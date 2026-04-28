Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
4h

"Of course, American sacrifice was there too. Of course, the Soviets sacrificed more men than anyone else. But the English and the British were the only ones who chose to fight at the start, without being attacked themselves, and were still in the fight right to the end.

And they were nationalists."

Say it straight out. And proudly. In 1940 there was only one people standing alone against the dark stain of Hitler and his lunatics. Just as they stood against Spain. Or Napoleon as he imposed his will on Europe.

Never, ever, ever apologize or temporize your reverence or love for the people of your Sceptered Isle.

It is why I, a descendent of Vikings and Germanic tribes, still can stand in reverence in the Great Cathedral at Westminster. In the presence of greatness. To worship at the tomb of Henry V. And walk among the luminaries. To give thanks for our shared mother tongue and the liberties stretching back almost a millennium to Runnymede that unites us as "the English Speaking Peoples."

Never forget that in that dark hour in 1940, there were the same cowards and fools. Who mocked Churchill as their spiritual descendants now mock President Trump. Who urged accommodation with the murderous madman. Who yearned dishonor and servitude. No different then or now.

The Muslim population in Western Europe has grown from an estimated small minority in 2000 to approximately 6% of the total European population by 2025. Who opened the door to the same wretches who made common cause with the Nazis? The very same people who wanted accommodation in 1940. Traitors then, traitors now. Is there really any other word for those who hate their own native born people? If you can't be proud of such a marvelous nation, that has brought civilization, culture and the rule of law to the world. what sort of self loathing fool are you?

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
4h

Very similar to Israelis.

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