Sinclair and Nexstar are acting with integrity and decency (so far). They are staring that they will not air any return of the Jimmy Kimmel show even though Disney have announced that “thoughtful discussions” will see the return of the unfunny and unpopular Democrat fanatic to US TV screens.

ABC and Disney clearly thought they could give cocktail suit terrorist Jimmy Dribble a 6 day slap on the wrist and that’s sufficient. They seek to return him to work after what was effectively no more than a long weekend, with the idea that this pathetic slap on the wrist is sufficient response to him lying outright about a Democrat affiliated assassination. Whether or not this is prompted by cowardice in the face of the absurd celebrity Free Speech spin on it all doesn’t matter.

It’s not sufficient.

No network with a licence should employ this foul creep and keep the licence. Public interest and basic standards of professionalism are not censorship, and Kimmel lied directly and brazenly about a murder that still has to go to trial.

The effect should be like failing a drugs test in sporting competition. He broke the rules that matter most, not just morally, but professionally, and in a way sure to incite and excuse further Democrat violence.

Now is the time for Democrats to draw back from false demonisation of Republicans and accept again some sane limits on what they say, to either police themselves or be policed. None of that infringes the First Amendment which is NOT a protection for all speech from all consequences in every way.

The people who invented cancel culture and the concept that words are violence and the idea of hate speech (all of which, as applied, were bullshit and unjust) shouldn’t get to ignore professional standards when they spread vile misinformation and genuinely do incite a climate of political violence.

Zero punishment enables armchair terrorists. Weak punishment enables armchair terrorists.

If you allow evil, you do evil. The Right has been weak about this for a century….and look where we are.

The Right should not be afraid to insist that Democrats have to hold to some civilisational standards of truth and decency, that they do act within bounds that prevent total injustice or Civil War. But the Right, the vast decent majority of the Right, have the moral duty to police themselves to.

Because everything about the disgusting vileness of Kimmel, applies equally to the rancid Tucker Carlson. Those on the Right who won’t admit what a vile piece of shit Tucker has become, are the bedfellows of those on the Left who support the likes of Kimmel.

Sane and decent people reject both.

And following Tucker’s grotesque turn at the Charlie Kirk memorial, we have got to the stage where it’s perfectly reasonable to understand that Tucker respects none of the things he professes to respect and defend, and is simply, for mercenary reasons or ideological ones, turning every moment to speak he has into an opportunity to infect the Right with hatred of Jews, to be what Kimmel and his ilk erroneously and malignantly accuse us ALL of being.

Both Tucker and Kimmel are mouthpieces of insanity. The demonic, cackling subversion of Christianity to his own new obsession with Jews (was the evil guys eating hummus supposed to refer to the Romans? Really?) was the final straw.

Not even leftists manage to twist Christianity that brazenly and that disgustingly. And he did it at a memorial.

Absolute free speech is not a Judeo-Christian value. It’s a much later, classical liberal value (informed itself by a very selective liberal interpretation of Christianity).

Defending western civilisation against Islam, for instance, is a far older and more meaningful Christian value than free speech. Where Christianity traditionally supports free speech is in the right of good men to preach truth, not the right of evil men to preach lies. Satan is not called the Father of Lies on the basis that Christians should vigorously defend Satanic speech.

I’d class Marxist distortions of Christianity and Jew hating distortions of Christianity, both designed to attack the foundations of Judeo-Christian civilisation by turning its virtues into vices, as exactly the kind of language that a Father of Lies would speak.

What Marxists, Communists and modern Democrats do is properly understood as Satanic. And what Nazism did, which is properly understood as a LEFTWING movement, was also Satanic.

Both ended in death camps and the most obscene treatments of innocent human beings including women and children.

A true conservative judges everything by action and consequence, not by claimed intent. We have seen the actions and consequences of Communism. 100 million deaths. We have seen the actions and consequences of hating Jews and Nazism. 6 million slaughtered Jews, 25 million dead in total from World War Two killed by Nazis directly in one way or another, with around 85 million dead total from all sides including German deaths, starvations etc.

And we have seen how close the two are in methods, most of their ideology, and where they end up. As we have with Islam (fourteen centuries of murder, at least 250 million deaths).

These are seriously evil ideologies, and they each begin by utterly demonising everyone who isn’t in their ideology and under their control, whether that’s Jews or Kulaks, infidels or apostates, capitalists or economic classes. As is so often the case with the very worst lies, there is a germ of truth even in the Democrat insanity of viewing words as violence. It is a patently absurd formulation because there is an obvious and real difference between being offended and being physically attacked. But there is, it is true, always a line of comnection, a line of travel, between words that demonise whole groups and physical attacks on rhem.

What Democrats, Antifa, modern Marxists and race grifters, along with their suited TV mouthpieces like Kimmel, did was repeat the same kind of demonisation that all totalitarian regimes and murderous ideologies have used at the beginning of their crimes, by falsely claiming that anyone who opposed them were doing this, instead of the Democrats themselves.

One must rationally recognise where a claim of Nazism is false (and therefore itself a Nazi like evil smear) and where, in rarer instances, it is true (and therefore a moral duty to recognise).

I believe that awareness of consequence, identification of false ideas, and one’s own logic and moral sense informed by REAL Christian and traditional western understandings, provides a better means of judgement than any mainstream media hack like Kimmel, or any alternative media hack like Carlson.

I don’t demand absolute purity. All men err, and all human beings sin. Some people learn and grow by past errors and become better people. Direction of travel is vitally important. That is the point of repentance and Christian forgiveness and compassion (which should not be offered while evil is bring done, or even to those who do not repent of their evil deeds).

Is this person moving towards good, or are they moving towards assassinating people for a different opinion, or killing people for some insane reason? That is what matters most, the accurate discernment of direction of travel, not the absolute imposition of an abstract understanding.

Whether they really would kill innocents matters more than their claims about themselves, how offended they are, how righteous they are, how justified they think they are.

So far as all moral error is concerned, it is the direction of travel that matters, the human struggle to make ourselves better, which is very much a Christian instruction and the sole part of Tucker’s speech that was true, the little shard of truth to make you swallow the sickening lie of the whole.

What is Tucker’s own direction of travel? Where would we end if we were all obsessed with hating Jews? What would we do? We know it. We have seen it.

And the same goes for Kimmel and the Democrats. We have seen where it ends before. We are seeing it get there right now with riots, arson and assasinations. What is the direction of travel of Democrat ideas? What are Democrat cities now like? What did they used to be like, before Democrat ideas and Democrat rule?

What applies to men individually, the difference between becoming better and becoming worse, applies to movements and parties as well. Welcome any that move towards good, condemn any that move towards evil, and know what ideas and behaviours ALWAYS move towards evil, no matter how much seemingly good language they wrap themselves in.

I’m not a believer, but I try to move towards good and fight evil. I try to understand what Christianity really means and has meant to my ancestors and my culture. It seems to me that Communism in forms that align with personal greed and corporate interests and wearing smart suits while delivering smug ‘jokes’ is still Communism. And it seems to me that Nazism that presents itself as a laughing patriotism and a search for truth is still Nazism. If ever a Christian word is used by either of these, it is towards the death and destruction of everything good, which surely cannot have ever been how Christian language was meant to be used.

And if anything deserves to be called Satanic, it is that twisting of the good to the service of evil, or claiming to be using free speech fighting tyranny when serving the worst tyrannies imaginable:

Kimmel and Carlson are twin symptoms of the same cultural sickness, the same media poison, ultimately. Kimmel has it seems always been vile. Carlson once seemed to be good and once accurately described leftist evils (Carlson for instance referenced the Alinsky dedication of Rules for Radicals accurately, whereas AI today returns the false excuse that the dedication (like a Kimmel line) is ‘just a joke’.

But what Kimmel represents and what Carlson represents is deadly serious, no matter how pathetic they are. The unfunny jokes that have no element of humour and the inappropriate cackle at serious moments both signal that these men are disconnected from reality and that they spread this to an audience.

Because they are both servants of lies moving towards Satanic ends.