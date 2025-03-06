I live in a fairly typical town in the South East of England, about 35 miles from the heart of London. I’ve spoken before about the growing crime, vagrancy and social disorder in my little corner of Once Merry England.

The buildings around me are the failed result of 1960s and 1970s Brutalist Modernism. They were a Labour voting architects idea of how the English working class should live. The claim was that everything was new and wonderful. In reality, everything was built badly and quickly out of concrete. The foundations were as much bullshit as they were solid materials of construction. In an office somewhere, pinned on a board, with an artists impression showing happy families strolling between the blocks of grey buildings lessened in brutality by the softness of watercolour light, it might have looked like a place worth living in.

In reality, it quickly became a byword for the sheer unremitting ugliness of the modern world. British New Towns look very much like the worst excesses of Soviet building, and it’s hardly surprising. Both came from people who thought the same way, people who thought that the future could be shaped without regard for the past, people who had, in their own minds, already consigned everything classical, beautiful and traditional to the dustbin of history.