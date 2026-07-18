The Odyssey movie will be a huge hit.

We will say it doesn’t matter and it’s just a movie.

They will say hahaha we are in charge still. You can be woke and make money. You can keep forcing shit into the mouths and minds of the public and they will swallow it.

And they will be right.

Politics is downstream of culture. Everything you think is trivial matters.

The entertainment delivers propaganda directly and poisons minds and sets out to desecrate the concepts and Culrural inheritances of the West.

First they remove the original knowledge or pervert it via control of education. The texts that matter don’t appear and are replaced with Maya Angelou. Or you can’t have a lesson on the Odyssey until university level and unless it’s conducted at university level by a radical Communist, feminist, critical race theorist etc.

This severs people from 2,500 years of Western identity. They don’t know what they have lost or why it matters.

Then you do the film version. The only version 99% of people will ever know. Which is the progressive version, utterly destroyed, itself a cultural Trojan horse looking like a gift on the outside and bringing death on the inside.

What does the promotion and success of all this tell us?

It tells us they are in charge.

The same networks used to make the movie successful, are used to make kids communist and jihadists who love Mamdani. The same gigantic flexing of media power and money built TDS and led to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

So it matters.

When was the last time a major studio produced a big budget movie with a right-wing message? When were hundreds of millions of dollars sunk into a story that would actually reconnect people with their Western heritage and identity?

When was the last time you saw a movie or a TV show that told you how vital dads are and that families can exist that aren’t dysfunctional or comical or both?

Have you ever seen a MAGA movie?

Or a serious film that might show leftist views as stupid?

A film about child sex trafficking was buried for a decade because they knew it contradicted supporting open borders.

Citizen Vigilante had no big backing and no big budget and was immediately trashed by every media outlet there is.

We can’t pump half a billion dollars just into destroying and desecrating one text that matters to them. We can’t pump a billion dollars into doing the same with one other text. But that’s what they have done with Odyssey and Rings of Power.

They have the billions to lose on an act of vandalism.

And they have so many billions behind it that they can guarantee it’s considered a huge success. Give any movie the level of coverage and the level of gaslighting Odyssey has had (or Oppenheimer had, or Barbie) and it will be huge.

Now try getting something truthful on grooming gangs into the cinema or on a TV screen, or something depicting McCarthy as a hero or Enoch Powell as a hero. Try getting a rightwing version stuffed full of rightwing messages done from Roots or The Colour Purple.

Try for a film that depicts Mohammed honestly and accurately or maybe an epic on Barbary Muslim pirates taking American white slaves.

Is that getting a 250 million dollar budget and 250 million dollars in promotion?

When are you ever going to see Hollywood stars stand up and say at the Oscars that too many whites are dying and the hate has to stop? With a film on that winning Oscars?

Come to that….how is the race quota guideline for Oscar nomination legal? It’s outright racial discrimination.

The films are like everything else: their propaganda and their power and their money, which massively exceeds ours.

And they are right to say it proves they are in charge regardless of who is in the White House. No progressive is forced to be surrounded at every turn, in sport, in film, in TV, in publishing, in advertising, in education, in everything….with our messages.

In my first book I explained at length how this works and why they set out to destroy every key cultural and historical artefact we have.

That book was called A Gift for Treason: The Cultural Marxist Assault on Western Civilisation. It was published in 2019. I had to get a private donor to fund it and a vanity press to publish it. No mainstream publisher would touch it. It had no promotion. I had no contacts anywhere in publishing or media.

What working class patriot does?

The route by which that book was published is indicative of everything I have spoken about on the Odyssey.

I know Western Civilisation. I know its roots, its lessons, its importance and many of its key texts. I’m ignorant in that I lack Greek and Latin (my comprehensive school education had long since removed such lessons in the UK, and my parents could not afford private tuition on these things). It’s to my shame that I have never corrected this lack. Nevetheless, I have done a journeyman’s version of what real scholars like Harold Bloom did. I have tried to keep to the best translations, and I have read broadly from translated Classical literature.

In A Gift for Treason I give the best broad overview of Western Civilisation you will find anywhere. Most respectable experts don’t even try such a thing, or will give you a Marxist reading or a feminist reading, which are inherently garbage texts. I link it all to a critique of the kind of Cultural Marxism that Nolan’s whole career and eminence represents.

My book will never make a bestseller list. I’ll never make ten thousand pounds out of it, let alone the many millions that Nolan ‘earns’.

But my work holds the truth, and his work is a bucket of filth and lies.

Don’t watch Oddysey. Don’t feed the monster. Read A Gift for Treason instead, and it will feed your soul.

Truly.

https://store.bookbaby.com/book/a-gift-for-treason

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Gift-Treason-Cultural-Marxist-Civilization/dp/1543982034

Highlight and click open link or just enter the title on Amazon US or Amazon UK. I get more of the cost from direct BookBaby sales.

I wouldn’t promote myself this shamelessly if I didn’t think the book was valuable and a very necessary antidote to what Nolan’s film is doing.

We must remember who we are, and not who they tell us we are.