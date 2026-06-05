Above: Sheldon in The Retraction Reaction episode of The Big Bang Theory. And no, I‘ve not checked if it really is from that episode.

Early this week Axios reported that Trump had verbally abused Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation about Israel’s air strikes on terrorist bases in neighbouring countries.

On Wednesday I published a response to that discussing Trump’s usual language choices and comparing them with the Axios report. That analysis and the nature of globalist reporting led me to assert that the Axios report was bullshit.

Following that, however, Trump appeared on a podcast and appeared to confirm the Axios report. Questioned on the Axios report and its wording, he replied “I did”. Summary enquiry returns this:

“Yes, President Donald Trump confirmed the core details of the Axios report regarding his heated phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking on the “Pod Force One” podcast on June 3, 2026, Trump acknowledged calling Netanyahu “crazy” and expressed that he was “perturbed” by the Prime Minister’s continued fighting in Lebanon, stating, “Bibi, we got to stop this.”

While Trump confirmed the criticism and the expletives, he downplayed the severity of the dispute, insisting he was “not angry” and that he and Netanyahu “get along very well.” Netanyahu also declined to deny the report’s details but characterized the incident as a “tactical disagreement” rather than a crisis, affirming their strong relationship and common goals.”

Now I’ve written at least 1,000 articles in the last two years or so on here and on social media. This is the first where something has come up immediately afterwards suggesting that I’m factually wrong.

999 out of 1,000 is pretty good. But……

One of my purposes in writing is to be different from legacy media and from the kind of alternative media that has spread psy-ops and lies. I’d suggest my record on this is excellent, possibly one of the best you’ll find (at the risk of mimicking a Trump verbal marker). But if I’m true to that purpose of being different, it means I have to acknowledge when I’m wrong without being forced to do so.

I retract my prior article. And I do it without anyone pressing me to. I’ve not had a single complaint. I’ll also leave it up (retracting the conclusions without erasing the record). There’s no shame in being honestly wrong and then admitting it.

The disgusting thing about legacy media is not just that they constantly lie. It’s that when evidence emerges that they were wrong they never retract those lies. Only the threat of being sued makes them retract, and even that is vanishingly rare.

Nobody retracted a single word they said about Russian Collusion for years when the Mueller investigation found no evidence of Russian Collusion, nor when it became obvious in the public domain that Russian Collusion and the Steele dodgy dossier were fake smears concocted by the Hillary campaign team.

And this wasn’t just media of course. Not one of those thousands of articles and TV reports was retracted. But more importantly, politicians and leaders still press this lie and Obama and others knew it was a lie from the start and have never admitted that.

As another example, very, very little of the lies spread during COVID have ever been retracted. The same people are in the same jobs lying about new things with the same disregard for truth and sanity.

If I ever get something wrong I will say so immediately, and it will always be an honest error rather than a conscious lie.

I want this to distinguish me from legacy media, and also from alternative media. Recently, for example, Tucker Carlson denied ever saying a particular line. He was then played a recording of him saying it. He waffled and evaded. He didn’t admit he was wrong. He’s since just erased the embarrassing event as if he was never caught in a direct lie.

He’s a propagandist, as well as a purchased, Muslim controlled Jew hater.

I’m a polemicist. I have a specific set of values and attitudes, populist and nationalist ones, I’m sharing. But I’m never lying. And I think I’m fighting (independently, and with few material resources) for the truth. I believe every point I make. But I also consider myself a rationalist. Give me evidence I’m wrong, and I’ll adjust what I’m saying.

So my article was wrong.

Where does that leave me on this topic?

Well here is where I stood on Wednesday, and here is where I stand today.

Overall, I support Trump and still do. The alternatives to Trump are all despicable. Stop voting for Trump in the US and you get the most demonic and evil mainstream party in the western world, the US Democrats. Or you can go with genuine Jew hating freaks, turncoats and deliberate liars like the Alt Media Woke Reich grifters. Both of those are morally revolting options. In terms of a Trump successor you can go for Vance, who has been good on free speech in Europe and a few other things and absolutely terrible on Tucker and his personal friendships. For myself, I’ve been surprised and very impressed by Rubio’s highly competent juggling of several important posts. But that is for the future.

Trump is the only decent present for the US and the use of US power in the world.

That hasn’t changed.

But unlike bullshit smears about Epstein, and unlike isolationist fantasies that all wars and military actions can be avoided and every action is the same as a perennial war or a corrupt war, the spectacle of Trump berating Netanyahu is a disappointing one.

A disagreement between allies is fine. And I’m never offended by language choices. But this isn’t pearl clutching territory. This isn’t fake politeness to real enemies. This is ranting at a man with a just cause, at a real ally. And in terms that are fucking stupid.

I don’t see the Israelis as doing anything wrong. I think they have every right to attack terror bases that threaten them. They have every right to hunt down and destroy Hamas and Hezbollah. They have every right to do that in Gaza, in Lebanon, or in Iran. For me, they are fighting a just and righteous war against filthy Islamic savages. For me, they don’t deserve the abuse they have received, just as they didn’t deserve Oct 7th.

World criticism? Everyone hates you? I don’t give a shit about that, apart from being appalled by the moral inversion taking place where civilised people fighting bestial savages are condemned and the savages praised.

I’m Civilisation First. And I’ll be absolutely plain here.

My attitude to Nazism and Islam is the same as Churchill’s attitude to both. Civilised man should always back civilisation against savages, a decent man should always reject Jew hatred, and in any dispute, any conflict, any war where one side is Islamic and the other isn’t, a sane man should always back the side that isn’t Islamic.

Islam is an existential threat to western civilisation and to humanity as a whole.

Unlike Trump, I’m not looking for deals all the time. There are things I’d rather were dealt with, as honestly, directly and forcefully as possible, with the aim of actually destroying them, rather than negotiating with them or compromising with them.

I don’t want pointless wars, but I don’t see destroying Islamic terrorist filth and their sponsors as pointless.

There is of course the remote remaining possibility that some sort of pathetic game is going on where Trump and Netanyahu agreed this ‘public dispute’ as an exercise in managing criticism of the alliance and distracting their enemies. That too would be the kind of game I don’t believe in. Or it’s possible that Trump meant to confirm an argument had taken place and not the specific wording.

But I’d rather just say I was wrong in the prior article.

And explain the points above regarding my own view of Israel’s actions and this disagreement.

Hopefully you’ll agree that this IS different to both legacy and alternative media current ‘standards’.