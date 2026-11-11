Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Clarity Seeker
8h

A picture worth 6,000,000 words.

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Perry's avatar
Perry
8hEdited

Just your standard TDS Democrat, whose completely lost any contact with humanity

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