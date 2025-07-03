Jupplandia

I've thought for a while that Matt Goodwin is too intelligent not to realise that what his data shows does not gel with Reform's public position. His Substack commenters mainly seem very aware of the danger of not taking action sharpish to reverse the demographic situation. He's ambitious which leads me to wonder how long he can continue to please his master (Farage) and his audience without alienating one or t'other.

A number of individuals who have experience of working with Farage have also suggested he's a one-man band and doesn't have the ability to "share" power in an actual government. It would surely be better for the public who support him now to realise that sooner rather than later.

What a political mess!Now UK’s parliamentary system has added religious aspects. Although the deportations are not as massive in US as necessary, they at least focus on the most criminal invaders and definitely they stopped any additional ones. It seems it’s too late for some EU countries (i.e., France) - is it too late for UK?

