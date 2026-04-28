This month saw Saint George’s Day.

I didn’t get time on the day itself to discuss what that means, so I’ll do it now.

It’s a day that used to be marked by an uncomplicated, unashamed, national and ethnic pride as people celebrated both the English nation and the people who built and inherited it.

Today it’s a Gaslighting Day, where Marxists rush to tell us ridiculous things like ‘Saint George was a Palestinian refugee’ while considering this bullshit to be real and relevant and some kind of revelatory ‘gotcha’ destroying all English nationalism.

“Yup. St. George is an immigrant. His cult was brought to England and popularised by knights returning from the Crusades. Before then, England’s patron saint was St Edmund, an Anglo-Saxon king, who had been martyred by the invading Vikings.

The real St George was a Roman soldier from what is now Turkey, who was executed during the Roman persecution of Christianity for refusing to give up his Christian faith. Over time, the legend grew up around him that he was a knight, who rescued a damsel from the dragon.”

Typically, the author of the above doesn’t know the difference between cultural or religious examples spanning nations, and people actually travelling to another nation, refusing to adapt in any way whatsoever, and fundamentally changing it when they arrive in huge numbers.

Cross-national and cross-cultural exchanges and influences are normal and exist in every nation with any history at all. Modern mass immigration and the Great Replacement is not.

Saint George of course was not a refugee, and not a ‘Palestinian’ either, as I e also seen claimed. He was a late Roman era Christian, recognised for qualities of courage and piety by multiple Christian nations (he’s also the national Saint of Ukraine, for instance. Curiously, Ukrainians do not get told they aren’t real based on that).

In our context, he is the patron Saint of England, adopted following the Crusades. Prior to that, Saint Edmund was England’s patron Saint. The flag of Saint George is the national flag of England.

Prior to modern times there was never any confusion regarding what it represents.

It represents the English nation and the English people.

But that’s a problem for leftists, progressives, Globalists, Marxists and a middle and upper class in the UK who form the vast majority of our politicians, journalists, educators and bureaucrats.

Expressions of loyalty to the English nation and the English people terrify them and viscerally disgust them.

The first part is bad enough.

These are all people who following World War II collectively adopted the idea that Nationalism is Nazism, that expressions of national loyalty are racist, wicked and evil. and that loving your own country means hating other countries. That right-wing patriotism and pride in identity means descending into murderous tyranny.

It was the single most successful Marxist lie in history.

Marxists wrote the history textbooks and they didn’t waste any time at all. Even while patriotic, nationalistic English soldiers were returning home after defeating Nazism, Communists like Eric Hobsbawm were writing the tale of the defeat of Nazism in such a way that they could use it to smear and destroy the one nation on Earth that willingly took up that battle on behalf of others and was fighting Nazism from the first day to the last.

England and the English people saved the world.

Of course, American sacrifice was there too. Of course, the Soviets sacrificed more men than anyone else. But the English and the British were the only ones who chose to fight at the start, without being attacked themselves, and were still in the fight right to the end.

And they were nationalists.

Their reward was the world’s ingratitude, the end of their Empire and power, and their own leaders adopting the notion that they should be ashamed of their history, identity and race.

Their reward was their country being opened to a mass immigration they never asked for, whereby a few generations later they face becoming a minority, and see their children gang raped by imported savages while their governments cover it up and tell them that they are racist for protesting.

Our middle class, our media class, our political class, are all taught at university and around the dinner table that nationalism is evil, when it was English nationalism that saved everyone else, and American nationalism that saved everyone else, and even Soviet nationalism (the Soviets set aside communist distaste for that when calls to save Mother Russia could help them win) that beat Hitler too.

The nation is something globalists, progressives, leftists, all want to remove. Just as they wish to remove any sense of white ethnic identity. They are internationalists and transnationalists. And they are anti-white racists. They want everyone merged in the UN and the EU and eventually a World Government. This is what they ceaselessly work towards, just like Muslims work towards a world wide Caliphate. But they also value e this is facilitated by the gradual breeding out of all white European populations.

This will make everyone the same, supposedly, as a population that can be moved around wherever leaders wish, and which has no particular loyalties that could be used as a focus of anti-authoritarian discontent. The irony is that the goal of Diversity is total political Conformity, and even a blended-race Uniformity too.

Nobody is supposed to pick an OLD loyalty first. Nobody is supposed to be prefer a nation to a merging of nations. In both cases, the Ummah of the Caliphate and the New World Order of the global government, nobody is supposed to be allowed to say no, and nobody is supposed to have a choice to prefer a different, older, more regionally or ethnically specific loyalty either.

This is why the second part of what the England flag represents is even more terrifying for them.

Because the England flag didn’t just represent a geographic location or a recognised nation state.

It has always represented a specific people.

The English.

The specific white, Anglo-Saxon people with a Germanic language and an adopted but ancient Christian faith.

And George was adopted as a Chrisrian warrior, too, for embodying virtues of courage, piety and military prowess the English held as well.

It was all very specific. It was all very unique. And it was all very precious.

And it didn’t belong to the world. It belonged to the English, an ethnicity.

This is what really fucking scares them. That England doesn’t just mean a nation. It means a specific people. That English doesn’t just mean you have legal citizenship of the United Kingdom. And isn’t just a language.

The English are an ethnic group.

That’s what we are told we must forget. That’s what is being replaced and betrayed. It’s the consciousness that we are a real and distinct people that they constantly seek to deny.

Why?

Well because they have spent 80 years destroying that through mass immigration. Because they are killing our identity….but the murder is hidden if you can’t find the body.

If nobody dares to say that the English are a specific ethnicity, or if everyone is brainwashed into thinking that knowing that is evil, or if everyone is brainwashed into simultaneously and bizarrely thinking that 1. The English are vile imperialist racists who have done nothing but harm through history and 2. The English don’t exist and are a mongrel people with no culture and identity of their own…..then the betrayal is hidden and nobody ever gets punished as they murder the English by every method they can.

Demographic replacement is the murder of an identity and an ethnicity. Once that ethnicity is gone, it’s never coming back. And the deliberate welcoming of its destruction is an evil thing.

But that’s what they want.

What’s interesting in all this is that buried within the organisations, institutions and ideologies most keen on the cultural and ethnic eradication of the English, are assumptions and obsessions that in any other context would contradict the ethnic cleansing intentions these groups possess.

The UN, for instance, has very explicit instructions that are supposed to prevent exactly the sort of treatments the native English receive. The UN declares that deliberately supplanting a population is wrong. It declares that denying them political representation is wrong. It declares that eradicating their culture, claiming their land, denying their existence, changing their language, replacing their religion, and fundamentally altering their homeland in ways they have not consented to are all wrong.

It’s just that they refuse to apply this protectiveness to any white population under threat. All these protections are gained by being defined as indigenous, but to be recognized as indigenous requires being non-white.

If we applied the word indigenous to the English ethnicity (and it’s been a connection of land and people longer than that of many non white tribes and groups officially recognised as indigenous by the UN) ALL of the treatments suffered by the English today would be revealed as crimes targeting their ethnic group.

The very first right is the right to be recognized as an ethnicity that exists:

“Right to Identity and Recognition: UNDRIP affirms the right of Indigenous peoples to maintain and strengthen their distinct political, legal, economic, social, and cultural institutions (Article 5). It also guarantees their right to self-identification as Indigenous (Article 33). The denial of their identity and existence is a direct attack on these fundamental rights…..the denial of an Indigenous group's existence is widely recognized as a precursor and a component of more severe crimes. Multiple search results….explicitly state that "denying the identity of a race is the step towards committing the crime of genocide" and is "a benefactor of ethnic cleansing." The systematic denial of identity, culture, and history is considered a form of cultural genocide and a grave human rights violation under international law.”

“The UNDRIP is the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It also includes these key points:

Self-Determination : Affirms the right of Indigenous peoples to govern themselves and pursue their own economic, social, and cultural development.

Non-Discrimination : Prohibits discrimination and upholds the equality of Indigenous peoples with all others.

Cultural Rights : Protects the rights to maintain and strengthen distinct identities, languages, traditions, and spiritual practices.

Land and Resource Rights : Recognizes rights to own, use, and control traditional lands, territories, and resources.

Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC): Requires states to consult and cooperate in good faith with Indigenous peoples before implementing measures that may affect them.”

Every one of these points is routinely contravened by the treatment of the English within England, their ancestral homeland for fifteen centuries.

The English have been a recognised and distinct ethnicity in a settled homeland for longer than many groups the UN recognises as indigenous,

Leftists and progressives and government itself routinely deny the existence of an English ethnicity when for over a thousand years that ethnicity was universally recognized as real and constituted 99% of the population of England. That is a crime against an indigenous people according to the UN and a recognized precursor of genocide.

Self determination is denied to the English people by 1. Giving them no Parliament or representation of their own when every other constituent nation of the United Kingdom possesses this and 2. Binding them without a vote or a say into international bodies and transnational authorities that are given power over them without their informed consent, such as lying to get them to join the EEC, giving them no subsequent vote on membership of the EEC/EU for almost 50 years, and telling them that their vote to reclaim national sovereignty and self-determination is now going to be reversed.

As an Englishman, it is my firm belief that no foreign law, judge, court, politician, bureaucrat, institution or authority has any right to rule me in any way whatsoever unless I am in their country. In my country the only legal authority is British. Handing power over me to foreigners is treason and a betrayal of my innate rights as a freeborn Englishman. Collectively, if foreigners rule over the English in England they do so by usurpation and treason, and this denies the basic rights which are owned by everyone English. It’s an injustice. And it’s specifically an ethnic or racial injustice too.

That’s the great irony. We are the victims of a racial injustice….and are called racists if we know it.