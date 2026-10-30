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Ivan Kinsman's avatar
Ivan Kinsman
9h

Trump most certainly is not destroying democracy. He is doing his utmost to preserve and protect it. Never have our democratic ideals been under such a threat from the Leftists - Britain being a classic case, particularly with the state now going after individuals who oppose their ideological narrative.

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Patricia
9h

Pretty much the same journey as mine Daniel - 2016 ripped the remaining scales from my eyes in the wake of what my daughter later described as 'life shattering revelations' and yet almost the hardest to stomach is that the overwhelmming majority of people 'aren't even bovvered tho'

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