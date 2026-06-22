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Jupplandia

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
19h

Jupp nails it when he notes that "the most fundamental issue of all, which is that the entire middle class, university educated, still comfortable Establishment don’t have any understanding of, any sympathy towards, and any ability to engage with and reflect, the views of millions of people who aren’t happy with Net Zero, open borders, mass immigration, asylum hotels, increasing crime, Woke ideology, two-tier policing, State censorship, or any of the other examples of modern injustice and error forced on them." Because in both the UK and the US, those policies are patently idiotic and - just a decade or more ago - would have been ridiculed as lunacy and gross stupidity. Those people - the backbone of Labour and the Democrat party are THE PROBLEM. And only until they are made to feel the consequences and real fear of trying to impose that lunacy on the rest of us, will the troubles cease.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
20h

Great final sentence: “If only your rancid policies, vile Party, and endemic middle class treason, was departing with you.”

We need to get rid of the entire Uniparty. Badenoch’s lukewarm epiphany on Net Zero will not be credible until the Conservatives give fulsome public apology for all their past malfeasances.

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