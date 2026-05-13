This article has also been published by The Conservative Woman. I urge those who wish to do so to look at the other great articles that appear there.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/

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Labour’s Woes

In 2024 Labour secured what has been described as a “loveless landslide”. A massive Commons majority built entirely on Tory collapse. While gaining only 19% of the potential vote and 33% of the actual vote, they secured 411 seats and a 174 seat majority. Their result massively outstripped their actual popularity (33% of the vote, 63% of the seats).

In the nearly two years since, even that beginning low popularity has crashed. According to the Ipsos polling figures, Kier Starmer is polling as the most unpopular Prime Minister in history (it should be noted that their current methodology dates back to 1977, and it becomes more difficult to compare with pre-modern figures). Ipsos gave Starmer a net satisfaction rating of minus 66 in late 2025, with only 13% of people satisfied with his performance. While some metrics and pollsters have shown lower figures in specific areas for other recent leaders, none have had the consistently very low results of Kier Starmer in the last two years.

In the 2025 local elections Labour won just 20% of the vote and a pitiful 6% of the seats contested. In the just completed UK council elections of 2026, the Labour Party vote share declined to 15% (behind both Reform and the Conservatives) and they lost 1,496 councillors and control of 36 councils. Nationally, they are polling between 18-19% (at least 14% below their 2024 figure).

These are historic lows for both the party in power and for the sitting Prime Minister.

The odd situation is that a party only two years after a landslide victory and possessed of a huge majority looks set for a crushing defeat and a gigantic decline of seats in any national election.