Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Girl Friday's avatar
Girl Friday
3h

You rock. Appreciate your honesty,

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
2h

WOW ! Very powerful apology-maybe the BEST apology ever written, people are saying it all over the place . Takes tremendous courage to admit when something is not 100% accurate. Most bloggers TOTAL DISASTER , they double up and blame everyone else. Buy not here. Honest, classy, strong.That's why people TRUST you. (With apologies to President Trump).

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