In the US Democrats and the media are calling Trump racist, fascist, sexist, homophobic and the rebirth of Hitler. We are being warned that he’s a threat to democracy.

In the UK Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the media are telling us that we would be far better off in the EU, that studies show how much the EU enriches us, and that everyone respectable agrees that EU membership is the only sane policy to follow.

It’s all a bit Groundhog Day isn’t it?

For 9 years now we have woken up to the same thing again and again and again. Oh there are slight variations. The specifics alter slightly. Some of the people saying it are no longer in government. A few are no longer in frontline politics except as studio guests and painfully conformist podcasters.

But the broad outlines are identical, the major themes identical.

We still get racism, racism, racism. The Race Card, always deployed as if nobody has ever seen it before.

We still get Russia, Russia, Russia. The Russia Card, always deployed as if nobody has ever seen it before.

And we still get this remarkable repetition of the battle lines of 2016, with those defeated that year marshalling the exact same forces, with the exact same arguments, still determined to pretend the votes they lost never happened, still acting as if there is some other, for them better, universe in which people were never given the choice of Donald Trump in the US, and never given the choice of Brexit in the UK.

It’s like these people walk around with an ideal and increasingly mystical, even occult, understanding of existence. Because the existence the rest of us inhabit, you see, what we call the real world, is for them an illusion, the fabrication of a malign demiurge which only the malicious, ignorant and uneducated believe in, while the Gnostic and enlightened middle and upper class, the ruling class, know reality as it should be.

In a normal world, Trump’s 2016 victory and Brexit’s 2016 victory would have been treated exactly the same as any other results in the election cycle or in referendums of the past. The victors should have been possesed of a democratic mandate to enact the decisions they had declared as policies. The first Trump term should have seen opposition restricted within obvious and rational bounds. Policies could have been argued against, voters could have been persuaded to want something else. But that of course was not what happened. Instead, a vast criminal conspiracy, possibly the most sustained and extensive in US history, ran from Trump’s candidacy on, involving the entire senior leadership of the Obama administration, the US intelligence services, and assistance from the British intelligence services. From the moment that Trump declared he was running, we saw those in power acting criminally to stop him.

Much of what was done is fully public knowledge, and all of it is many magnitudes above what Nixon did to constitute the Watergate scandal. It’s even many magnitudes above what the CIA and agents like Bob Woodward, posing as journalists, did to entrap and remove Nixon. It far exceeds both the surface Watergate scandal and the underlying, never answered for operation to remove Nixon. In duration and pervasiveness it exceeds whatever background events may have contributed to Kennedy’s assassination, and if one compares it to older conspiracies than that, it certainly involved hundreds more people, and many more years of operation, than Lincoln’s assassination. They didn’t need to even try to kill Trump in that first term, because the conspiracy wasn’t really a small cabal requiring a drastic murder-it was an entire political class determining that even if they couldn’t stop Trump being the candidate, couldn’t stop him winning the nomination, and couldn’t stop him winning the election….they could certainly stop him truly serving as a President, they could block and sabotage the entire term itself.

And of course precisely the same happened with Brexit. Having thrown everything crooked imaginable (blatant foreign intervention from G7 nations and foreign businesses and CEOs trying to influence the vote, the government of the day assigning State resources to aid the Remain campaign, extreme media bias in favour of the Remain campaign and false allegations of Russian influence on the Leave campaign and vote) at the referendum, it was then determined, having lost the vote, to act as if the vote never happened. We saw John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, abusing his powers to force a change. We saw Remain MPs, former Prime Ministers, and senior cliques of politicians from several parties insisting on a long drawn out negotiation as if the expressed will of the vote (to leave and leave immediately, to pay nothing more into EU coffers, and to retake control of our own law and governance) was sonething that could be parcelled off, blunted, or sacrificed in stages to please the EU.

We saw these same people scurrying back and forth to Europe to advise the EU team, effectively acting as agents and spies of the EU undermining the British side of those negotiations. We saw Gina Miller’s legal challenge, and we saw endless concessions such as agreeing to continued payments or, absurdly, paying lump sums as a sort of demanded ransom for our escape. We saw Northern Ireland used as a bargaining chip, with Europeans dangling the prospect of returned terrorism as an excuse for a customs border in the sea between the British State and one of its own possessions. And we saw radical alignment with all EU fiscal, tax, trade and overregulation policies conceded in a move that locked us into not fully utilising the benefits of Brexit.

The reason I go back to all this old history is because, thanks to these people and their total refusal to accept that those 2016 results should ever be honoured, we are still living 2016.

It never became history. It became pathology.

COVID came and went in all it’s awful corruption and stupidity, and all its lies, and all its wealth transfer and economic impact. But in that case, too it’s as if these real events never happened. Nobody has been punished for it. The mainstream media still won’t tell the truth about it. Enquiries say we didn’t do enough when they should say what we did was evil. And when for example Remainers talk about the alleged (and imaginary) devastating economic impact of Brexit they don’t mention that all the damage they are discussing comes, not from 2016, but from 2020.

But to them, there is no year after 2016.

Today there is a vast, resurgent, utterly depressing Remain explosion of propaganda from mainstream media, re fighting the 2016 referendum, using purely invented, hypothetical and unprovable figures to claim Brexit harms and to advocate for EU return. As if COVID lockdowns never happened.

Remain pressure groups and organisations didn’t disband when they lost the vote. For them, the campaign continues, and it’s a campaign to erase the one decision they didn’t get to win. Everything else has gone their way. The UK has become more corrupt, the borders have been less protected, the economy is in a worse position, the mass immigration continues, the vast waste of national wealth continues, the huge debt continues….on and on. And all of this is because they IGNORED the Brexit vote, neutered the Brexit vote, and carried on with all the kinds of policies the Brexit vote was rejecting.

While blaming the consequences of their refusal to listen and change, on the change that was asked for and never fully delivered.

Think back to older political battles and campaigns and it wasn’t like this, no matter how contested they were. Most Presidents have not faced the running sabotage and insurrection, the lawfare, criminal conspiracy and frankly treason that Trump has had to deal with. In the UK when we voted ‘in’ people accepted it. There was no grand conspiracy to undermine it, and no criminal acts from Eurosceptics. Most of my lifetime was spent with people of my generation never having a say on our EU membership, and we campaigned honestly and openly to be given that say. We disagreed with it and wanted it gone….but none of us pretended the ‘in’ vote had never happened or could be reversed simply by the political class denying it had happened. The grand, fundamental difference is that we campaigned for ordinary people to have a say, while the Remainers have relentlessly campaigned for that ordinary say to be reversed by fiat, by dictatorial rule, by an autocratic group of enlightened ones simply choosing to ignore the result or reverse it by their own say so.

What the resurgence of voices telling me lies about the harms of Brexit, using imaginary figures from pet economists to do so, and arguing for a customs union with the EU or a full return tells me, is that this is the central, core problem of the modern West.

The Islamic conquest is a consequence, one that must be dealt with, but it’s not the core problem.

The hysteria on Russia and Ukraine is a consequence, but it’s not the core problem.

The squalid corruption, the networks of unaccountable power, the regular psy-ops campaigns and their acceptance by the feeble witted….these are all symptoms of the key issue.

And that key issue is that an entire ruling class decided that it was unforgivable and ghastly to give ordinary people a say. Those people can pick the wrong thing. Therefore they must be lied to, and isolated from truth, and treated as scum. Therefore they must be bullied and coerced into a more amenable mass. Or they must be entirely replaced.

In 2016 this ruling class were stunned and horrified. How long they had everything stitched up before that, with party battles purely illusory, I don’t know. But Trump and Brexit hit them like meteors from a sky they were watching. Most have been running on fury and outrage ever since, together with a cold, hard, psychopathic determination to never allow ‘the wrong people’ to have a say again.

How dare they vote that way.

And that’s the bitter tree from which everything else hangs. All the corpse excuses hang from that. All the ravens digging in our flesh as if we are already dead roost in those bare branches. We live the Groundhog Day of hearing their same lies and fighting their same shit because 2016 is where the people surprised them, where the thing wasn’t rigged, where it skipped out of their leash.

There’s no sane reason why they keep repeating the arguments, policies and ideas that lost or that can be denied by a moment’s thought. Tactically, it’s inept. Rationally, you’d think they would notice that Trump overcame it and that other events have happened. But there is a characteristic reason. A pathological reason. There is a scale of corruption and falsehood, of inversion and lies, where even the most measured or articulate version of it can only be described as madness. And that’s where the middle class have been since 2016. Trapped in their sense of superiority, their certainty regarding our inferiority, and repeating the battle with pure obsession. Locked in, incapable of self analysis, incapable of recognising that they have been doing this for almost ten years without pause.

They just Remain. Those nine years (almost ten) are a blur. Those real events are a mere distraction. Nothing happened since, nothing can happen since.

It is forever about erasing 2016 and all that followed, like some monomaniacal time traveler. Because that’s the only way they get back to their safe world, their safe reality, where no other policies are EVER allowed.

What 2016 exposed was that our ruling class are pathologically incapable of accepting that we can say no to what they want. What it exposed is that the entire western alleged democracies have the attitude to democratic consent a rapist has to sexual consent. It’s fine to pretend it’s romantic….but don’t dare say ‘No’. You don’t possess that right. Things are going how we want, and we are getting what we want regardless of what you do and don’t ask for. They will hold democracy down until she says ‘yes’. Every year is the same battle until everything we gained is denied, and everything we wanted is erased, and some new settlement exists in which we once again know our place.