Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
16h

Kindle version purchased, only £4.06.

You may be encouraged by Marco Rubio's 20-minute speech yesterday to an international audience at the State Department on "The Threat of Leftwing Terrorism" in which he describes how the leftists fund, train, arm and protect the rent-a-mobs. “We have no choice but to confront this menace together … this scourge far-left terror”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyOpJvROK10.

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
15h

Thanks Daniel for your down-earth truths that cut through the gaslit crap that so many have swallowed the kool-aid and continue to swallow despite the cringe-making woke crap; George Orwell had a problem securing a publisher for his 'Animal Farm' and Nineteen Eighty Four'. As for films now, Joseph Goebbels propaganda is sophisticated in comparison with Hollywood woke. What chance today in making the excellent film 'Khartoum' with Charlton Heston ( my one-time president of the NRA) doing a fine acting job in portraying General Gordon and the evil murderous intent of the 'Mahdi' (Laurence Oliver) to slaughter everyone who refuses to worship Allah from Cairo to Constantinople. No chance as we are told by King Charles III and his son Prince Willian that Islam is a religion of peace - not according to the Mahdi and his modern-day equivalents in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Londonistan, Mancherstan, Bradstan, Birmstan, etc. We used to laugh at crude 'Carry-On' comedies like the French revolution edition - 'Don't Lose Your Head' - but is now a real possibility on Britain's streets.

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