the treatment of Russian Collusion as a real thing.

So why does Mueller’s Parkinson’s diagnosis matter now?

Well, there are several aspects of this that make it still relevant and still important.

First, there is the context of Joe Biden’s cognitive condition throughout his Presidency. We know that Biden was in severe cognitive decline that was repeatedly denied. We know that Democrats lied and lied about that, pushing an ‘on the ball’ and ‘sharp as a tack’ narrative that flew in the face of multiple public examples of confusion, incapacity and incoherence. We know too that the autopen was deployed to sign Execurive orders and other official documents while Biden was mentally incapable of performing his duties. If we have any sense, we know that this made Biden a two-fold Shadow President (first, he was installed by fraud based coup, having actually lost the election of 2020, and second, he was a cognitively impaired puppet woth other people making the real decisions and a cabal of senior Democrats who did not legitimately possess the powers of the Presidency ruling in his name while trying to hide his condition).

Biden was a Zombie President in a way that made his whole Presidency illegitimate. It only collapsed when he got too bad for a cocktail of drugs and various kinds of cheating to disguise, but he wasn’t mentally capable of acting as a President should even before the Democrat Party switched to Kamala.

What this Parkinson’s diagnosis raises is the incredible, Spoof Level possible absurdity that a Zombie President appointed a Zombie Prosecutor for the most significant and consequential investigation of his term. Or to put it more accurately, a cabal in power with ZERO legitimacy put zombie puppets in both roles.

The AI summary and mainstream media reporting goes by the Mueller family declaration that the Parkinson’s was diagnosed in the summer of 2021 and Mueller was mentally competent before that and for a short period afterwards (that’s the purpose of citing that he delivered university courses in 2021 and 2022). If he’s mentally up to delivering lectures in 2022, he must have been competent to conduct the Mueller investigation and be the one running and directing it, since that concluded in 2019. That’s the reaction we are supposed to have.

But to understand why the Parkinson’s diagnosis matters you have to know more than this framing provides, and more even than just a comparative awareness of the dishonesty and puppetry that went on with Biden in the same period.

You need to know that Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder whose origins are still not medically clear, and which typically proceeds with differing degrees of rapidity and differing levels of obvious outward symptoms. When we think of this condition we generally think of the loss of motor control and various symptoms of that (tics, clumsiness, jerky movements, shaking or trembling, facial freezing). This is for instance how Parkinson’s manifested in Michael J. Fox, over several years, without impairing his cognitive abilities at all and with even developing tics being disguisable for some time (Fox appeared in the Spin City political spoof while subject to shoulder twitches and some facial freezing).

At the time of the Mueller investigation, Mueller presented at hearings and meetings without obvious Parkinsonism symptoms. He wasn’t twitching or displaying tics. But he was verbally slow at times (which can be caused by evasiveness or various mental conditions). And Parkinson’s can bring a range of cognitive effects distinct from the loss of motor functions:

“Non-motor symptoms such as dysautonomia (autonomic nervous system failures), sleep abnormalities, anosmia (decreased ability to smell), and behavioral changes or neuropsychiatric problems, such as cognitive impairment, psychosis, and anxiety, may appear at any stage of the disease.”

In other words, it’s possible to have cognitive issues that are possibly hidden but potentially very serious (including psychosis and cognitive impairment) at any stage in a condition that develops over many years. With that understanding, the convenient marker line of ‘he’s had this four years’ given in 2025 may be there to deliberately leave the impression that the Mueller investigation was not compromised by mental incapacity.

As with Biden and the autopen though, and with the similarly progressive trajectory of dementia and Alzheimer’s, the only person better suited than the thoroughly corrupt to manipulation and control is a person who is cognitively impaired, easily confused, and dependent on external care and guidance. There’s no way of knowing how long either Biden or Mueller were being handled and guided before their symptoms were too severe to disguise, before an official diagnosis was made, and before, years later, that diagnosis was publicly revealed.

So was Mueller’s cognitively impaired while conducting the Mueller investigation? Was he subject to a disturbed level of anxiety? Was he undergoing behavioural changes? Was he psychotic? These are all possibilities that derive from suffering from Parkinson’s, and they are all pretty important things to avoid in a special prosecutor investigating a President.

Given too that the investigation was launched as part of a RICO conspiracy to topple Trump, on the basis of evidence senior figures knew to be false, entirely built on lies for partisan purposes…..what degree of the investigation was actually under Mueller’s command, and what degree of it was being run and controlled by others? It’s pretty importsnt to have honest officials conducting honest investigations. And it’s pretty important too to have mentally competent officials conducting mentally competent investigations.

On every level it seems the Biden period escaped the basic requirements of both honesty and cognitive fitness, even before one digs deeper into the malign and conspiratorial aspects of what was happening.

Even when MSM after the fact reveal something like Biden’s condition or Mueller’s condition, they do it in a way designed to separate the diagnosis from the politics, as if there are these very clear and exculpatory timeframes involved which conveniently mean the political decisions all occurred before the degenerative mental decline. It’s being suggested however that the timeline on Mueller is just as dishonest as everything else. I don’t normally share multiple posts from someone else in the same article, but in this instance it’s been very cogently summarised, so that’s what I’m going to do:

What these Sperry posts reveal and expose with a combination of investigative enquiry, timeline analysis and pertinent rhetorical questioning is that the narrative on Mueller’s condition is highly suspicious even with MSM attempts to seperate it nearly off from the Mueller investigation itself.

It’s simply not confirmed that Mueller was mentally comoetent in 2019 and only suffering symptoms of his condition from 2022, since according to Sperry comments in the official narrative regarding 2021 and 2022 and Mueller’s mental state then are in fact just MORE lies added to the enormous weight of lies hanging from every branch of the Russian Collusion Christmas Tree.

But it really is astonishing to be in the position of knowing that, very probably, a Fake President installed with a Fake Result then empowered a Fake Prosecutor to go after the actual 2020 winner on the basis of a Fake Dossier everyone involved knew was Fake…..and with both the ‘President’ and his ‘Special Prosecutor’ being cognitively impaired puppets too.

It’s almost beyond the capacity of satire, horror or plain recitation of the facts to deal with such a set of lies, conspiracies and zombies. It’s beyond being a spoof of itself. Russian Collusion wasn’t just a Hoax. It was a set of Russian dolls. Inside the Biden Doll is the Fraud doll, the Hunter doll. the Autopen doll, the Dementia doll, and inside the Mueller doll is the Steele doll, the Brennan doll, the New York Times version of the Parkinson’s Doll. Layer on layer of lies and creations.

Down further than the eye can see or the heart wishes to follow.