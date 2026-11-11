Shelley Kates Headon visited the Dachau concentration camp. She then posted a picture of herself in front of the ovens in which the bodies of Jews and other victims of the Nazis were burned. If you read accounts of the process by which victims were first gassed in ‘shower blocks’ and then the bodies were transferred to the ovens every stage of it was horrifically vile. Families were of course transferred on cattle trucks to the camps. Those who were deemed fit to work were seperated from those considered unfit to work. The elderly and children were ripped from the arms of sons, daughters, fathers, mothers. Those ordered to strip and sent to the gas chambers were packed in even more closely than they had been in the cattle trucks.

Gassing was not a quick or easy death. When the doors were sealed and the gas released, victims would panic. The symptoms of gas poisoning were agonising. Victims clawed at the doors and walls in a desperate frenzy. Outside, car engines would be run loudly to drown out the screams. Zyklon B was the somewhat easier version, because most victims would be dead within 10-15 minutes. I suspect that 15 minutes of agony and terror feels considerably longer. The doors were only opened after thirty minutes with some reaching around that point before death. At the Belzec, Sobibor and Treblinka camps carbon monoxide from diesel engine exhausts was used instead. Some may imagine that a kind of falling asleep occurs with this method of gassing, based on carbon monoxide suicides and domestic gas leak fatalities. Actually, in the circumstances of the gas chambers, carbon monoxide extended the conscious agony. Survivor testimony from Sobibor stated that this method could last 40 minutes. The victims, according to forensic experts, would experience violent and extraordinarily painful seizures as the gas attacked the brain. Accounts suggest most were dead by 25 minutes, but the most unfortunate survived longer.

The process of burning the bodies was conducted by teams of fellow prisoners, rather than by Germans or camp guards. The work was exhausting and horrific, like a punishment in hell. Accounts describe the smell, the physical labour, the mind numbing repetition of the grim task, the intense heat and the cloying atmosphere of the area around the ovens. Rivers of human fat would roll out from the ovens and prisoners had to keep the channels moving and prevent blockages. Any slacking or pause in the work might result in a savage beating or being murdered on the spot by an irritated guard. In Spectator in Hell, a British POW account from a captured soldier who had been transferred to Auschwitz after repeated escape attempts, the narrator of the true account recalls seeing a baby or very, very young child, at a slight distance, thrown alive into a fire. He doesn’t, as I recall, specify whether this was one of the ovens.

The reason Dachau and Auschwitz have been preserved is as a reminder of the importance of never again allowing such crimes to be repeated, and as a permanent proof of the inhumanity and evil of the Nazi regime. and the reason I have given the above description is to illustrate exactly what happened and what kind of history Shelley Kates Headon was engaging with.

These are sites that should be visited, if they are visited, with horror, and with sombre reflection and respect. The whole point of them atill existing is to try to prevent people from repeating these actions and crimes against humanity.

Shelley Kates Headon is smiling broadly in the picture, which she posted, of herself at Dachau. And her sole thought on visiting that location was not thar this must never occur again. It was not that such vileness should forever be condemned. She didn’t post about the mistreatment of Jews or how horrific the Holocaust was. She didn’t post about her respect and sympathy for the victims of one of mankind’s worst atrocities. She didn’t post about being grateful to live in a nation that had not seen, in the US itself, Nazi atrocities. She didn’t even reflect on any national pride in being from a nation that confronted and defeated Nazism. There wasn’t a single shared thought about any of the things that a normal decent person might think after visiting Dachau.

What she chose to post was an endorsement of what the Nazis had done at Dachau, an admiration for what they had done, because she wanted the exact same fate for her US political opponents. There was no equivocation in her statement, no subtlety, no disguise of the intent. She didn’t imply what she wanted to see happen. She directly, boldly, smilingly shared with the world the fact that she would like to see Trump voters murdered in their millions, she would like them to die in horrific agony in gas chambers, and she would like their bodies to be burned in ovens at the kind of scale seen for Jews at Dachau. That is what her caption for her picture directly states.

That is how Democrat candidates and elected Democrat representatives see Trump voters. That is what they quite openly want for Trump voters.

Now, people will say hold on a minute. This is one woman. This is one woman who posted one vile and hateful message. If they look into it, they will say the Democrat Party condemned her post. They will say the Democrat Party suspended her campaign funding during the midterms. And that is true. They did do so.

She still won. Oh, and her first response to criticism of the picture was to lie. She said she didn’t know where the caption had come from and it might have been added to the photo by someone else. Analysis of the image, and Facebook verification that she posted the image and the words herself to her account in September, proved that she was lying.

She still won.

What does that say?

That says that Democrat voters want concentration camps and mass murder for their political opponents in the USA. It says that they agree with Shelley Kates Headon and she actually does reflect their own preferred views. This should shock but not surprise us. This is a party and a voter base that has endorsed multiple assassination attempts against their polirical rivals and which celebrated, in very large numbers, the successful murder of Charlie Kirk. When they say they want Republicans dead, they mean it.

The step from I reject all political violence to ‘I feel better’ that Charlie Kirk was murdered is a long one. The step from ‘I feel better’ that Charlie Kirk was murdered to ‘gas chambers for all MAGA voters’ is a short one.

And what has the Democrat Party done?

It has taken that step with Shelley Kates Headon.

It has welcomed her as the duly elected Democrat representative for North Carolina House District 62. She hasn’t been suspended from or kicked out of the Democrat Party. She has been invited to Democrat post-midterms strategy meetings. This, despite the campaign brief words of condemnation, is their real position. They are happy for her to represent them, and they are happy for someone who wants half of America murdered to have power as a member of their party.

Imagine if you voted against her in her district. Are you safe? Is she going to represent you fairly? What do you think?

A single person doesn’t make a whole movement evil. But endorsing and accepting such a person, voting for them, when their evil is public, when they shared their evil themselves? That fits within a pattern.

The extremist hateful feminist commentaries on men which include radical fantasies about mass murder. Those are Democrat academics and voters.

The Biden era military flanked rallies that replicated Nuremberg imagery while Biden raved about half of America being evil.

The theft of the 2020 election and the utter contempt for free and fair elections evinced through that and widespread Democrat electoral fraud in every election.

The mass arrests following Jan 6th and the denial of basic civil liberties for J6 defendants and their long imprisonments at semi secret facilities without trial.

The lawfare and false impeachments conducted against Trump and members of the first term during that term and continued into the Biden adninistration.

The encouragement of polirical violence, domestic terrorism and intimidatory ‘protest’ in both Trump terms.

The murder of Trump supporters in both Trump terms.

Four assassination attempts on Trump.

The murder of Kirk.

The Democrat celebration of the CEO killer Mangione.

The Tesla arson attacks and the death threats towards Elon Musk.

The Democrat threats to seize Musk’s companies and imprison or execute him.

The jokes, celebration and approval from thousands upon thousands of Democrats for every riot, every arson attack, every attempt to kill ICE agents, every assassination attempt.

The support for Iranian murderous mullahs and Islamic terror groups like Hamas.

The chasing of Jews across campus, the support for Palestinians after the horrific savagery of Oct 7th, and the election of Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist linked Democrat candidates.

October 7th 2023 was a moral litmus test for the whole of the western world. It is a test the whole western world failed. I have gone into the reasons why I back the Israelis many, many times so I won’t repeat them all here. Suffice to say that US Democrats failed this moral test more spectacularly than anyone else outside of Palestinians themselves.

So, of course, did Jew hating, utterly vile, psychotic purchased agents of Qatar and Islamic conquest like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and all the other people who once said they opposed the insanities of the Left but are now boasting that they helped them win the midterms at their most insane:

Every young or otherwise stupid American who voted Democrat or stayed home and let them win based on the Jew hating anti Israel narratives and Doomer and Woke Right arguments delivered by Carlson, Feuntes, Hasan Piker, MTG, Massie, the Hodgetwins and the whole rancid circus of alternative media accounts and influencers is the same as the Democrat Party and Shelley Kates Headon.

These are extremists who want One Party rule and the mass murder of their political opponents who also happen to hate Jews and include them amongst their most hated political opponents.

There’s a name for that policy platform, isn’t there?

Shelley Kates Headon showed us what that name is.

You were right, Robert Reich. Nazism was taking over the USA. Fascism was on the rise. Innocent people are in danger from those who hate them and want them murdered.

You just lied about who the Nazis were or who was fighting them, that’s all. The people, no doubt with the help of fraud but still the people, voted Nazi in the midterms and the Nazis won the midterms.

Gas prices swung it? More like the desire to gas people did. It’s just that North Carolina House District 62 was even more obvious about it than the rest of the country.