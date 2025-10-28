In 2019 my first book, A Gift for Treason: The Cultural Marxist Assault on Western Civilization, was published. It was published privately, thanks to generous patronage from a fellow patriot who shared my belief that Western Civilization was under threat and needed to be better explained and defended.

The book remains the most ambitious I have undertaken, because it includes discussion of the entire two and a half thousand years of Western Civilization and an analysis and description of the roots of the assaults on it we see today.

For clarity, as something I describe in the book but need to summarize here, Cultural Marxism refers to the understanding of history and the past held by Marxists, progressives, and Globalists (by the Left and those ideologies aligned around hatred of our past). It was deliberately created as a Soviet ‘cultural front’ during the Cold War, but marshalled pre-existing leftist revolutionary understanding of the need to smash the old model of Western civilization in order to build the Communist future. It saw existing ethnic minority and defeated culture grievance as a wedge to be exploited in dividing western nations against themselves, using ethnic faultlines in the same way traditional Marxism used class lines and class warfare pinned to a delusional economic reductionism. The reading of the past that is Cultural Marxism opens a new more effective front in the war to destroy and replace western civilization, and its effectiveness was such that all the enemies of the West, internal and external, now routinely deploy it.

When Yuri Bezmenov described KGB Soviet psychological warfare on the West and the psychological process of demoralization, he was talking about what happens when Cultural Marxism as a technique and a weapon succeeds. The Cultural Marxist is a westerner trained to hate themselves (their history, heritage, skin color, ethnicity and nation states) and therefore serve as a useful idiot welcoming and speeding their own destruction.

This process, for millions of westerners, has already occurred. It is why so many white people follow Critical Race Theory. It is why even many western Jews are trained to hate Israel and side with Islamists (as seen with their masochistic support for Mamdani). It is why Trump’s aim to make America strong and successful is automatically despised by university educated elites and street level Communists. Revolutionary leftwing fervor (especially from the privileged) is the aim and end result of Cultural Marxism, a kind of political and historical understanding which sees goodness and promise invested in destruction and self-hatred (which, perversely, become a powerful self-love, the narcissism of denying one’s natural in-group to assert a special individual status. It is both complete sublimation of the ego into group consciousness and a complete elevation of the ego by denying natural group loyalty. The mind of a Cultural Marxist simultaneously defers all decision making to the ideology, erasing its own consciousness, AND considers itself improved by the process, more superior to those who haven’t undergone this submission).

The extract below discusses, in brief, some of the cultural architecture of real group identity discarded for the narcissistic and power rewards of being a progressive Cultural Marxist. The book has separate chapters on the Anglo-Saxon sense of liberty, the Greek influence on traditional aesthetics, the Roman influence on law, and several on the Judeo-Christian heritage. But this segment discusses Classical heritage and concepts of Democracy.

For the first, it should be understood that robbing us of a love of Classical antiquity is like ripping out the parts of our inherited understanding of beauty and grace, of proportion and aesthetic harmony. It is what might be termed the soul of our culture being ripped apart (as is revulsion towards and subversion of Christianity).

For the second, I should explain for US audiences that the Founders oft expressed distaste for Democracy as rule of the mob is predicated on whether or not sane moral and cultural lessons are adhered to in your society, or whether they are absent. This is also why some Founders asserted that the US system they were creating was only fitted to the rule of a godly and moral people. A Democracy invoked merely as a word useful to justify elite prejudices is what we see from modern Globalism. Democracy as a spirit of justice towards a specific people is more what we see from the Trump votes or the Brexit vote (and its that democracy, whenever it manifests, that Globalism attacks).

If your people are morally good and allowed a free choice, they choose the good. If they are subject to malign propaganda and corrupt political processes, their every ‘choice’ is an illusion. The reality that some Americans don’t acknowledge is that one must first ensure that the people are not self hating traitors or ideologically depraved savages (or indeed imported savages) before one may trust their decisions, which is a very different kind of self protection to the elite attempt to control what a populace is allowed to think, say or vote for on purely selfish grounds of protecting that elite from replacement. Inalienable rights for patriotic citizens and the prioritization of these against foreign, corrupt and malign forces inevitably flow from correct cultural lessons, whereas the destruction of the rights of the citizen while prioritizing criminals, invaders and corrupt elites inevitably follows from Cultural Marxist lessons.

In the collapse of western democracies, its not citizens having a vote that is the issue, it is already brainwashed, indoctrinated and self-hating traitors controlling the vote and having the vote that is the issue, as well as political leaderships that are themselves Cultural Marxists and which only allow those they control to stand as candidates. A sense that your citizens are possessed of inalienable rights is therefore more democratic, in the truest sense, than the belief that a politician who obtains 14 or 20% of the available vote and gets into office should automatically be respected even while they rule in ways 80% of people don’t support, is. This contradiction (undemocratic people doing undemocratic things after being democratically elected) is one that Globalists always charge Populists with, but one which Globalists always do themselves and which Populists (by definition, since they are enacting popular majority policies) do not do.

With those realizations in mind, here is the extract:

1. Classical Civilization

“The science, the art, the jurisprudence, the chief political and social theories of the modern world have grown out of Greece and Rome…”

Thomas H. Huxley, Agnosticism and Christianity and Other Essays.

It is impossible to understand Western civilization properly without an equal understanding of Classical civilization. The literature, sculpture, architecture, poetry, history, politics, art and economics of ancient Greece and Rome were the bones upon which the flesh of our society was formed. For centuries this classical heritage remained an integral part of our own experience and identity, preserved in education systems that prioritized a Classical education over all other intellectual and social influences. Western thinkers, writers and politicians, western orators, statesmen and diplomats, had a deep and abiding awareness of this connection between our society and that of the Ancients. At many points of our history, it would have been difficult for someone without a formal education in the Classics to be taken seriously unless they both acknowledged this debt and manifested it in the allusions and references they deployed, thereby demonstrating that they had made some private effort to compensate for not acquiring this knowledge by formal means.

The Classics for a thousand years provided a golden storehouse of apt examples and pertinent illustrations of almost every political, philosophical, social or moral quandary a man might encounter. Certainly, by the 18th century, everyone, from the lowliest journalistic hack to the greatest Prime Ministers or Presidents of the 18th and 19th centuries, was skilled in both deploying these examples and understanding and critiquing their use by others. Such an intimate familiarity with the Classical wellsprings of Western civilization marked out the gentleman from the boor, and the scholar from the fraud.

The influence of classical antiquity can be seen all around us even today, in the neo-classical buildings that deliberately replicated Greek and Roman architectural forms, whether these are public monuments, government buildings or stately homes. This influence can be seen in political institutions, such as the US Senate, and in Latin mottoes for everything from college societies to football teams. It can be felt when we watch the Olympics, or any of the athletic sports that derive from our Greek forebears. It suffuses the history of Western art and theater, and defined much of what existed as high culture in the West for centuries. Classical myths and legends are endlessly repeated in Western art, whilst modern poets still translate and refashion Homer, Virgil and Ovid.

But where the Classics once formed a tapestry of links between the modern West and its ancient origins, that is no longer the case. Many of the examples and figures which would have been familiar to almost every educated person of the 19th century count as obscure references today. In education, the priority of the Classics was first questioned and then openly mocked. Throughout the 20th century, study of this heritage, together with respect for its pervasive significance, declined. It does not form any standard part of the state-provided comprehensive education most children receive in the United Kingdom, for instance, and is usually treated as some kind of archaic or frivolous option. We are told that more practical subjects exist, pragmatic topics of greater utility and urgency than the study of the Greeks and Romans.

But what this achieves in effect is actually to divorce younger generations within the West from themselves. It severs their heritage, and diminishes their place in the world. It denies them the useful moral and political lessons of antiquity, and makes earlier centuries dependent on that heritage as alien to them as the very distant past. This has a real and immediate impact on young people’s political choices in the present, because they neither know nor understand the heritage of the West. They do not strive to preserve today what remains of yesterday, neither do they learn from the errors of classical antiquity nor emulate its triumphs. They have moved from regarding their own past with respect, to regarding it with an unwarranted contempt, based on false and superficial readings supplied to them — readings which they, not having received an education in the Classics, are unequipped to challenge.

This shift was not an accidental one. It was the result of deliberate policy choices, and consequent upon specific ideological assumptions. Classics were not dropped from school curriculums without opposition or comment. They had been part of what was meant by ‘education’ for over a thousand years. Children in the age of Alfred the Great had received some of these lessons, all the way through to the age of Churchill. The decline of the social respect entailed by this sort of learning was deeply woven into the crisis of confidence in the West during the post-colonial period. This was especially so since colonial administrations had been among the most enthusiastic in seeing the lessons of the Classics as both noble and utilitarian pursuits — they simultaneously elevated the mind of the recipient and equipped them for colonial responsibilities.

In Britain, since knowledge of the Classical heritage of the West was an aspect of class, associated with a ruling aristocracy, denial of that heritage became considered a facet of egalitarianism, freeing all classes from ancient cultural shackles. The huge costs of jettisoning this heritage in terms of self-knowledge and self-respect were not recognized at all by the proponents of the change, and in some cases not even by the traditionalists themselves. Though the latter were alarmed at such seismic cultural shifts, foreseeing as they did that public discourse would be less refined, intellectual endeavor coarsened, and aesthetic treasures neglected, they failed to recognize that the ultimate consequence of these actions would be to deny Western Man ownership of who he was.

The effect was as damaging as it was largely unacknowledged. Rather than being a citizen with a history that could inform his choices, Western Man became a far more malleable amnesiac, ripe for believing whatever nonsensical version of his past was imparted to him by the very people who hated and dismissed his actual history. What had been practiced, in the decline of the centrality of the Classics in education, was a kind of vast theft of identity, an ideological vandalism greater in scale than the physical vandalism that had accompanied the dissolution of the monasteries in the time of Henry VIII.

A practical illustration of the effect of this change, and indeed also an illustration of why those who supported it wanted it to happen, can be seen in the case of Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘river of blood’ speech. It is not for nothing that the phrase ‘like the Roman’ occurs both in Powell’s speech and in the title of the magisterial biography of him. Powell had been the youngest professor of Classics in British history. His education, both at school and at home, inclined wholeheartedly to the Classics and to a traditional reading of the lessons to be derived from the Classics. So steeped in this heritage was he that it may be said that Powell was the closest thing to a Roman that could be found in the 20th century. As such, he did what all great English orators had done for centuries, and peppered his thoughts and comments with classical allusions. Yet the awareness of this shared past had so declined by that time that these allusions made Powell’s speech, when delivered, almost an alien artifact, and this is certainly truer today than it was then.

Then and now, Powell’s speech repulsed those with no understanding of its nuances nor comprehension of its place in the tapestry of history stretching from Powell back to Cicero or Livy. His crime was not only to think like a Roman, but to think like an Englishman steeped in the heritage of the West, one who was sure that such a heritage was worth preserving. The deliberate philistines of the modern era, those who had chosen to abandon their history, could neither understand nor sympathize with such a mentality. Not even the most naturally patrician of them, Edward Heath, was able to do so.

In many senses, the delivering of Powell’s speech can be seen as the last time a British politician attempted to defend Western Civilization, using the traditional tools (Classical references and rhetoric) of Western heritage He was destroyed for doing so, just as those who denied the centrality of the Classics had intended. It is virtually impossible today for a mainstream political figure to do either. Perhaps the closest attempts in recent years to defend Western civilization in the way Powell did may be seen to have been made by Boris Johnson (added note: this was written before Johnson betrayed Brexit and proved himself a Globalist stalking horse). However, the manner in which his Classics-influenced intelligence is united to a jolly, buffoonish public character tells you just how far Classics have fallen in common estimation (what was once seen as the height of educated gravitas now passes for avuncular slapstick). We have moved from seeing an awareness of this heritage as a mark of seriousness, a thing which showed that a man was equipped for the business of politics, to seeing it as the opposite, a mark of unworldliness and anachronism.

A cursory look at the divisions which emerged within the ruling class of the British political establishment to the threat of Brexit is illustrative of this point. Despite the pervasive Remainer assumption of social, intellectual and cultural superiority, very few prominent Remainers would be considered cultured in the understanding of genuine Classicists. Theirs is largely a superficial understanding of both British and European history, filtered through the bureaucratic lens of those few European cultural highlights (like ‘Ode to Joy’) European politicians favor. Nobody could seriously expect the likes of Clegg, Blair, Cameron or May to know much of anything regarding real European history, whereas Johnson both enjoyed and remembered the Classics he encountered. Leading Tory Brexiteer John Redwood for example, was both a trained and gifted historian. His contemporary party leader and re-emerged Europhile, John Major, was not. The self-professed Remain love of expertise goes missing when it comes to an actual familiarity with European history.

It is sadly the case that Classical references today fail to communicate to an audience stripped of all awareness of their meaning, and any robust defense of civilization, wherever it appears, is quickly placed in a box labelled ‘Far Right’, a box rapidly filling with any opinion that is not Cultural Marxist in every way. We can see this in responses to speeches by the Hungarian Premier, Viktor Orban, or in reactions to Donald Trump’s speech in Poland, both of which represent rare instances of Western politicians speaking about the most significant issue in Western politics, namely whether the West, in any meaningful sense, can continue to exist.

2. Democracy & Tyranny

“The ship of democracy, which has weathered all storms, may sink through the mutiny of those on board.”

Grover Cleveland

One of the key characteristics of Western civilization has been its reliance on a democratic model of governance, and this is also of course one of the greatest and most obvious examples of the inheritance of Ancient Greece. It was the Ancient Greeks who invented and named democracy, the word being derived from ‘demos’ and ‘kratos’, together meaning ‘the rule of the people’. Greek democracy, particularly the Athenian model, was very different to what democracy means today. Initially perhaps no more than a show of hands in a public gathering of all citizens, usually on a hill, amphitheater or open space of a polis or city state, Greek democracy was limited rather than universal. In most city states, women were in a subordinate social position, whilst it was actually the Greek state least associated with democracy, Sparta, that granted the greatest status to women. The Greeks practized slavery of course, and slaves were excluded from all political processes. But the idea of voting, and voting anonymously, was invented by the Greeks. When a show of hands was replaced with the counting of differently colored stones deposited by citizens, the anonymity of the voter was instituted, a requirement of what we consider free and fair elections even today.

Democracy has changed in significant ways within Western polities, especially via the gradual extension of the right to vote to initially excluded sections of society, whether those be persons who do not meet previous property requirements, persons younger than were traditionally consulted, or women. It also takes multiple forms via different political structures (the difference, say, between the US and the UK). But the key concepts remain: the idea that a leader is not born to rule purely by class but is chosen by an electorate, and the idea that one citizen has one vote, and that all citizens are consulted. These form the essence of democracy. That essence does not change. Today, however, perhaps more than at any time (apart from the interwar period that saw the birth of fascism), the value of democracy is increasingly questioned, the importance of democracy increasingly ignored, and the willingness to submit to alternatives greater than ever.

Opposition to democracy has always existed from two distinct sources which might otherwise be considered natural enemies. Both the natural elitist and the embittered revolutionary have a distaste for democracy. A section of the ruling class, that which persists in believing itself more fit to rule than the mass of mankind, and a section of the underclass, that which sees the political system as fundamentally unlikely to ameliorate its own condition, agree on the inequity inappropriateness of the rule of the common majority. The social class may differ, but the mindset is the same. The revolutionary thinks that he or she has a special insight, an ideology or belief system that justifies such things as violent action. The elitist alike considers himself or herself special, elevated above the masses, and able to make better decisions than those reached by elections or referendums, due owing to the possession of some special expertise or training consequent upon class and wealth. In both cases, the special quality is nearly always illusory, a projection of personal egoism rather than a politically meaningful distinction from others.

In reality, democracy united to capitalism has been the greatest engine of human progress in all history. The nations that have embraced both have flourished, while the nations that never embraced either have withered. The political and economic systems of democracy and capitalism have engaged and channeled the energies and genius of the greatest number of people, allowing the societies that followed these systems to flourish and out-compete those that did not. It is difficult to escape this conclusion if you look at the whole history of Western civilization, but it is equally difficult to appreciate it if you do not.

In small, focused communities, direct democracy is easy to apply and its successes are more immediately obvious. The Ancient Greek city states, even the mightiest like Athens, Thebes and Sparta, were tiny in terms of population when compared with contemporary Western settlements, particularly in their earlier phases. Roman civilization saw a spread of cities, but again few that could compare with a city today, whilst for centuries following the fall of the Western Roman Empire, it could be argued that Constantinople was the only great metropolis in the Western world, and even that was at its periphery. If, however, you live in a medium-sized population of 65 million persons, tied to a larger political entity of 500 million people, your solitary vote in that great mass becomes increasingly meaningless, both to you and to those who rule you. And if those who rule become or remain a distinct class, a nomenklatura united in their beliefs and practices, the benefits of democracy become less distinct. It is in this atmosphere that anti-democratic forces, both from within the ruling elite and from the disaffected underclass, can cohere in mutual opposition to the rule of majority opinion. This is of course exactly what we have seen with responses to the 17.4 million votes for Brexit.

As the Greeks gave us our understanding of democracy and its importance, they also gave us our understanding of what is meant by its opposite, tyranny. At first, this understanding was not purely pejorative. A Tyrant was merely a sole ruler, who could be and often was elected to precisely that position. In the Ancient World, societies vacillated between different systems of government much more readily than the larger, more complex societies of today are capable of doing. A Tyrant could be introduced as an emergency measure, to deal with some particular crisis in the polis, concentrating power until the emergency had passed. Totalitarian systems in more modern times universally allege the benefits of such concentration of power, and, indeed, it was a key part of every dictator’s cult of personality. The Nazis asserted that Weimar democracy had failed because power was distributed among a range of self-serving politicians, all of whom were capable of being weak, incompetent or corrupt. Nazism was destined to defeat other European nations precisely because those nations were democratic, and therefore weak. Government could only deal effectively with a crisis when it was guided by one masterful intelligence.

Even in the ancient world, however, individual tyrants proved that they could create as well as solve disasters, and a firm suspicion of any lasting continuation of tyrannical rule was already a constituent of the Western mindset. Various Greek city states rebelled against internally or externally opposed tyrants, whilst the great resistance against Persia was, then and now, cast as a rejection of Eastern despotism, a version of extended tyranny. The Roman rejection of the Etruscan kings, and the subsequent care with which the title of ‘king’ was avoided by even the most autocratic emperors, is another pragmatic example of this key thread of Western political thought. Totalitarians in the West who oppose democracy, such as genuine Nazis or Communists, are in effect placing themselves in opposition to the entire history of the West, which has depended for its success on democratic forms and the societal energy these forms unlock.

Tyranny can best be understood as the absence of democracy. Any individual or system that moves away from democracy moves towards tyranny. But our understanding of what tyranny is has been warped by a more recent history of totalitarianism. In 1984, George Orwell described a dystopian vision of a future Britain transformed into an overt tyranny. He described this as ‘a boot stamping on a face, forever’. This is, of course, the version of tyranny we are most familiar with. It is the version that suffuses literature and film, and which essentially repeats the symbology and tropes of Nazism and, to a lesser extent, Communism. We see it in documentaries on the rise of Hitler. We see it in ‘V for Vendetta’.

The paraphernalia is always the same. Marching, jack-booted militarism. Flags in procession and draping public buildings. Floodlights and book burnings, mass rallies and military parades. We identify tyranny through the presence or absence of these features, as if to be real, tyranny must follow the script of a film by Leni Riefenstahl (incidentally, referring to Greek-influenced athletic displays formed a key part of Nazi propaganda, and these athletic displays were of course central in Riefenstahl’s ‘Olympia’). Many of the features present in Orwell’s work are actually more subtle than these overt forms of tyranny, particularly the ceaseless revision and subversion of objective history that forms Citizen Smith’s employment. But the outer forms dominate public consciousness. The central place of WWII in 20th century history explains this, together with the strange and sickly fascination Nazi evils hold over the public imagination.

The disservice this fascination with overt tyranny does, however, is to blind us to the dangers of any manifestations of tyranny that are less overt. It removes the traditional Greek duality of tyranny and democracy, and makes it harder to recognize that moves away from democracy are movements towards tyranny. The other great dystopia of the mid-twentieth century, Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, deals with the other kind of tyranny, the subtle kind.

It is an important distinction. Brave New World imagines tyranny via a willing submission, as opposed to an unwanted oppression. Huxley’s dystopia gives the majority of people exactly what they want — a superficial and in many cases artificial happiness. The key speech of the novel comes when an individual demands the right to be unhappy, recognizing that the world of casual sexual liberation, easily satisfied material wants, and a chemical fog of unthinking pleasure is another kind of denial of essential freedom. This moment is mirrored in the discussion regarding the virtual environment in the film The Matrix, where a more cynical character accepts that an unreal steak is preferable to real gruel. Huxley was obviously thinking of American consumerism and instant gratification, but perhaps the right to engage unhappily in politics is also relevant. Democracy is not a utopia, but every utopian alternative has had a dystopian finale.

The effect of this recent history is to make those with no knowledge of the Greek and Classical origins of the very concepts of democracy and tyranny more susceptible to the substitution of one with the other, provided that that substitution is an act of legerdemain, more subtle in its execution than the stamp of a jackboot. Those ignorant of or disillusioned with democracy are fertile ground for the seeds of tyranny. With extremist totalitarian groups, the denial of democracy is obvious, overt and unashamed. This is true of Nazis, Communists and Islamists.

A greater danger, perhaps, is the widespread acceptance of some of these groups’ anti-democratic aspects by those who don’t belong to these radical groups. Nor is an increasing suspicion regarding the efficacy of democracy an accidental thing. We see it being deliberately fostered and spread by many of the elitist responses to Trump or Brexit, and we see it enshrined in the operating structure of the EU or the UN, where outer democratic forms (the existence of Parliaments, debating chambers and votes) mask a fundamentally anti-democratic agenda (at the national level). The EU is a perfect example of a form of subtle tyranny, whereby fundamental rights are suppressed in the name of fundamental rights or where a Parliament exists only to legitimise a higher authority that holds the real power, far away from the demos (reminiscent of the Roman senate under the worst Roman emperors).

3. Civilization and Barbarism

“Youths of the Pellaians and of the Macedonians and of the Hellenic Amphictiony and of the Lakedaimonians and of the Corinthians…and of all the Hellenic peoples, join your fellow soldiers and entrust yourselves to me, so that we can move against the barbarians and liberate ourselves from the Persian bondage, for as Greeks we should not be slaves to barbarians.”

Alexander the Great

The Greeks gave us democracy. They also gave us civilization, and the admittedly arrogant notion that there is a fundamental distinction between Western civilization and barbarism. When the Greeks thought about what united and defined them, they were not primarily thinking of political institutions or shared methods of governance. They had the example of the huge gulf between the societal structures of Athens and Sparta to make it obvious to them that politics alone did not define what it meant to be Greek. The seed of the distinction between the Greek and the non-Greek was not political. It was not even racial, although that certainly played a part, and a more obvious and unashamed part than would be comfortable for many today. The key distinction was cultural, namely language.

The word ‘barbarian’ came from the sound of the non-Greek languages used outside of the Greek city states (a ‘bar-bar’ noise, according to the Greeks). To be a Greek, you had to sound like a Greek, deploying the same language in the same way. Even those who shared many other Greek characteristics were seen to be somewhat dubious if their speech and language marked them out as being significantly different. The Macedonians, for example, had pronounced accents that resulted in debates concerning whether or not they were genuinely Greek. A political dimension also figured in that doubt, given that the Macedonians favored a more primitive (in Greek eyes) societal model of direct kingship (different from the dual kingship of the Spartans). Uniting other Greeks in conquest of barbarians was in part a Macedonian assertion of their own right to be considered Greeks.

If we compare this with imperial Western societies of the 18th and 19th century, the parallels in the significance of language and the mentality of defining civilization in opposition to barbarism become most obvious. Received English pronunciation went hand in hand with the later stages of the British imperial mission, whilst the French retain to this day an extraordinary degree of sensitivity regarding the sanctity and significance of formal French. Language is one of the clearest markers of culture, which is why traditionalists value its proper expression and revolutionaries do not. But it is also one of the means by which culture is controlled and guided, by which society is shaped, and by which thoughts are both marshaled and controlled. An attempt to control language is always an attempt to control the boundaries of what is acceptable and unacceptable in thought. This is the process we see in operation when Cultural Marxists, in the manner of Citizen Smith, reshape the meaning of specific words, or institute an Orwellian double-speak regarding what a word claims to express and what it actually expresses (as in the phrase ‘social justice’).

Today it is almost impossible to conceive of a Western politician or leader, commentator or thinker who would give an unabashed and robust exposition of the idea that Western culture was in any way superior to any other culture. Contemporary liberal leaders in the West, by contrast, specialize in apologizing for the supposed exceptional evils of Western society and history, as we see with the endless lachrymose apologies of Justin Trudeau on behalf of Canada or the Raj Apology Tour of the Blair years in the UK. Almost the only colonial history any of these contemporary liberal figures, or their audiences, will be familiar with are the touchstones of grievance, consisting of instances such as the Irish Potato Famine, which have been woven into the mythology of anti-colonialism and thereby anti-Western thought for more than a century. Those who have undergone a contemporary schooling receive no knowledge of the antiquity of Western culture and no understanding either of its essential characteristics or significant successes, both moral and practical. Instead, they will imbibe at best an anodyne relativism, at worst an essentially Marxist loathing of all traditional Western attainment.

The creed of multiculturalism is of course the practical application of the abandonment of Classical distinctions between civilization and barbarism. Ancient Greek and Roman confidence in their cultural superiority inspired both artistic and military triumphs. The same self-assurance, learned from Classical examples, acted as a driving force of Western imperialism between the 15th to early 20th century. But a healthy society does not just impose its values on others, it refuses to allow its values and identity to be subverted by those opposed to it. It expects that the barbarian learn the rules of civilization, and not that civilization must submit to barbarian rule. This expectation can be couched with the greatest of politeness and still be a mark of cultural health and vigor, and is generally based on the idea that incomers to a society must integrate into that society by adopting loyalty towards it and its values.

Through most of Western history, this was an entirely uncontroversial operating principle of lawful migration, and the self-evidently damaging consequences of abandoning such an expectation would have been obvious to all. Only in the period in which classical liberalism gave way to contemporary liberalism, that is, only after WWII, was the disastrous idea that entire populations could be transferred, their primitive cultures intact, into civilized regions without any attempt at integration widely accepted (with predictably disastrous consequences). Greater awareness of the lessons of Classical antiquity would of course have made it obvious that multiculturalism was a policy without hope of a successful outcome, since the Romans had triumphed spectacularly when they made others Roman, and failed spectacularly when they did not. The late Western Roman Empire had even invited barbarian tribes in, who then contributed to Rome’s fall.

The truth of the matter is, of course, that the Greeks and early Romans were correct, that the Classical Liberals of the 17th-19th centuries were equally correct, and that today’s contemporary liberal and Cultural Marxist positions are incorrect. There is such a thing as a relevant distinction between civilization and barbarism, there always has been, and there probably always will be, too. And even riven with self-doubt, even scarred by the psychic and social wounds of two devastating world wars, Western culture does remain superior to other cultures in a multiplicity of ways. Again, we did not lose sight of this truth accidentally. We were blinded to it, by world war guilt, but also by deliberate and malevolent Cultural Marxist teaching. Beginning perhaps with the crisis of faith, growth of anarchism, and end-of-the-century rejection of all traditional Western morality seen in the late 19th century, the most influential disseminator of the rejection of the hitherto accepted pre-eminence of Western cultural values was to be found in the revolution of attitudes in the educational establishment.

From the 1950’s onwards, moral and cultural relativism, and a consequent disdain for the Ancient Greek categories of civilization and barbarism, was not only promoted by academics but formed the new, thoroughly rigid orthodoxy of academic thought. Even on its own terms, it was selective and hypocritical, since whilst asserting that traditionalists must regard all cultures as equal it simultaneously concentrated entirely on the evils it detected within Western culture. These formed the basis of a significant proportion of all study in the humanities from that point on, and any scholar or student displaying the slightest jingoism, nationalism or cultural supremacism within their work would find it almost impossible to have that work, regardless of the critical acumen, depth of thought or thoroughness of research otherwise displayed, taken seriously.

At the same time, apparently unaware of the self-contradiction, the idea that one could and should negatively judge in moral terms the previous history of one’s own culture took firm hold. Instead of rival cultures sharing the same timeframe, it was the Past that became the Other, Relativism reigned supreme in the Now, but all of the past was to be judged by purely contemporary standards. This directly inverted the established relationships which all Western cultures had held with antiquity (or indeed that the Greeks held with their own mythical Golden Age). Rather than being mindful in the present of the duty one owed to one’s forebears, and of the awesome responsibility of protecting the cultural and political heritage they had passed on to us, academics and soon wider society following their lead decided that we were in fact the judges of the past in a never-ending trial of slanders and slights. If the Past could not conform to our present expectations, our ideologically-driven, Cultural-Marxist expectations, then we must as a moral and ethical duty condemn that past, despite the practical reality that such post-mortem condemnations serve no useful purpose other than to stimulate a righteous thrill in the hearts of the most fanatical of our contemporaries whilst alienating our society as a whole from many of its greatest achievements.

Traditionalists, of course, are instinctively aware of the hypocrisies of the contemporary position even if they do not explicitly articulate that awareness to themselves or others. They can sense that something is deeply flawed in this thinking. They retain an emotional and aesthetic bond with the great works of the past, and resent the crude intellectual philistinism which underpins the blanket dismissal of these achievements. Even if they have no particular artistic interest, they know that a Da Vinci sketch requires extraordinary skill and that a public urinal displayed in a museum as a pivotal work of art does not. They know that they are presented with a fraud, in ways that contemporary sophisticates, desperate to seem above the simple love of beauty and skill still prevalent among the masses, do not.

This instinctive awareness is ultimately the result of centuries of cultural learning, derived ultimately from the aesthetics of the Ancient Greeks, informed by generations to the point of being almost an inborn quality. It extends both backwards in time and geographically across borders, and a century of deliberate reversal and elite scorn has not revised or erased it. For the general public likewise knows that a crudely carved wooden statuette or fetish, an African tribal mask or a Native American totem, are simply not of equal attainment and worth as Shakespeare’s King Lear, Michelangelo’s David, or Mozart’s Requiem. Relativism cannot abide the test of any meaningful aesthetic standard, since it is an inescapable fact that some cultures have achieved more than others. And this is true not only of art, but of science, of technology, of medicine, of philosophy, of military success, of economics and cultural values.

The prioritization of non-Western cultures as equal or superior to ours is therefore an artificial construct (to use the Cultural Marxists’ own phraseology) which is to objective critical enquiry as oil is to water. It is objectively true that a culture which still practices stoning is more barbaric than one that does not, and that a culture without ritual human sacrifice is more civilized than one with such practices. It is objectively true that Western culture has been responsible for more of mankind’s greatest and most fundamental achievements in all areas than any other. We should never forget this. We should never cravenly apologize for our past or surrender our present.

We still know what makes the difference between civilization and barbarism. We still know that civilization is infinitely better for both the individual and for humanity as a whole. But civilization is under enormous threat. It cannot and does not survive unless we are prepared to defend it, by word and deed. We start by rejecting the hypocritical relativism that Cultural Marxists seek to enforce. Instead, we engage in an active and continuing remembrance of what civilization is, which is honoring and building upon the past, rather than traducing and desecrating it.