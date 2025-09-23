Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
12h

Thank you for addressing the satanic events developing in front of our eyes, as long as they are open. As a Jew who witnessed and left behind Socialism/Communism, I see very clearly the direction where my adopted country is heading. I watched the memorial tribute to Charlie Kirk and the resurrecting of the blood libel by Tucker Carlson in front of a global audience scared me. The convergence of globalist leftists bringing back Jimmy Kimmel and the new right giving the microphone to Tucker, with addition of islamist invaders, creates a satanic storm. The Jews have been historically the first target but it never ends that way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jupplandia and others
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
11h

Tucker Carlson has changed and not in a good way. Which is why I seldom, if ever, watch him anymore. But I did not find his speech at Kirk's memorial to be objectionable. Although I share your disdain for Tucker's veiled and not so veiled anti-Semitism, I think you read too much into his reference to the scheming of the high priests to have Jesus silenced. That's just historical fact and the human nature of entrenched interests rather than anti-Semitism. Let's separate both actual malevolent statements from imagined ones as well as government action from societal pressure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jupplandia and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture